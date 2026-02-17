D’Andre Swift: I have no idea if the Bears will keep me, but I hope they do

The Bears are about $5 million over the 2026 salary cap, and they could save about $7 million in cap space by cutting running back D’Andre Swift. That means his place on the roster this year is not safe.

But Swift hopes he’ll be a Bear this season.

“I have no idea, but hopefully I did enough for them to want me back because I know I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Swift told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I hope it plays itself out that way. I love the city, I love the coaching staff and the men that I work with. That’s out of my control, but if I had it my way, I’d be back. I don’t want to play nowhere else.”

The Bears got a good season from rookie backup running back Kyle Monangai in 2025, which could lead them to decide to make Monangai the starter in 2026 and let Swift go. But Swift thinks if anything, he could have an even bigger role next year.

“I can do more,” Swift said. “I wish I would’ve been able to contribute a little more in the passing game. We’ve got so many pass-catchers on the field, so whenever it does come up, I try to make something happen with it, but I do know I could do more.”

Swift may do more this year — in Chicago, or elsewhere.