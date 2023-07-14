Mike Florio joins the show to discuss all the latest NFL news, including Saquon Barkley’s contract stalemate, the New York Jets being chosen for ‘Hard Knocks,” the Dan Snyder situation and much more.
2022 Commanders Regular Season Overview
|Next GameNext Game
|08/11/2023 7:30 PM EST
|Next OpponentNext Opponent
|CLE Cleveland Browns
|Standing (Division)Division Rank
|4th NFC East
|WinsWins
|8
|LossesLosses
|8
|DrawsDraws
|1
|PPGPoints per Game
|18.9
|OPPGOpponent Points per Game
|20.2
|Head CoachHead Coach
|Ron Rivera