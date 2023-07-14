 Skip navigation
NHLCarolina Hurricanes

Carolina
Hurricanes

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade from 1995-2006.
2022 Carolina Hurricanes Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 1st Eastern Metropolitan
WinsWins 52
LossesLosses 21
GPGGoals per Game 3.2
PIMPenalty Minutes 614
SOShutouts 9
Head CoachHead Coach Rod Brind’Amour
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023
panthers stanley cup final
Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep

Rotoworld Player News

  • 2547.jpg
    Jake Gardiner
    CAR Defense #51
    Jake Gardiner is preparing himself for the season after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign following hip and back surgeries.
    “I’ve worked my butt off and done countless treatments and rehabs and exercises to be ready to get back,” said Gardiner. He has been taking part in the Da Beauty League this summer to get ready for training camp.

  • Ethan Bear.jpg
    Ethan Bear
    VAN Defense #74
    Ethan Bear has signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
    Bear was given permission to talk with other teams, but in the end he was able to work something out with Carolina. He’s coming off a difficult season where he scored five goals and 14 points in 58 contests while averaging 16:05 minutes. Some of his struggles might be due to long COVID, which he previously stated might be the cause of some breathing problems he’s experienced. When he first established himself with Edmonton in 2019-20, he averaged 21:58 minutes. With this contract, the hope is that he’ll be able to get healthy and bounce back.

  • 5902.jpg
    Stelio Mattheos
    CAR Right Wing #49
    Stelio Mattheos has inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
    Mattheos had two goals and 10 points in 59 AHL contests last season. He was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract.

  • Ryan-Dzingel.jpg
    Ryan Dzingel
    CAR Left Wing #19
    Ryan Dzingel signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
    This will be Dzingel’s second stint with the Hurricanes after playing for them in 2019-20 and part of the 2020-21 campaign. As for his work last season, he had five goals and eight points in 32 contests with San Jose and Arizona. He can earn $750,000 in the NHL or $150,000 at the AHL level next season. Regardless of what combination of playing time he gets, he’s been guaranteed a minimum salary of $200,000. “We are obviously familiar with Ryan from his previous time in Carolina,” said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. “He is a skilled player who can provide an offensive boost to our forward group, and we are excited to have him back in the organization.”

  • William_Lagesson.jpg
    William Lagesson
    CAR Defense #44
    William Lagesson has agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
    Lagesson had five assists in 33 games with Montreal and Edmonton last season. He can earn $750,000 in the NHL or $225,000 at the AHL level. Regardless of what combination of service time he ends up with though, he’s been guaranteed a minimum salary of $275,000. “Lagesson provides a strong, physical presence on the blue line,” said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. “He has plenty of NHL and AHL games under his belt and adds to the experience of our defensive unit.”

  • 5654.jpg
    Maxime Lajoie
    CAR Defense #42
    Maxime Lajoie has filed for salary arbitration.
    Lajoie just completed a one-year, $750,000 contract. He appeared in just five games with Carolina last season. Lajoie had four goals and 33 points in 60 AHL matches with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22.

  • Ethan Bear.jpg
    Ethan Bear
    VAN Defense #74
    Ethan Bear has filed for salary arbitration.
    Bear was granted permission to talk to other teams by Carolina this offseason, but he is currently still with the Hurricanes. In 58 games last season for Carolina, he posted five goals, 14 points, 97 shots, 41 blocks and 55 hits.

  • brent burns.png
    Brent Burns
    CAR Defense #8
    Brent Burns admitted that he was a bit “rattled” when he learned he had been traded, but he is looking forward to playing for the Carolina Hurricanes.
    “It’s a huge rush of energy and excitement to come to Carolina,” said Burns, who was dealt with Lane Pederson by the Sharks in exchange for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick in 2023. “It’s always a place that when you play there, it’s crazy. I was always a guy that would ride to the games early and see there’s people out there tailgating. It’s just such a special place and a loud building.” He believes that the move will be “a very easy fit” and he expects to be paired with Jaccob Slavin. Burns racked up10 goals, 54 points, 203 shots, 150 blocks and 55 hits over 82 games last season.

  • mackenzie maceachern.png
    MacKenzie MacEachern
    CAR Left Wing #28
    Mackenzie MacEachern has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
    The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 in the AHL with a $275,000 guarantee. “Mackenzie is a big power forward who is willing to go to the dirty areas of the ice to score,” said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. “He’s got NHL experience and is capable of contributing at this level.” MacEachern skated in 14 games for St. Louis last season, while earning two assists, 14 shots and 19 hits.

  • 5339.jpg
    Malte Stromwall
    CAR Right Wing #29
    Malte Stromwall has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
    The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 in the AHL with a $175,000 guarantee. “This is a player we’ve been tracking for a while,” said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. “Malte is a tremendous skater with high-end skill coming off a very productive season in the KHL.” Stromwall notched 19 goals and 32 points in 38 games with Dinamo Minsk in 2021-22.