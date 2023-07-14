 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHLAnaheim Ducks

Anaheim
Ducks

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
“Ultimately, I think people are looking at the free agency market and it’s kind of thin this year,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said.
2022 Anaheim Ducks Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 8th Western Pacific
WinsWins 23
LossesLosses 47
GPGGoals per Game 2.5
PIMPenalty Minutes 929
SOShutouts 1
Head CoachHead Coach Dallas Eakins
NHL: NHL Draft
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
Hockey: CHL Top Prospects Game
Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick
NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks
Stars acquire Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Los Angeles Kings
Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo

Rotoworld Player News

  • John-Klingberg.jpg
    John Klingberg
    MIN Defense #3
    John Klingberg hopes to land a long-term deal after completing his one-year contract with Anaheim.
    “I mean it’s probably part of the plan, but I’m not going to look too far ahead,” Klingberg said Monday. “I want to get long term at the end of the day. Right now, I’m signing (for) one year at Anaheim and we’re going to have to take it from here. I can’t focus on what’s going to be there in one year. It has to be this season. Obviously, I’m going to need to have a good season and the team is going to need to have a good season as well. If the team’s successful, I’m going to be successful. I had a great talk with (Ducks general manager) Pat Verbeek as well, with where we think it’s going to be at with the team in the future. We’re going to take this year to start off with and see where we’re at.” Klingberg recorded six goals, 47 points, 139 shots, 77 blocks and 57 hits in 74 games during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Dallas Stars.

  • John-Klingberg.jpg
    John Klingberg
    MIN Defense #3
    John Klingberg has signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
    The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Klingberg will reportedly make $7 million. Klingberg is a terrific puck moving defenseman who excels on the power play. He had six goals and 47 points in 74 contests in 2021-22. “We are extremely excited to add John to our group,” said Ducks GM Pat Verbeek. “John is a gifted player who can quarterback a power play and give us needed scoring from the blueline. He also adds veteran leadership and character to our team.”

  • Nathan Gaucher
    ANH Center #46
    Nathan Gaucher has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
    Anaheim took Gaucher with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He had 57 points and 74 penalty minutes in 66 QMJHL games with the Quebec Remparts. Gaucher already has NHL size and after some more time developing, he could turn into a middle-six forward at the NHL level who is responsible at both ends of the ice.

  • 5373.jpg
    Olli Juolevi
    ANH Defense #18
    Olli Juolevi has inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
    Juolevi had no points in 18 games with Florida and Detroit last season. He did register an assist in three games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

  • Isac_Lundestrom.jpg
    Isac Lundestrom
    ANH Center #21
    The Anaheim Ducks have signed Isac Lundestrom to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.
    Lundestrom had 16 goals and 29 points in 80 games last season. He filed for salary arbitration, but his scheduled hearing is now unnecessary.

  • Simon_Benoit.jpg
    Simon Benoit
    ANH Defense #13
    Simon Benoit has agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
    Benoit had a goal and five points in 53 games with Anaheim in 2021-22. He’s projected to enter training camp in a competition for a third-pairing spot.

  • 5781.jpg
    Urho Vaakanainen
    ANH Defense #5
    The Anaheim Ducks have signed Urho Vaakanainen to a two-year contract.
    Vaakanainen had six assists in 29 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins last season. The Ducks got him from Boston back in March as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade.

  • Olle_Eriksson Ek.jpg
    Olle Eriksson Ek
    ANH Goaltender #31
    Olle Eriksson Ek and the Anaheim Ducks have agreed to a one-year contract.
    Eriksson Ek posted a 3.44 GAA and .880 save percentage in 26 AHL games in 2021-22. The 23-year-old goaltender hasn’t made his NHL debut.

  • Pat Verbeek
    ANH General Manager
    The Anaheim Ducks are still hoping to add one or two more players.
    “I’d like to add another forward,” Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said. “We’re exploring adding another defenseman. So there’s two players that we’re looking to get. I’m making sure they’re a good fit for our team.” So far the Ducks have inked forwards Ryan Strome to a five-year, $25 million contract and Frank Vatrano to a three-year, $10.95 million deal. Even after those signings though, Anaheim has plenty of cap space.

  • Isac_Lundestrom.jpg
    Isac Lundestrom
    ANH Center #21
    Isac Lundestrom has filed for salary arbitration.
    Lundestrom completed a one-year, $874,125 contract in 2021-22. In 80 games, he generated 16 goals, 29 points, 83 shots and 55 blocks.