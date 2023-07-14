 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLWashington Commanders

Washington
Commanders

nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_230713.jpg
14:29
Florio: ‘Now’s the time’ Barkley can use leverage
Mike Florio joins the show to discuss all the latest NFL news, including Saquon Barkley’s contract stalemate, the New York Jets being chosen for ‘Hard Knocks,” the Dan Snyder situation and much more.
2022 Commanders Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game 08/11/2023 7:30 PM EST
Next OpponentNext Opponent CLE Cleveland Browns 
Standing (Division)Division Rank 4th NFC East
WinsWins 8
LossesLosses 8
DrawsDraws 1
PPGPoints per Game 18.9
OPPGOpponent Points per Game 20.2
Head CoachHead Coach Ron Rivera
nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
03:55
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
08:34
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
NFL-Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins
12:37
Dan Snyder reportedly used “Blackmail PowerPoint” to lessen initial NFL punishment
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
NFL-Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles
12:37
“Serious” issues complicate final legal negotiations between NFL, Daniel Snyder
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
12:37
Jon Gruden wonders why Daniel Snyder might have been out to get him
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
nbc_pft_pm_gruden_230712.jpg
12:37
Florio: Gruden is ‘serious’ about taking down NFL

Rotoworld Player News

  • 9472.jpg
    Dan Snyder
    FA Owner
    The Washington Post’s Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala report, “Legal issues between the NFL and representatives for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder threaten to complicate the approval and closing of Snyder’s $6.05 billion sale of the franchise to a group led by Josh Harris.”
    According to the Post, it’s not exactly clear whether or not these issues will prevent the league and its owners from meeting next week to approve the sale of the team, but one person familiar with the situation described the issues as “significant” and “not just some small snag.” While it’s possible the league could delay the vote to oust Snyder in favor of Harris, it was also pointed out that these issues could be little more than Snyder and his attorneys “attempting to extract last-minute concessions from the NFL.” Whether this delays the sale or not, Snyder appears to be on the outs when all is said and done. The league appears ready to be done with Snyder and his history of antics that have made the Commanders a near-impossible team to support and/or market. The league is set to vote on the sale on July 20th, giving them a little less than a week to iron out whatever issues are at hand.
  • 12267.jpg
    Chase Roullier
    FA Center #73
    Chase Roullier announced his retirement from the NFL after six seasons.
    The former Commanders center announced his retirement via Instagram. He cited his lengthy injury history as one of the reasons he is moving on from football. Over the past two years, Roullier has appeared in just 10 games. A sixth-round pick in 2017, Roullier entered the league as an unheralded prospect. It didn’t take long for him to prove the draft evaluators wrong. He started seven games as a rookie and opened his second season as Washington’s starter at center. Roullier ultimately made 63 starts over his six-year career.
  • Chris Rodriguez
    WAS Running Back
    Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said fifth-round RB Chris Rodriguez has to prove himself on special teams.
    Translation, Rodriguez won’t be in the mix for early-season carries even though the Commanders reportedly had a third-round grade on him and love his bowling ball-style rushing. “If you’re becoming best friends with that special teams coach, that means that you’re finding a way to become a four phase special teams player,” Bieniemy said. “Chris hasn’t taken that for granted at all.” Despite Bieniemy’s words, we could see Rodriguez earning rookie-year work, but he is not currently on the re-draft radar.
  • 13065.jpg
    Eric Bieniemy
    WAS Offensive Coordinator
    Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy is making his intensity felt early in Washington.
    Newcomer offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has made an immediate impact on his players through organized team activities. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin said, “He’s going to bring the intensity. We know what is expected of us every time we’re on the field.” Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen added, “You can’t help but notice. I love that style of coaching.” Bieniemy’s continued emphasis on execution, effort, and focus has been present since he first stepped into the building, evident in everything from meetings to the practice field. It remains to be seen how Washington’s offense will fair with so many changes, including Bieniemy and presumed starting quarterback Sam Howell, but the team appears to be headed in the right direction. Bieniemy should do well in extracting performance from the elite talent on the roster including McLaurin, Dotson, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel, and Logan Thomas.

  • Sam Howell.jpg
    Sam Howell
    WAS Quarterback #14
    Washington coach Ron Rivera said QB Sam Howell will enter training camp as the starter.
    This doesn’t come as a surprise after Washington gave Howell first-team reps all offseason. The Commanders haven’t made Howell compete with Jacoby Brissett to this point and continue to look sold on the second-year quarterback. Hype for Howell could start to take off if he can carry his minicamp into the preseason. Washington is expected to be more pass-heavy under new OC Eric Bieniemy in 2023.

  • Kareem_Hunt.jpg
    Kareem Hunt
    FA Running Back #27
    CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports the Commanders are “making some preliminary inquiries” on free agent Kareem Hunt.
    This one is a bit out of left field since the Commanders have spent the entire offseason talking up Antonio Gibson, and Gibson/Brian Robinson/rookie Chris Rodriguez are certainly enough backs to fill out a committee. Hunt’s market has been ice cold after the Browns let him walk in free agency. His efficiency tanked hard in 2022. It’s hard to see what this addition would really do for the Commanders, but Gibson’s career has been underwhelming while Robinson disappointed as a rookie. Hunt, of course, would be reuniting with longtime Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy in Washington.

  • Antonio_Gibson.jpg
    Antonio Gibson
    WAS Running Back #24
    Commanders HC Ron Rivera said Antonio Gibson could be a “matchup nightmare for the opponent” in the team’s new offense.
    The drumbeat continues to grow louder for Gibson, who appears to be in good favor with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Gibson is arguably the most versatile back on Washington’s roster and has been utilized heavily in the screen game at OTAs and minicamp per The Athletic’s Ben Standig. Rivera added, “Eric wants to make sure (Antonio) gets as many opportunities right now to show us what he’s capable of because I think that’ll be a big part of the game planning.” Gibson’s background as a receiver during his days at Memphis led many to believe he would see receiving work early in his career. While he’s managed 124 receptions through his first three seasons, Gibson was always stuck in the shadow of J.D. McKissic, who is currently a free agent. As the hype around Gibson continues to grow, it’s possible he turns into a high-end RB2 for fantasy if Bieniemy can deploy him in ways the previous offensive coordinator did not.

  • Logan_Thomas_0.jpg
    Logan Thomas
    WAS Tight End #82
    Commanders senior writer Zach Selby writes, “It looks like Washington’s tight ends are going to be heavily involved in the passing game this season.”
    This is based on Selby’s observations at Washington’s mandatory minicamp, which officially wrapped up on Wednesday. Selby notes it would be “a tall order” for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to replicate the production he enjoyed with Travis Kelce during his time with the Chiefs, but that based on the number of targets the tight ends were seeing at minicamp, it’s apparent Bieniemy hopes to utilize his new tight ends in Washington. Logan Thomas, who turns 32 next month, is considered the favorite to land the Commanders’ TE1 job heading into camp, but second-year tight end and former wide receiver Cole Turner could threaten for some of that workload. With all of Washington’s tight ends currently going late in drafts, it’s possible the starter in this offense returns some fantasy value, although expectations should be tempered.

  • cole turner.jpg
    Cole Turner
    WAS Tight End #85
    Commanders HC Ron Rivera said TE Cole Turner “had a great spring” after missing part of last season with a hamstring injury.
    A former wide receiver turned tight end, Turner has a chance to contribute in his second season with the Commanders if he can stay healthy. Rivera praised Turner for having a “good grasp of the offense” early on and noted his ability to pick things up quickly. In his final 20 games at Nevada, Turner was one of the more productive tight ends in the nation, posting a 111-1282-19 line over his last two seasons. Washington did little to address the tight end position this offseason, and starter Logan Thomas will be 32 at the start of the season. While Turner still has a ways to go to earn significant playing time, he could force his way into the field with a strong camp.

  • BrianRobinson_HS.jpg
    Brian Robinson
    WAS Running Back #8
    The Athletic’s Ben Standig writes that Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy “using more running back screens is part of the broad change.”
    Some of this is because the Commanders backs can’t run in contact drills yet, so this gets them more involved, but Bieniemy does come from a screen-heavy system in Kansas City and it is fair to assume that both Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson could get a small fantasy boost from getting more involved in the passing offense.