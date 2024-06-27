NBC Sports, Peacock to present Big East basketball starting in 2024-25 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tour de France 2023 cycling race. Arrival of the stage at Bettex. Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey. Saint Gervais Mont-Blanc. France.
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Skye Blakely to miss U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
elliott.jpg
NASCAR at Nashville: Three things to watch for
nbc_pst_howfarcanusmntgo_240627.jpg
How far can USMNT go in Copa America?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tour de France 2023 cycling race. Arrival of the stage at Bettex. Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey. Saint Gervais Mont-Blanc. France.
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Skye Blakely to miss U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
elliott.jpg
NASCAR at Nashville: Three things to watch for
nbc_pst_howfarcanusmntgo_240627.jpg
How far can USMNT go in Copa America?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

NBC Sports, Peacock to present Big East basketball starting in 2024-25 season

  
Published June 27, 2024 12:28 PM

The Big East, one of the nation’s premier basketball conferences, is coming to NBC Sports and Peacock starting this upcoming season.

During the 2024-25 season, Peacock will boast a package of 25 Big East men’s basketball regular season games and five conference tournament games spanning the early rounds and quarterfinals.

Beginning in the 2025-26 season, NBC Sports and Peacock will add a Big East women’s basketball slate to bring its games total over 60 between regular season and conference tournament matchups. The agreement is part of the conference’s new six-year media rights that will span from 2025-26 through 2030-31.

“BIG EAST Basketball is among the most prestigious in all of college sports, and we’re proud to be able to feature the men’s and women’s teams across our NBCUniversal platforms,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “The BIG EAST has a storied basketball history, and we look forward to showcasing these games as the conference creates more memorable moments.”

How can I watch College Basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.