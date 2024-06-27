NBC Sports, Peacock to present Big East basketball starting in 2024-25 season

The Big East, one of the nation’s premier basketball conferences, is coming to NBC Sports and Peacock starting this upcoming season.

During the 2024-25 season, Peacock will boast a package of 25 Big East men’s basketball regular season games and five conference tournament games spanning the early rounds and quarterfinals.

Beginning in the 2025-26 season, NBC Sports and Peacock will add a Big East women’s basketball slate to bring its games total over 60 between regular season and conference tournament matchups. The agreement is part of the conference’s new six-year media rights that will span from 2025-26 through 2030-31.

“BIG EAST Basketball is among the most prestigious in all of college sports, and we’re proud to be able to feature the men’s and women’s teams across our NBCUniversal platforms,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “The BIG EAST has a storied basketball history, and we look forward to showcasing these games as the conference creates more memorable moments.”

How can I watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.