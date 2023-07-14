John Klingberg hopes to land a long-term deal after completing his one-year contract with Anaheim.

“I mean it’s probably part of the plan, but I’m not going to look too far ahead,” Klingberg said Monday. “I want to get long term at the end of the day. Right now, I’m signing (for) one year at Anaheim and we’re going to have to take it from here. I can’t focus on what’s going to be there in one year. It has to be this season. Obviously, I’m going to need to have a good season and the team is going to need to have a good season as well. If the team’s successful, I’m going to be successful. I had a great talk with (Ducks general manager) Pat Verbeek as well, with where we think it’s going to be at with the team in the future. We’re going to take this year to start off with and see where we’re at.” Klingberg recorded six goals, 47 points, 139 shots, 77 blocks and 57 hits in 74 games during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Dallas Stars.



