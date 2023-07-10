Chicago Bears
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney expects to be on the field for the start of Bears training camp.
Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 last season and he spent the offseason working his way back to health. While hosting a youth football camp over the weekend, Mooney said that he feels he’s reached the end of that process and that he is set to make a full return to action once the team resumes working later this month.
“I’m feeling good . I’m ready to roll,” Mooney said, via WGN.
Mooney had 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns last season and said that he thinks the team has a better understanding of the offense in its second season under head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He feels that will lead to better results on the field and being at full health should be a boost to the team’s efforts on that front.
Receiver DJ Moore was a significant piece of the deal that the Bears accepted to move out of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
Moore was instantly Chicago’s No. 1 receiver when he walked into the building. And according to rookie receiver Tyler Scott, he performed like the top dog during the offseason program.
“DJ Moore, being a teammate, he is everything advertised and more,” Scott said in a recent episode of the Under Center Podcast, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “He plays with such a calmness to him, just a control to him — and football players know what that looks like. And he just plays under control. And it’s not necessarily like he’s playing slow or behind, he just plays like he knows what he’s doing. You can tell he’s experienced in what he does.”
Scott, a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, has been particularly impressed with the way Moore executes his routes. Scott noted that Moore can make things look similar off the line of scrimmage so that defenders won’t know what’s coming.
“I can watch him one play and think, ‘Oh, he’s about to run an in-route,’ and it doesn’t look like an in-route,” Scott said. “Or he’s about to run a different route and it looks exactly like how it did before. So he just knows how to mirror things up, how to make everything look the same. And he just plays with such a subtleness and control about him, he’s just playing at a different level than everybody. So that’s something that I really love to watch with him.”
Moore had three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 yards before making 63 receptions for 888 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns in 2022. But if Moore brings his expected level of production to Chicago, quarterback Justin Fields should have a strong weapon at his disposal for the coming year.
When it comes to stadium financing, there’s a disconnect between the will of the people and the will of the people whom the people will elect.
For any proposal regarding taxpayer funding of a sports venue that lands on a ballot, it will lose. It could be one of the only things that draws true bipartisan report. In contrast, the individuals elected to represent the people will allow their arms to be sufficiently twisted to cough up some of the contents of the public coffers.
In Arlington Heights, Illinois, the potential political push and pull regarding a potential Bears stadium has nothing to do with money — at least not money that would be used to build the stadium itself. Per Christopher Placek of the Chicago Daily Herald, Arlington Heights resident Tom Svoboda has submitted paperwork reflecting an intention to file recall petitions against Mayor Tom Hayes and Trustee Jim Bertucci for failing to properly consider the ramifications of having a football stadium in town.
The applicable ordinance requires Svoboda to secure signatures from 12 percent of the registered voters (roughly 6,500 people) in order to spark a recall election. The vote could happen as soon as November 2023.
Svoboda claims the town has failed to consider issues like traffic and practical infrastructure limitations. He also believes the Arlington Park grandstand has sufficient architectural, historic, and economic significance to prevent its demolition.
“If you’re going to change the town to that drastic effect, you do your research,” Svoboda said. “They haven’t done their research, and that’s the crime here. That’s why I’m bringing about the recall.”
Arlington Heights has eight total Trustees; Svoboda tarted Bertucci because he’s perceived to be a “leader” in the effort. Svoboda did not rule out targeting others.
The project currently is delayed by a tax assessment that the Bears deem to be excessive.
Long work days are the norm in the NFL, but Ryan Poles says that in hindsight, he took it too far when he became the Bears’ General Manager.
Poles says that after getting the Bears job in 2022, he began sleeping in his office so he wouldn’t miss a minute of preparation for the 2022 NFL draft.
“That was not healthy doing that last year,” Poles told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I don’t ever want to go through that again. But it was necessary to get the job done, so a little bit different approach.”
Plenty of NFL GMs and coaches work very long hours, driven by the desire to win — and they’re willing to live unhealthy lifestyles if they think that gives them an edge.
Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals from 1996 into the 2000 season, has died. He was 79.
Tobin led the Cardinals to a playoff appearance in 1998, capped by the franchise’s first postseason victory since the Truman administration.
“As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman.”
The Cardinals fired Tobin after a 2-5 start in 2000. He had a record of 28-43.
Tobin, who went to college at the University of Missouri, started his coaching career there in 1965. He worked as defensive coordinator from 1971 to 1976. He then coordinated the defense of the BC Lions of the CFL from 1977 through 1982.
Next came a stint in the USFL, as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia (and then Baltimore) Stars, from 1983 through 1985.
His NFL career started in 1986, as the defensive coordinator — and successor to Buddy Ryan — in Chicago. He held that job for seven years, was out of football in 1993, and then became the Colts’ defensive coordinator in 1994. He got the job in Arizona after the Colts nearly made it to the Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season.
After leaving Arizona, Tobin served as Lions defensive coordinator in 2001, and as Packers defensive coordinator in 2004.
Tobin actually followed Ryan twice. Tobin took over the dominant Bears’ defense in 1986 after Ryan became coach of the Eagles, and Tobin replaced Ryan as head coach of the Cardinals.
We extend our condolences to Tobin’s family, friends, players, and colleagues.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in 2022 wasn’t terribly successful, but he thinks things are heading in a better direction in 2023.
Claypool only had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games after joining the Bears in a trade with the Steelers and there was a report this offseason that the team has not been happy with the way Claypool has been working. During a visit to the United Kingdom this week, Claypool had a more positive take on where things stand with him and the team.
The wideout called the Bears “an exciting and dynamic team” that he thinks is moving in a much better direction than the one they were on last year.
“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day difference ,” Claypool said. “Fans will be loving next year. I’m excited. Obviously, with the additions we had in the offseason, but also being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through, I think it’s going to be great.”
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said last month that Claypool is in a better place after having time to settle into the team and that should serve him well come training camp. The wideout is in the final year of his contract, so there’s plenty riding on turnarounds for him individually and for the team.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Colts announced Tuesday they are opening 13 training camp practices to fans.
Tickets are free but required for entry for the open practices between Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, Aug. 17 at Grand Park in Westfield.
Four of the 13 practices will begin at 6 p.m. ET, including a pair of two-hour joint practices with the Bears.
The Sunday, Aug. 6, practice is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start, with the remaining practices scheduled for the morning.
The Colts also hold several theme days at training camp, including Kids Day, Youth Sports Day, Salute To Service Day and others. Get complete details at Colts.com/camp .
The Bears were making progress toward building a new stadium of their own in Arlington Heights. Until they weren’t.
A reassessment of the property the team has purchased pushed the property tax bill from $2.8 million to $16.2 million. The Bears are currently trying to negotiate that into a more acceptable price.
Toward that end, team president Kevin Warrren spoke at a community meeting on Monday. He called upon three local school districts to participate in negotiations aimed at working out an agreement as to the property tax bill, and he insisted that the Bears simply want “certainty and fairness.”
“We do need a new home for the Chicago Bears ,” Warren said, via Christopher Placek of the Chicago Daily Herald. “We have to figure out if Arlington Heights is legitimately a viable option or is it not. This has nothing to do with personal feelings. This is strictly business. And I just want to make sure that we’re all on the same page and figure out if this is something that will work.”
The Bears have offered $4.3 million. The schools want $7.9 million. (Frankly, that doesn’t seem like much for a multi-billion-dollar business that would see its value grow even more in a new stadium.)
Warren last met with the relevant school superintendents on April 18. He has met with the mayors of Chicago and Naperville. Waukegan wants in, too. Lake Forest contacted Warren on Monday, as he was driving to the Arlington Heights event.
Warren insists that it’s not a leverage play to talk to other locations.
“We were singularly focused on this development at Arlington Park,” Warren said. “Since that time has come and passed and we’ve had a stalemate and a lack of communication -- and it sounds like it’s a little bit more convoluted at this point in time than I thought it would be -- well, then we’re in a position to start exploring other places and opportunities. As any good business person would do, that’s what you need to do.”
Indeed it is. And it underscores the reality that, despite any and all NFL-sanctioned mottos (like “football is family”), football is business. Big business. Dollars and cents. Follow the money. And where the money is the best, that’s where the team will go.
Bottom line? Either Arlington Heights wants the Bears, or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t, other localities in the area seem to be willing to oblige.
The NFL apparently will not be listening to the preferences of the HC of the NYJ .
Per a league source, the Jets are bracing for the preseason Hard Knocks assignment, despite making known publicly (and privately) their lack of interest in serving as the focal point of this year’s show.
The Jets, Saints, Bears, and Commanders fit the criteria for being required to do the show in the 2023 preseason. Under a formula developed several years ago, the teams that can be compelled to do it include those without a new head coach, those who have not been to the playoffs in either of the last two years, and those that have not been the subject of the show for the last ten years.
The Jets, Saints, and Bears have made it clear that they don’t want to do it this year. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it, if assigned . (We’re also told the league prefers to wait until after the sale of the team is finalized, and that the Commanders could be this year’s in-season option.)
The league had commenced talking to some of the other 28 teams, hopeful to find a volunteer. The Lions were approached about a second straight appearance. They declined.
The Jets technically can’t decline, although the NFL typically does not make a team submit to Hard Knocks when it doesn’t want to.
Most fans would prefer the Jets. With high expectations, the presence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the memories of a successful run in 2010 (when coach Rex Ryan had the Jets eating goddamn snacks), the Jets are definitely the most interesting of the four teams that can be required to do it — and more interesting than most if not all of the other 28 teams.
If the Jets get the short straw, it could actually make for a more compelling presentation, with a possible attitude emanating from the coaching staff and the rest of the team that they don’t want the cameras and microphones there. Now that would be a reality show.