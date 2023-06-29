Fantasy Football
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
Passing usage changes Chubb's fantasy outlook
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Cleveland Browns possibly relying more on Nick Chubb in the passing game and analyze how it could impact his fantasy outlook.
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak react to the Miami Dolphins reportedly offering RB Dalvin Cook a contract, detailing the fantasy implications of what would become a crowded backfield.
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on
Nate Atkins joins the Rotoworld Football Show to break down how the Colts might scheme for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with the expectation he will see playing time early on.
Will Tank Bigsby jeopardize Etienne’s workload?
John Shipley joins the Rotoworld Football Show to discuss if fantasy managers should be concerned about Travis Etienne's workload with the addition of rookie RB Tank Bigsby, as well as Calvin Ridley's role.
Assessing NFC East ADPs: Robinson, Gibson, Jones
The Rotoworld Football Show participates in a live best ball draft and breaks down roles for Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson in the Commanders' backfield, as well as why they like Daniel Jones' value at current ADP.
Is Justin Fields undervalued at current ADP?
The Rotoworld Football Show breaks down Justin Fields' fantasy outlook during a live best ball draft, assessing his current ADP and what it would take to bolster his value in 2023.
A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor lead best ball picks
The Rotoworld Football Show drafts A.J. Brown and Jonathan Taylor with the first two picks in a live best ball draft and debate if the Eagles will repeat their passing success, as well as JT being underestimated in 2023.
Prioritize Bateman or Flowers in fantasy drafts?
The Rotoworld Football Show breaks down if fantasy managers should prioritize Rashod Bateman over Zay Flowers in fantasy drafts, as well as another potential candidate in Odell Beckham Jr.
Analyzing Kyle Shanahan’s play calling strategy
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak break down George Kittle's comments on head coach Kyle Shanahan intentionally calling plays to fail.
Deshaun Watson is one of the biggest question marks in fantasy football this year, but the Browns have certainly surrounded him with talent.
Denny Carter is done chasing the NFL’s backfield analytics darlings, and he’s ready to embrace boring RBs in 2023.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down the fantasy outlooks for Justin Fields, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet and the rest of the Chicago Bears.
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter take a spin through the latest NFL news, including Joe Mixon’s roster status and Stefon Diggs’ frustrations.
Kyle Dvorchak gives his top 250 Best Ball rankings for the 2023 NFL season on Underdog.
Kyle Dvorchak previews the fantasy outlooks of Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, Jonathan Mingo, Adam Thielen, and the rest of the Carolina Panthers.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the 2023 Bills from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
Kyle Dvorchak previews the fantasy outlooks of Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, James Conner, and the rest of the Arizona Cardinals.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. looks at the Atlanta Falcons 2023 offense and highlights fantasy outlooks for Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and more.
Zachary Krueger previews the fantasy outlooks of Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, and the rest of the Baltimore Ravens.