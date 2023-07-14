 Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Florida Panthers v Chicago Blackhawks
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Knight has been on the ice this week at a development camp with the Panthers, the first time he’s been around the team since entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February.
2022 Florida Panthers Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 4th Eastern Atlantic
WinsWins 42
LossesLosses 32
GPGGoals per Game 3.5
PIMPenalty Minutes 998
SOShutouts 3
Head CoachHead Coach Paul Maurice
Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four
Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
02:56
Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
02:56
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title

Rotoworld Player News

  • 5355.jpg
    Gustav Forsling
    FLA Defense #42
    With MacKenzie Weegar gone as part of the trade for Matthew Tkachuk, Gustav Forsling might play an even bigger role with the Panthers next season.
    Forsling already took a big step forward in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and 37 points in 71 contests while averaging 21:13 minutes. For a player who was claimed off waivers from Carolina in January 2021, he’s turned into a steal for the Panthers. Unless Florida makes another big addition, which seems unlikely given that they’re already against the cap, Forsling should enter the 2022-23 campaign on the top pairing.

  • Henry Bowlby
    FLA Center #41
    The Florida Panthers signed Henry Bowlby to a one-year, two-way contract.
    Bowlby had 12 goals and 28 points in 64 AHL contests last season. The 25-year-old forward hasn’t played in the NHL.

  • Matthew_Tkachuk.jpg
    Matthew Tkachuk
    FLA Right Wing #19
    Matthew Tkachuk could have seen himself playing for St. Louis, but he’s happy to be a member of the Panthers.
    When it came out that Tkachuk wouldn’t be signing a long-term contract with Calgary, the Blues were immediately seen as a favorite to get him. Tkachuk has roots in St. Louis dating back to his father, Keith Tkachuk, who of course spent a good chunk of his career with the Blues. Matthew had a shortlist of teams he was willing to sign long-term for and ultimately the Flames liked the package Florida was offering the best. “I don’t really know the answer to that, if I’m being honest,” Tkachuk said when asked if he ever got close to being traded to St. Louis. “I had a handful of teams that I was interested in, and after talking to Florida more and more, I realized that that was probably the best option for me. They were the team that probably made the biggest push at the end, and they ended up getting a deal. It happened really fast with Florida, so I don’t even know how close anybody else really got.”

  • Matthew_Tkachuk.jpg
    Matthew Tkachuk
    FLA Right Wing #19
    Per Flames GM Brad Treliving, the Matthew Tkachuk deal was the first sign-and-trade in NHL history.
    What that means is that Tkachuk actually technically signed his eight-year, $76 million contract with the Calgary Flames, but he did so with the understanding that he would be immediately traded to Florida. If you’re wondering why they’d do it that way and not simply trade Tkachuk to Florida, who would then sign with his new team, there’s a simple explanation: The eighth year on the contract. Because Tkachuk played for the Flames, they were the only team allowed to offer him an eight-year deal. If he had been traded to Florida without signing first, then the Panthers would initially only be able to offer him a seven-year contract. This rule about eight-year and seven-year contract term limits dates back to the 2013 CBA, but this is the first time that rule has led to a sign-and-trade in the NHL.

  • Matthew_Tkachuk.jpg
    Matthew Tkachuk
    FLA Right Wing #19
    The Florida Panthers have acquired Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a 2025 first-round pick.
    The Panthers then signed Tkachuk to an eight-year, $76 million contract. Tkachuk had 42 goals and 104 points in 82 games last season and he has a physical element to his game, so there’s no question that the 24-year-old forward is among the most valuable players in the league. However, for Florida to give up Huberdeau, who is an amazing forward in his own right, in addition to other assets to make this trade happen is going to raise some questions. It’s worth remembering though that Huberdeau only has one season left on his contract and then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, so that likely weighed down his trade value. Thanks to the extension Tkachuk agreed to, they now have confidence that he’ll fit into Florida’s long-term plans.

  • Matthew_Tkachuk.jpg
    Matthew Tkachuk
    FLA Right Wing #19
    Citing multiple sources, The Athletic reported that Matthew Tkachuk will not be re-signing with the Calgary Flames.
    Tkachuk has reportedly informed the Calgary Flames of his intentions. Calgary has already gone the route of club-elected arbitration with him, which means that Tkachuk can no longer field offer sheets and the arbitrator will assign him a one-year contract with the Flames if the two sides don’t agree to a deal prior to the arbitrator’s judgment. However, Tkachuk can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, so all he has to do is play one more season for the Flames and then he gets to decide where he plays. With that in mind, Calgary will probably look to trade Tkachuk, especially after they just lost Johnny Gaudreau for nothing on the UFA market.

  • 4717.jpg
    Scott Wilson
    FLA Left Wing #20
    Scott Wilson has signed an AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers.
    The Checkers are the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Wilson had 24 goals and 40 points in 71 AHL contests last season. He’s played in 193 career NHL games.

  • Matthew_Tkachuk.jpg
    Matthew Tkachuk
    FLA Right Wing #19
    The Calgary Flames have filed for club-elected arbitration with Matthew Tkachuk.
    Tkachuk passed on the opportunity to file for arbitration himself, but the Flames decided to go that route. It’s important to note that this doesn’t prevent the Flames and Tkachuk from signing a contract on their own. As is the case with player filed arbitration, if the two sides can work out a deal before the ruling, then there’s no need for an arbitrator to determine his next contract’s value. However, because the Flames filed for arbitration, no team can present him with an offer sheet. That being said, the Flames are also taking a risk here. They now have to offer him at least $9 million in arbitration and an arbitrator could conceivably rule that he deserves more than that. What’s more, if this comes down to an arbitrator ruling, then Tkachuk will be given a one-year contract, which will result in him being eligible to test the UFA waters next summer.

  • Matthew_Tkachuk.jpg
    Matthew Tkachuk
    FLA Right Wing #19
    Matthew Tkachuk didn’t file for salary arbitration ahead of Sunday’s deadline.
    There are some advantages when it comes to not electing for salary arbitration. A player may not want to give up the leverage of accepting their qualifying offer and it keeps the option open for an offer sheet. Tkachuk just completed a three-year, $21 million contract. He had a career-year in 2021-22 with 42 goals and 104 points in 82 games.

  • Michael_DelZotto.jpg
    Michael Del Zotto
    FLA Defense #4
    Michael Del Zotto has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers.
    Del Zotto produced three goals, 10 assists, 35 shots, 34 blocks and 42 hits in 26 appearances with Ottawa last year. He also racked up 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 26 AHL matches for Belleville in 2021-22. Del Zotto was bought out by the Senators this offseason.