College Basketball

Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is planning to transfer for his final season, adding to the players leaving the turmoil-filled program.
Will Wade
McNeese State coach Will Wade hit with penalties and 10-game suspension for LSU violations
Former LSU and current McNeese State men’s basketball coach Will Wade received a two-year show-cause penalty and 10-game suspension for multiple violations.
Josh Eilert west virginia
Assistant Josh Eilert picked as interim coach at West Virginia, replacing Hall of Famer Bob Huggins
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Florida Atlantic Vs Memphis
NCAA panel imposes 3-game suspension for Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations
West Virginia v Iowa State
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
West Virginia v Maryland
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Pittsburgh
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-San Diego State vs UCONN
Report: San Diego State seeks info from Mountain West related to potential exit
Louisville v Connecticut
UConn star Paige Bueckers working her way back from knee injury
Screen Shot 2017-06-28 at 2.43.29 PM
NCAA changes delay-of-game penalty in women’s basketball, adds rule on flopping

uconn transfer portal
UConn adds former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer from transfer portal
National champion UConn added some shooting depth to its roster Friday, announcing the signing of former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer.
ncaa charge
NCAA tweaks rules on block/charge calls in men’s basketball
The NCAA approved rule changes that require a defender to be in position to draw a charge at the time the offensive player plants a foot to go airborne.
NCAA Basketball: Charlotte at Arkansas
Charlotte head coach Ron Sanchez resigns after winning CBI title
Ron Sanchez has resigned as head coach of the Charlotte 49ers.
marquette smart
Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season
Shaka Smart received a contract extension after leading Marquette to its first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East.
NBA: Combine
Purdue’s Edey returning to school at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky’s Tshiebwe stays in
Purdue’s Zach Edey decided it was the right call to go back to school instead of staying in the NBA draft. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is sticking with his pro pursuit.
World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona
Caleb Love is now headed to Arizona.