Brent Burns admitted that he was a bit “rattled” when he learned he had been traded, but he is looking forward to playing for the Carolina Hurricanes.
“It’s a huge rush of energy and excitement to come to Carolina,” said Burns, who was dealt with Lane Pederson by the Sharks in exchange for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick in 2023. “It’s always a place that when you play there, it’s crazy. I was always a guy that would ride to the games early and see there’s people out there tailgating. It’s just such a special place and a loud building.” He believes that the move will be “a very easy fit” and he expects to be paired with Jaccob Slavin. Burns racked up10 goals, 54 points, 203 shots, 150 blocks and 55 hits over 82 games last season.