Fantasy Football

2019, of course, was Thomas’ 149-catch campaign. "(I’m) just diving into it (to) be able to see how he may have run a route that we are learning right now,” Sutton said. “Figuring out ways to get open.” The least discussed member of the Broncos’ top four wideouts this offseason even though he is probably still the No. 2, Sutton has drawn zero hype, though several have noted his size similarity to Thomas. That is about where the obvious similarities stop, but it’s obviously interesting new coach Sean Payton has the comp on his brain. We aren’t going to sit here and tell you we are bullish on Sutton as he fights for targets with Jerry Jeudy, second-rounder Marvin Mims and Tim Patrick, but his WR48 ADP is a bargain opportunity.