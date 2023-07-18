NHL Scores
2022 Standings
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
Z Clinched 1 Seed
GP Games Played
W Wins
L Losses
OTL Overtime + Shootout Losses
Pts Team Points
ROW Regulation + Overtime Wins
GF Goals Scored For Team
GA Goals Scored Against Team
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
Eastern Conference
|GPGames Played
|WWins
|LLosses
|OTLOvertime Losses
|PtsTeam Points
|ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins
|GFGoals For
|GAGoals Against
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 BOS Boston Bruins
|82
|65
|12
|0
|135
|7
|305
|177
|34-4
|31-8
|9-1
|W8
|2 CAR Carolina Hurricanes
|82
|52
|21
|0
|113
|5
|266
|213
|28-10
|24-11
|5-5
|W2
|3 NJD New Jersey Devils
|82
|52
|22
|0
|112
|7
|291
|226
|24-13
|28-9
|7-3
|W2
|4 TOR Toronto Maple Leafs
|82
|50
|21
|2
|111
|7
|279
|222
|27-8
|23-13
|7-1
|W4
|5 NYR New York Rangers
|82
|47
|22
|3
|107
|5
|277
|219
|23-13
|24-9
|5-2
|L-2
|6 TBL Tampa Bay Lightning
|82
|46
|30
|0
|98
|4
|283
|254
|28-8
|18-22
|4-6
|W1
|7 NYI New York Islanders
|82
|42
|31
|1
|93
|4
|243
|222
|25-13
|17-18
|5-4
|W1
|8 FLA Florida Panthers
|82
|42
|32
|1
|92
|6
|290
|273
|23-13
|19-19
|6-3
|L-2
|9 PIT Pittsburgh Penguins
|82
|40
|31
|1
|91
|5
|262
|264
|23-13
|17-18
|5-4
|L-2
|10 BUF Buffalo Sabres
|82
|42
|33
|1
|91
|5
|296
|300
|17-20
|25-13
|7-2
|W2
|11 OTT Ottawa Senators
|82
|39
|35
|3
|86
|4
|261
|271
|24-14
|15-21
|4-3
|L-1
|12 DET Detroit Red Wings
|82
|35
|37
|1
|80
|4
|240
|279
|19-17
|16-20
|4-5
|L-5
|13 WAS Washington Capitals
|82
|35
|37
|2
|80
|2
|255
|265
|18-16
|17-21
|2-6
|L-2
|14 PHI Philadelphia Flyers
|82
|31
|38
|1
|75
|3
|222
|277
|18-18
|13-20
|3-6
|W2
|15 MON Montreal Canadiens
|82
|31
|45
|0
|68
|2
|232
|307
|17-21
|14-24
|3-7
|L-3
|16 CLS Columbus Blue Jackets
|82
|25
|48
|2
|59
|2
|214
|330
|16-23
|9-25
|2-6
|L-1
Western Conference
|GPGames Played
|WWins
|LLosses
|OTLOvertime Losses
|PtsTeam Points
|ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins
|GFGoals For
|GAGoals Against
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 VGK Vegas Golden Knights
|82
|51
|22
|3
|111
|5
|272
|229
|25-15
|26-7
|6-1
|W2
|2 COL Colorado Avalanche
|82
|51
|24
|1
|109
|8
|280
|226
|22-13
|29-11
|8-1
|W2
|3 EDM Edmonton Oilers
|82
|50
|23
|1
|109
|9
|325
|260
|23-12
|27-11
|9-0
|W9
|4 DAL Dallas Stars
|82
|47
|21
|0
|108
|7
|285
|218
|22-10
|25-11
|8-2
|W6
|5 LAK Los Angeles Kings
|82
|47
|25
|0
|104
|5
|280
|257
|26-11
|21-14
|5-5
|W2
|6 MIN Minnesota Wild
|82
|46
|25
|2
|103
|5
|246
|225
|25-12
|21-13
|5-3
|L-2
|7 SEA Seattle Kraken
|82
|46
|28
|0
|100
|6
|289
|256
|20-17
|26-11
|6-4
|L-2
|8 WPG Winnipeg Jets
|82
|46
|33
|0
|95
|6
|247
|225
|26-13
|20-20
|6-4
|L-1
|9 CGY Calgary Flames
|82
|38
|27
|2
|93
|6
|260
|252
|20-16
|18-11
|6-2
|W1
|10 NSH Nashville Predators
|82
|42
|32
|0
|92
|5
|229
|238
|22-15
|20-17
|6-4
|L-1
|11 VAN Vancouver Canucks
|82
|38
|37
|2
|83
|4
|276
|298
|19-20
|19-17
|5-3
|W2
|12 STL St. Louis Blues
|82
|37
|38
|1
|81
|4
|263
|301
|18-17
|19-21
|4-5
|L-3
|13 ARI Arizona Coyotes
|82
|28
|40
|2
|70
|1
|228
|299
|21-15
|7-25
|1-7
|L-2
|14 SJS San Jose Sharks
|82
|22
|44
|1
|60
|3
|234
|321
|8-22
|14-22
|3-6
|L-6
|15 CHI Chicago Blackhawks
|82
|26
|49
|1
|59
|2
|204
|301
|14-23
|12-26
|2-7
|L-1
|16 ANH Anaheim Ducks
|82
|23
|47
|2
|58
|0
|209
|338
|12-25
|11-22
|0-8
|L-13
