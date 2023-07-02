Player News

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat will sign Orlando Robinson to a standard contract worth the veteran’s minimum.

Robinson played last season on a two-way contract, and the Heat extended a two-way qualifying offer before the start of free agency. The shift to a standard contract gives the 7-footer a little more security, but this does not guarantee Robinson fantasy relevance next season. At best, he’ll be a streamer if the Heat are forced to play without Bam Adebayo.