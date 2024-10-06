 Skip navigation
WATCH: Carl Spackler — yes, Carl Spackler — wins Breeders’ Cup qualifier

  
Published October 5, 2024 10:16 PM

Don’t call it a Cinderella story!

Carl Spackler, a 4-year-old colt named after the “Caddyshack” character made famous by Bill Murray, won the Coolmore Turf Mile on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

The victory at the “Win and You’re In” qualifier earned the horse a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov. 2.

Carl Spackler now has seven wins in 10 starts and you gotta listen to the call above to truly appreciate this one.