Rumor Mill

July 1 is a significant date for us, for two reasons. First, it’s the date Bobby Bonilla gets another $1 million from the Mets. Second, it’s the anniversary of the launch of the partnership between PFT and NBC.
It all started on July 1, 2009. Blame Rick Cordella for it. He’s the executive who lured us into the clutches of the peacock. The fact that we were struggling to serve a crush of traffic that was blowing out our servers helped seal the deal.
Fourteen years later, we’re going — for at least another four years and hopefully plenty more beyond that. It’s been a great partnership. PFT has continued to exist as an independent business owned by me, but NBC has exclusively licensed all of our content. And NBC has provided a great staff of writers who help bring you everything happening in the NFL universe: Michael David Smith, Charean Williams, Josh Alper, and Myles Simmons.
Thanks to NBC for believing in what we could bring to the table, and for allowing us to do things our way, at all times. Sometimes, the NFL bristles at things written here (usually, things written by me). Always, NBC honors its commitment to let me say whatever I believe needs to be said, whenever and however I decide to say it.
The partnership has led to the recent upgrade that will grow the site and expand its reach. We’ve been around for nearly 22 years, and we plan to be around for 22 more — and 22 more beyond that. Thanks to all of you who continue to make us part of your daily routine.
Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off. Unless it isn’t.
A week after Poyer canceled the event due to backlash for scheduling it at a property owned by the polarizing former president, Poyer has decided to go through with it.
Via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, Poyer’s representatives announced on Friday that the cancellation has been canceled , and that the July 10 outing will happen at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.
“The Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open has been resumed and is scheduled to take place on July 10 at the Blue Monster course,” the statement declared.
Poyer had announced last Saturday in an Instagram video that the event would be canceled due to the negative response received by his marketing representatives and Erie County Medical Center Foundation. The decision apparently has created a rift between Poyer and ECMC, although the extent of it isn’t clear. Poyer is under contract to do commercials and appearances for ECMC, he told the Buffalo News he would no longer be working with ECMC, and his representatives said of ECMC, “Our commitment with them remains intact and we look forward to continuing to work together to help improve the lives of those in need.”
“I’m trying to put the sides away,” Poyer said regarding the clear divide that still exists between those who love and those who loathe the former president. “Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”
It sounds nice, even if it also sounds naive. Hardened feelings fueled by media echo chambers prevent Americans from coming together on many things. At this point, it will take something an alien invasion or an attack of killer tomatoes
to get us to truly work together again.
The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since capturing their sixth Super Bowl title. They’ve missed the playoffs two of the last three years.
So what’s wrong with the team that became the first true dynasty of the salary-cap era? Via Khari Thompson of MassLive.com, Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes the problem never should be blamed on a willingness to pay for players.
The issue emerged after Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal asked Kraft about comments from coach Bill Belichick that seemed to explain the team’s struggles on failure to spend.
“Our spending in 2020, our spending in 2021, and our spending in 2022 — the aggregate of that — was we were 27th in the league in cash spending,” Belichick said in his 2022 end-of-season press conference. “Couple years we’re low, one year was high, but over a three-year period, we are one of the lowest spending teams in the league.”
What did Kraft have to say about comments that some interpreted as a shot by Belichick at Kraft.
“He says, ‘He has never come to me and not gotten everything he wanted from a cash-spending perspective,” Bedard said. “‘We have never set limits .’” Kraft also said, per Bedard, “‘Money spending will never be the issue, I promise you, or I’ll sell the team.’”
Belichick’s comments imply that spending hasn’t been where it needs to be. Kraft’s comments from late March imply that, unless things turn around in 2023, things could change in 2024.
The Patriots are currently closer to mediocre than great. They could finish fourth in the AFC East, for the first time since Belichick’s first season, in 2000. It will be very interesting to see what that might do to the dynamic between Belichick and Kraft.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in 2022 wasn’t terribly successful, but he thinks things are heading in a better direction in 2023.
Claypool only had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games after joining the Bears in a trade with the Steelers and there was a report this offseason that the team has not been happy with the way Claypool has been working. During a visit to the United Kingdom this week, Claypool had a more positive take on where things stand with him and the team.
The wideout called the Bears “an exciting and dynamic team” that he thinks is moving in a much better direction than the one they were on last year.
“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day difference ,” Claypool said. “Fans will be loving next year. I’m excited. Obviously, with the additions we had in the offseason, but also being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through, I think it’s going to be great.”
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said last month that Claypool is in a better place after having time to settle into the team and that should serve him well come training camp. The wideout is in the final year of his contract, so there’s plenty riding on turnarounds for him individually and for the team.
With 10 players suspended in less than two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, no player can say he’s not aware of the rule.
But is it being explained as clearly as it should be? Are the terms as clear and consistent as they could be? Is the NFL’s entire approach to gambling rife with hypocrisy? No, no, and abso-freakin'-lutely.
But players should at least have a bell or a whistle sound when considering betting on any sport, in any place, at any time. Never bet on the NFL or any NFL events. Never bet on sports while at work or traveling for work. Never bet on sports where it’s not legal to do so. (For some reason, the NFL never spells that last one out.)
So what’s next? Phase One is over. Phase Two raises other issues.
Here’s the first one. What will the league do about players who show up to the NFL (or who develop while in the NFL) gambling addictions? It’s very real. And, if the league is going to profit mightily from it, the league needs to care about taking care of the players who have done enough permissible gambling to create an illness that will, absent proper intervention and treatment, cause them to violate the gambling policy even if they don’t want to.
It’s an important issue, one that (ideally) the NFL Players Association would be involved in addressing. But the union has conceded that the gambling policy falls under the Commissioner’s power to protect the integrity of the game, which falls within the unilaterally-imposed management-rights clause.
The real question is whether the league cares about its policies or its players. Past educational efforts suggest the league cares more about getting a signature on an acknowledgement form than ensuring the players truly understand the policy.
There’s one way for the league to prove it cares about its players. Work with the union to develop a strategy for screening incoming players for gambling addictions, for detecting current players who have developed gambling addictions, and for helping players with gambling addictions to overcome them.
Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year. Packers President Mark Murphy says it’s going to be the Jets.
Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Packers.com that he’s ready to see the Jets on Hard Knocks and looking forward to seeing the many former Packers on the team, including Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle, Malik Taylor and Adam Pankey.
“Hard Knocks is a great show and gives fans an inside look at a team’s training camp,” Murphy wrote. “It also provides good publicity for the team. The downside is that it can be a distraction and teams are concerned that other teams can learn information from the show. The best thing to do if you don’t want to be on Hard Knocks is to make the playoffs every year. The league (and HBO) can only require a team to appear on Hard Knocks if they have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row. I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on Hard Knocks this summer – should be very entertaining.”
No team has volunteered to do Hard Knocks this year, and of the four teams that fit the criteria to be forced to appear on the show, the Jets offer the most compelling story, thanks to Rodgers’ presence. The Jets don’t want to be on the show, but they’re bracing for the NFL to make them , and Murphy thinks that’s going to happen.
As everyone learns more about the things on which NFL players can and can’t gamble, it’s important for the players to know exactly where the rubber meets the road.
Obviously, players can’t bet on NFL games. But they also can’t bet on NFL events. These include the Scouting Combine (e.g., who runs the fastest 40), the draft (e.g., who become the first pick), awards (e.g., MVP), and any of the Pro Bowl Games (e.g., possibly, who takes a shot to the groin while running that stupid obstacle course).
However, non-NFL events involving NFL players are fair game. For example, the NFL has informed PFT that the recent golf match involving Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is fair game for player wagering.
Even though it involves NFL players, it’s not an NFL event, because the NFL isn’t presenting it. If/when the NFL would produce an offseason competition involving golf or anything else, that presumably would become an NFL event.
The smart approach for NFL players is to bet on no sports at all until their NFL careers have ended. But because the NFL allows players to wager on sports other than NFL games and “NFL events,” it’s important to know where the line is, and to stay on the right side of it.
Hello again. We’re back. Just like Tommy was, and still could be.
We introduced a new-look PFT on Monday, and we learned that there’s a difference between test-driving a car and owning it. Plenty of changes have been made, minor and major. You’ve likely noticed the biggest change to the changes, which was motivated by feedback we’ve gotten from many of you.
The front-page experience has been fully restored, with a little more clarity — and more headlines than we had before the change.
On desktop, you’ll see a lead story with a photo, smack dab in the middle of the page. To the left is a stack of the six latest “top stories,” which is basically the new version of what was the top half of the vertical stack on the old site. To the right, a stack of “more headlines,” which is the bottom half of the old vertical stack.
On mobile, it’s all vertical. Lead item, followed by 12 headlines. And when you click “Rumor Mill,” you get a clean and simple scroll of all stories, with the option to easily load more at the bottom.
It looks different. It looks better. Especially on mobile, where more and more of you consume content. And you can easily make the front page a button on the face of your phone. So it will be a quick click to the PFT front page and a click to the Rumor Mill, and off you go.
Off we go, with more changes that you’ll notice — and more you won’t — in the coming days. Please let me know (florio@profootballtalk.com) if you have any thoughts, ideas, complaints, compliments, or if you’re just bored and feel like shooting the shit on a slow weekend.
As soon as July 20, the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris will become official. Team president Jason Wright will not be promptly asked to leave along with his soon-to-be-former boss.
According to the Washington Post, Wright “will be retained and given a chance to earn a continued role” with the team.
The report cites “two people with knowledge” of Harris’s strategy, adding that one of them said Wright will “absolutely have the opportunity to perform in his role,” and that no one should “expect or allude to any changes with his role at this time.”
The report also adds that there was no specification as to the length of the commitment.
Common sense suggests that Harris will hold everything in place for the balance of the season. That’s when he will presumably exercise the billionaire’s privilege of hiring whoever he wants to hire for the key positions. As we’ve said in the past when other teams were purchased, a new owner isn’t buying a team because the new owner wanted to acquire the employment rights of its key personnel. The new owner will have his or her own vision for the franchise, and that vision will be implemented unless the employees he inherited do enough to get him to change his or her mind.
If Harris intends to hire his own president, G.M., and/or head coach, it makes no sense for him to reveal that plan until he’s ready to implement it. And if, as it appears, he’ll be keeping everyone in place for 2023, he needs them to think they have a real chance to stay beyond the season in order to avoid having their uncertain futures distract them from the task at hand of effectively turning of the page from quarter-century of crap to a new dawn in D.C.
Could Wright do enough to stay? Sure. So could G.M. Martin Mayhew and coach Ron Rivera. And Harris needs them to believe that, especially with training camp opening only days after he gets the pink slip to the franchise.
As the Post notes, Harris took his time to assess the management group he inherited when buying the 76ers and the Devils. It makes sense to do that. He needs to get to know the team. He needs to understand what’s working and what isn’t. Ultimately, he needs to decide whether changes will make the team better, or whether continuity is in the organization’s best interests.
In some ways, every NFL team operates that way, with a constant assessment of whether things are working as they are. It definitely becomes a more significant concern when ownership of the team is transferred from the group that hired the top employees to a group that did not.