Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters

  
Published October 23, 2024 11:21 PM
2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14 (Finals)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men’s Singles Final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day 14 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 13, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PARIS — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organizers said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Djokovic played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organizers did not give a reason for Djokovic’s withdrawal.

The former top-ranked player said in an Instagram post he is “sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year,” he added.

Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals featuring the top eight players in the race.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion currently holds the sixth spot in the race. Four players — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev — have already secured their spot at the season’s final event from Nov. 10-17.

The Paris Masters starts next week.