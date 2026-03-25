No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Arkansas NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets

The West Region’s top seed, the Arizona Wildcats take the court in the Sweet 16 Thursday night in San Jose against the No. 4 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arizona enters the matchup with one of the nation’s most efficient offenses AND defenses. Led by floor general Jaden Bradley and a stellar freshman trio of Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat, the Wildcats are elite at both ends of the court. Arkansas, though, will not blink having won seven games in a row including an SEC Tournament title.

This matchup features a clash of styles, as Arkansas, led by freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr.—who has averaged 30 points over his last five games—thrives in a fast-paced, open court game. However, they will face a stingy Arizona defense that ranks fourth nationally in offensive rebounding rate and can punish teams inside with center Motiejus Krivas. While Arkansas will look to create chaos in transition and Arizona prefers a more methodical approach, the Wildcats will get their points regardless of the tempo as they have scored at least 79 points in 25 of their games…and are 25-0 in those games.

Due to injuries, John Calipari’s Razorbacks have leaned on a tight six-man rotation of late. The status of starting center Nick Pringle (hamstring) and forward Trevon Brazile (upper body) is questionable. Of the two, Brazile is more likely to go but Arkansas truly needs both. They help the Razorbacks get out on the break but also offer size in the paint both of which will be critical against the tall and long Wildcats.

Lets take a closer look at this Sweet 16 matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Arizona vs. Arkansas

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 9:45PM EST

9:45PM EST Site: SAP Center

SAP Center City: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Network/Streaming: CBS

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Read More: Re-Ranking the Sweet 16

Game Odds: Arizona vs. Arkansas

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arizona Wildcats (-360), Arkansas Razorbacks (+285)

Arizona Wildcats (-360), Arkansas Razorbacks (+285) Spread: Arizona -7.5

Arizona -7.5 Total: 166.5

This game opened Arizona -9.5 with the Total set at 165.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

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Expected Starting Lineups: Arizona vs. Arkansas

Arizona Wildcats

G Jaden Bradley

G Brayden Burries

F Ivan Kharchenkov

F Koa Peat

C Motiejus Krivas

Arkansas Razorbacks

G Darius Acuff Jr.

G Billy Richmond III

G Meleek Thomas

F Malique Ewin

F Trevon Brazile

Important stats, trends and insights: Arizona vs. Arkansas

Arizona is 21-15 ATS overall this season

Arkansas is 23-13 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 18 of Arizona’s 36 games this season (18-18)

The OVER has cashed in 21 of Arkansas’ 36 games this season (21-15)

Darius Acuff, Jr. is 20-41 from the field through 2 games of the Tournament including 5-11 from deep

is 20-41 from the field through 2 games of the Tournament including 5-11 from deep Jaden Bradley is 9-21 from the field including 2-6 from behind the arc through 2 games of the Tournament

is 9-21 from the field including 2-6 from behind the arc through 2 games of the Tournament Koa Peat has 17 rebounds through 2 games of the Tournament

Are Cinderella teams a thing of the past with NIL? Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta discuss the state of the NCAA Tournament with the lack of Cinderella teams remaining in the field.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between Arizona and Arkansas:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 166.5

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