Kaapo Kakko has signed a two-year contract with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers didn’t announce the financial terms of the deal, but Kakko will come with a $2.1 million cap hit according to CapFriendly. Kakko was taken with the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry, but he hasn’t developed as hoped. Through 157 career games, he has scored 26 goals and 58 points. In 2021-22 specifically, he finished the campaign with seven goals and 18 points in 43 contests. It’s been disappointing, but he’s still just 21 years old. How he does over these next two seasons will go a long way towards determining what type of player he’ll ultimately become.