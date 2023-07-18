 Skip navigation
NBA Scores

2022 Standings
Division Conference
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
2 BOS Boston Celtics  57 25 0.695 1 32-9 25-16 11-5 34-18 118 111 +7 8-2 W3
3 PHI Philadelphia 76ers  54 28 0.659 4 29-12 25-16 10-6 34-18 115 111 +4 5-5 W2
5 NYK New York Knicks  47 35 0.573 11 23-18 24-17 8-8 32-20 116 113 +3 5-5 L-2
6 BKN Brooklyn Nets  45 37 0.549 13 23-18 22-19 7-9 30-22 113 112 +1 6-4 L-1
9 TOR Toronto Raptors  41 41 0.500 17 27-14 14-27 4-12 26-26 113 111 +2 6-4 W1
Central Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 MIL Milwaukee Bucks  58 24 0.707 0 32-9 26-15 11-5 35-17 117 113 +4 6-4 L-2
4 CLE Cleveland Cavaliers  51 31 0.622 7 31-10 20-21 13-3 34-18 112 107 +5 7-3 L-1
10 CHI Chicago Bulls  40 42 0.488 18 22-19 18-23 7-9 27-25 113 112 +1 6-4 W2
11 IND Indiana Pacers  35 47 0.427 23 20-21 15-26 7-9 24-28 116 120 -4 3-7 W1
15 DET Detroit Pistons  17 65 0.207 41 9-32 8-33 2-14 8-44 110 118 -8 1-9 L-1
Southeast Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
8 MIA Miami Heat  44 38 0.537 14 27-14 17-24 10-6 24-28 110 110 0 6-4 W1
7 ATL Atlanta Hawks  41 41 0.500 17 24-17 17-24 8-8 26-26 118 118 0 5-5 L-2
12 WAS Washington Wizards  35 47 0.427 23 19-22 16-25 8-8 21-31 113 114 -1 3-7 L-1
13 ORL Orlando Magic  34 48 0.415 24 20-21 14-27 7-9 20-32 111 114 -3 5-5 L-4
14 CHA Charlotte Hornets  27 55 0.329 31 13-28 14-27 7-9 15-37 111 117 -6 5-5 W1
Western Conference
Pacific Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
3 SAC Sacramento Kings  48 34 0.585 5 23-18 25-16 9-7 32-20 121 118 +3 5-5 L-3
4 PHX Phoenix Suns  45 37 0.549 8 28-13 17-24 9-7 30-22 114 112 +2 7-3 L-2
6 GSW Golden State Warriors  44 38 0.537 9 33-8 11-30 7-9 30-22 119 117 +2 8-2 W3
5 LAC Los Angeles Clippers  44 38 0.537 9 23-18 21-20 9-7 27-25 114 113 +1 6-4 W3
7 LAL Los Angeles Lakers  43 39 0.524 10 23-18 20-21 6-10 27-25 117 117 0 8-2 W2
Southwest Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
2 MEM Memphis Grizzlies  51 31 0.622 2 35-6 16-25 13-3 30-22 117 113 +4 6-4 L-1
9 NOP New Orleans Pelicans  42 40 0.512 11 27-14 15-26 11-5 29-23 114 112 +2 7-3 L-1
11 DAL Dallas Mavericks  38 44 0.463 15 23-18 15-26 9-7 28-24 114 114 0 2-8 L-2
14 HOU Houston Rockets  22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 4-12 12-40 111 119 -8 4-6 W3
15 SAS San Antonio Spurs  22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 3-13 10-42 113 123 -10 3-7 W1
Northwest Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 DEN Denver Nuggets  53 29 0.646 0 34-7 19-22 10-6 34-18 116 112 +4 5-5 W1
8 MIN Minnesota Timberwolves  42 40 0.512 11 22-19 20-21 8-8 29-23 116 116 0 7-3 W3
10 OKC Oklahoma City Thunder  40 42 0.488 13 24-17 16-25 9-7 25-27 118 116 +2 4-6 W2
12 UTA Utah Jazz  37 45 0.451 16 23-18 14-27 6-10 24-28 117 118 -1 2-8 L-1
13 POR Portland Trail Blazers  33 49 0.402 20 17-24 16-25 7-9 23-29 113 117 -4 1-9 L-4
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
Z Clinched 1 Seed
W Wins
L Losses
PCT Winning Percentage
GB Conference Games Behind
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
Div Division Win/Loss Record
Conf Conference Win/Loss Record
PF Points Scored For Team
PA Points Scored Against Team
Diff Point Differential
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
Eastern Conference
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 MIL Milwaukee Bucks  58 24 0.707 0 32-9 26-15 11-5 35-17 117 113 +4 6-4 L-2
2 BOS Boston Celtics  57 25 0.695 1 32-9 25-16 11-5 34-18 118 111 +7 8-2 W3
3 PHI Philadelphia 76ers  54 28 0.659 4 29-12 25-16 10-6 34-18 115 111 +4 5-5 W2
4 CLE Cleveland Cavaliers  51 31 0.622 7 31-10 20-21 13-3 34-18 112 107 +5 7-3 L-1
5 NYK New York Knicks  47 35 0.573 11 23-18 24-17 8-8 32-20 116 113 +3 5-5 L-2
6 BKN Brooklyn Nets  45 37 0.549 13 23-18 22-19 7-9 30-22 113 112 +1 6-4 L-1
7 ATL Atlanta Hawks  41 41 0.500 17 24-17 17-24 8-8 26-26 118 118 0 5-5 L-2
8 MIA Miami Heat  44 38 0.537 14 27-14 17-24 10-6 24-28 110 110 0 6-4 W1
9 TOR Toronto Raptors  41 41 0.500 17 27-14 14-27 4-12 26-26 113 111 +2 6-4 W1
10 CHI Chicago Bulls  40 42 0.488 18 22-19 18-23 7-9 27-25 113 112 +1 6-4 W2
11 IND Indiana Pacers  35 47 0.427 23 20-21 15-26 7-9 24-28 116 120 -4 3-7 W1
12 WAS Washington Wizards  35 47 0.427 23 19-22 16-25 8-8 21-31 113 114 -1 3-7 L-1
13 ORL Orlando Magic  34 48 0.415 24 20-21 14-27 7-9 20-32 111 114 -3 5-5 L-4
14 CHA Charlotte Hornets  27 55 0.329 31 13-28 14-27 7-9 15-37 111 117 -6 5-5 W1
15 DET Detroit Pistons  17 65 0.207 41 9-32 8-33 2-14 8-44 110 118 -8 1-9 L-1
Western Conference
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 DEN Denver Nuggets  53 29 0.646 0 34-7 19-22 10-6 34-18 116 112 +4 5-5 W1
2 MEM Memphis Grizzlies  51 31 0.622 2 35-6 16-25 13-3 30-22 117 113 +4 6-4 L-1
3 SAC Sacramento Kings  48 34 0.585 5 23-18 25-16 9-7 32-20 121 118 +3 5-5 L-3
4 PHX Phoenix Suns  45 37 0.549 8 28-13 17-24 9-7 30-22 114 112 +2 7-3 L-2
5 LAC Los Angeles Clippers  44 38 0.537 9 23-18 21-20 9-7 27-25 114 113 +1 6-4 W3
6 GSW Golden State Warriors  44 38 0.537 9 33-8 11-30 7-9 30-22 119 117 +2 8-2 W3
7 LAL Los Angeles Lakers  43 39 0.524 10 23-18 20-21 6-10 27-25 117 117 0 8-2 W2
8 MIN Minnesota Timberwolves  42 40 0.512 11 22-19 20-21 8-8 29-23 116 116 0 7-3 W3
9 NOP New Orleans Pelicans  42 40 0.512 11 27-14 15-26 11-5 29-23 114 112 +2 7-3 L-1
10 OKC Oklahoma City Thunder  40 42 0.488 13 24-17 16-25 9-7 25-27 118 116 +2 4-6 W2
11 DAL Dallas Mavericks  38 44 0.463 15 23-18 15-26 9-7 28-24 114 114 0 2-8 L-2
12 UTA Utah Jazz  37 45 0.451 16 23-18 14-27 6-10 24-28 117 118 -1 2-8 L-1
13 POR Portland Trail Blazers  33 49 0.402 20 17-24 16-25 7-9 23-29 113 117 -4 1-9 L-4
14 HOU Houston Rockets  22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 4-12 12-40 111 119 -8 4-6 W3
15 SAS San Antonio Spurs  22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 3-13 10-42 113 123 -10 3-7 W1
