The Florida Panthers have acquired Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a 2025 first-round pick.
The Panthers then signed Tkachuk to an eight-year, $76 million contract. Tkachuk had 42 goals and 104 points in 82 games last season and he has a physical element to his game, so there’s no question that the 24-year-old forward is among the most valuable players in the league. However, for Florida to give up Huberdeau, who is an amazing forward in his own right, in addition to other assets to make this trade happen is going to raise some questions. It’s worth remembering though that Huberdeau only has one season left on his contract and then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, so that likely weighed down his trade value. Thanks to the extension Tkachuk agreed to, they now have confidence that he’ll fit into Florida’s long-term plans.