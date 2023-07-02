 Skip navigation
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Langer's 'strongest club is between his ears'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Player News

Player News

Rotoworld

All Player News
    Orlando Robinson
    MIA Center #25
    According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat will sign Orlando Robinson to a standard contract worth the veteran’s minimum.
    Robinson played last season on a two-way contract, and the Heat extended a two-way qualifying offer before the start of free agency. The shift to a standard contract gives the 7-footer a little more security, but this does not guarantee Robinson fantasy relevance next season. At best, he’ll be a streamer if the Heat are forced to play without Bam Adebayo.
    Transaction
    Source: Anthony Chiang on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
    Jeff Green
    HOU Power Forward #32
    According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Jeff Green has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets worth $6 million.
    With this news, Denver loses a second rotation piece from its championship team while Houston adds another veteran to its locker room. Green appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 3-pointers in 19.5 minutes. While this move won’t significantly impact fantasy basketball, the addition of Uncle Jeff gives the rebuilding Rockets another experienced player to help shepherd the young guys. As for Denver, with Bruce Brown also moving on in free agency, they’ll need more production from young players such as Christian Braun and Peyton Watson.
    Transaction
    Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
    Donte DiVincenzo
    NYK Shooting Guard #0
    According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have signed Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year deal worth $50 million.
    DiVincenzo’s one season with the Warriors proved fruitful, with the former first-round pick earning a multi-year deal worth the mid-level exception. In 72 games (36 starts) last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 3-pointers in 26.3 minutes. DiVincenzo shot better than 39% from three, and his addition gives the Knicks a welcome boost in that department. This signing also means a reunion, as he’ll join fellow Villanova alums Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in the Big Apple.
    Transaction
    Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Ibou Badji
    POR Center #41
    The Trail Blazers have signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract.
    Signed to a two-way deal by Portland last November, Badji did not play at all last season. He eventually underwent surgery on his left knee in early March, with it being reported at the time that the 7-foot-1 big man would be sidelined for two months. Badji is unlikely to be of value to fantasy managers, as there’s no guarantee that he’ll be in the rotation when the regular season begins.
    Transaction
    Source: Paul Garcia on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
    Sandro Mamukelashvili
    SAS Power Forward #54
    According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have signed Sandro Mamukelashvili to a one-year contract worth $2 million.
    Claimed off of waivers by the Spurs on March 3, Mamukelashvili will be back with the team for another season. The former Seton Hall standout performed well down the stretch last season, averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.2 3-pointers in 23.3 minutes per game (19 appearances) for the Spurs. He’ll add additional frontcourt depth next season but is unlikely to get the minutes needed to be a factor in fantasy leagues.
    Transaction
    Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Dru Smith
    MIA Shooting Guard #9
    The Heat have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract.
    Smith is one of two guards the Heat signed to two-way deals on Saturday, with Jamaree Bouyea being the other. Smith appeared in a total of 15 games for Miami (five) and Brooklyn (10) as a rookie, averaging 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 15. assists. He’s unlikely to log consistent rotation minutes next season, even with the departures of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus.
    Transaction
    Source: Anthony Chiang on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
    KJ Martin Jr.
    LAC Small Forward #6
    According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have acquired KJ Martin from the Rockets for two future second-round picks.
    The Clippers have been looking to bolster their rotation with younger players, which is especially important given the past injury issues of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Martin, who was a starter for 49 of the Rockets’ 82 games last season, fits the bill. In the best season of his NBA career to date, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.8 3-pointers in 28 minutes per game. Martin shot nearly 57% from the field, with more than 69% of his shot attempts coming from within 10 feet of the basket. Given the Clippers’ depth, Martin’s fantasy value will likely be that of a streamer on nights when the team is shorthanded at the forward positions.
    Transaction
    Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Jack White
    OKC Small Forward #10
    Jack White has signed a two-year contract with the Thunder, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
    White was on a two-way deal with the Nuggets last season, but he’ll get a full contract with the Thunder. However, it likely won’t lead to him being relevant in fantasy basketball.
    Transaction
    Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
    Jalen McDaniels
    PHI Small Forward #6
    Jalen McDaniels has signed a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Raptors, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
    McDaniels was solid for Charlotte last season before being shipped to Philadelphia. He struggled to find a role with the 76ers, but now he’ll get a fresh start in Toronto. They have a history of having a bunch of tall wing players, and McDaniels fits the mold. He should be able to find a consistent role with them and be relevant in fantasy basaketball.
    Transaction
    Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!
    Josh Christopher
    HOU Shooting Guard #9
    Josh Christopher has been traded to Memphis, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.
    Houston just signed Dillon Brooks to a four-year, $80 million deal, and now they’re sending Christopher where Brooks came from. It hasn’t been confirmed, but it could be part of a sign-and-trade. Christopher is a talented scorer, but he wasn’t able to get a major role over his first two seasons. Unfortunately, Memphis is likely a worse situation for him than the young Rockets.
    Related
    Transaction
    Source: Kelly Iko on Twitter
    Link copied to clipboard!