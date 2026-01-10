How to watch Ohio State vs. Washington: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game

Making a push for its first NCAA Tournament appearance in five years, Ohio State will play Washington on the road Sunday in a Big Ten matchup on Peacock.

The Buckeyes (3-2 Big Ten, 11-4 overall) are on a West Coast road swing that opened Thursday with a 72-62 victory over Oregon. Ohio State, which was picked to finish ninth in a preseason conference media poll, averaged a 25-point margin of victory during a six-game winning streak earlier this season.

The Huskies (1-3 Big Ten, 9-6 overall) are starting a tough three-game homestand against the Midwestern stalwarts of the Big Ten. After Ohio State, Washington will welcome No. 2 Michigan and No. 12 Michigan State next week.

Washington leads 8-5 over Ohio State in the series, including a 6-0 record in Seattle.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes feature an efficient offense that ranks in the top 25 nationally in field goal percentage (50.6) and is fifth in the Big Ten at 84.6 points per game. Ohio State also makes 78.4% of its free throws (eighth in the country) but struggles from distance, converting only 34.3% of its 3-pointers.

In the win over Oregon, all five starters scored in double figures. Devin Royal and Christoph Tilly each had 14 points, senior leader Bruce Thornton had 12, John Mobley Jr. added 13, and Amare Bynum chipped in with 10. Thornton has 1,787 career points, recently passed Jim Jackson for seventh in program history.

Head coach Jake Diebler is in his third season at Ohio State nad had led the team to a 36-22 record.

Washington:

The Huskies protect the ball (10.8 turnovers per game is in the top 100 nationally) and shoot well at the line (77.7% on free throws), but field goal shooting is a major weakness. Washington are shooting 51.9% inside the 3-point line, which ranks 229th in the country.

Washington is on a two-game losing streak after falling 81-73 to No. 5 Purdue on the road Wednesday. Star freshman forward Hannes Steinbach (17 points, averaging 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game) led four starters in double-figures as Washington rallied from a 17-point deficit behind Quimari Peterson (15 points), Zoom Diallo (14) and Franck Kepnang (10).

Head coach Danny Sprinkle is in his second season at Washington after winning the Mountain West regular title and an NCAA Tournament game with Utah State in 2023-24.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Washington

When: Sunday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 11 Where: Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

