College Basketball
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is planning to transfer for his final season, adding to the players leaving the turmoil-filled program.
Top Stories
Former LSU and current McNeese State men’s basketball coach Will Wade received a two-year show-cause penalty and 10-game suspension for multiple violations.
Recent News
Latest
National champion UConn added some shooting depth to its roster Friday, announcing the signing of former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer.
The NCAA approved rule changes that require a defender to be in position to draw a charge at the time the offensive player plants a foot to go airborne.
Ron Sanchez has resigned as head coach of the Charlotte 49ers.
Shaka Smart received a contract extension after leading Marquette to its first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East.
Purdue’s Zach Edey decided it was the right call to go back to school instead of staying in the NBA draft. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is sticking with his pro pursuit.