Horse Racing
Jockey Frankie Dettori talks about his final Royal Ascot and his emotions after riding his final race at the legendary event.
Joseph O’Brien’s six-year-old Dawn Rising outlasts the field to win the Queen Alexandra Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
In one of the largest fields of the event, Archie Watson trainee Saint Lawrence comes out on top in the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Jockey P.J. McDonald fights for control down the stretch, but ultimately guides Pyledriver to win the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
80-1 longshot Khaadem finds devastating speed in the final furlong to win a win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Aidan O’Brien trainee Age of Kings hold off a hard-charging field to win the Jersey Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Gavin Cromwell trainee Snellen outduels a close challenge from Pearls and Rubies to win the Chesham Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
More Horses
Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state.
The home of the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown is finally getting a major makeover.
Arcangelo crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes, Jena Antonucci first female trainer to win the race
Arcangelo crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes, making Jena Antonucci first female trainer to win the race.
It’s been fifty years since Secretariat won the Belmont to seal the Triple Crown. But the iconic photo of that moment is far from settled history.