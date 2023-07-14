Matthew Tkachuk could have seen himself playing for St. Louis, but he’s happy to be a member of the Panthers.

When it came out that Tkachuk wouldn’t be signing a long-term contract with Calgary, the Blues were immediately seen as a favorite to get him. Tkachuk has roots in St. Louis dating back to his father, Keith Tkachuk, who of course spent a good chunk of his career with the Blues. Matthew had a shortlist of teams he was willing to sign long-term for and ultimately the Flames liked the package Florida was offering the best. “I don’t really know the answer to that, if I’m being honest,” Tkachuk said when asked if he ever got close to being traded to St. Louis. “I had a handful of teams that I was interested in, and after talking to Florida more and more, I realized that that was probably the best option for me. They were the team that probably made the biggest push at the end, and they ended up getting a deal. It happened really fast with Florida, so I don’t even know how close anybody else really got.”



