Attorney: Stefon Diggs “categorically denies” allegations, looks forward to “establishing the truth”

The attorney for Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has issued a statement in response to the charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery that Diggs faces in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The incident that led to those charges allegedly occurred on December 2, but attorney David Meier’s statement said that the allegations are unfounded and that they were made after a financial dispute with someone working for Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations,” Meier said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

The Patriots also issued a statement saying Diggs denies the accusation and that the team supports him. They added that they will cooperate fully with the involved authorities in the NFL while continuing to gather information about the matter.