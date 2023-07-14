According to the Post, it’s not exactly clear whether or not these issues will prevent the league and its owners from meeting next week to approve the sale of the team, but one person familiar with the situation described the issues as “significant” and “not just some small snag.” While it’s possible the league could delay the vote to oust Snyder in favor of Harris, it was also pointed out that these issues could be little more than Snyder and his attorneys “attempting to extract last-minute concessions from the NFL.” Whether this delays the sale or not, Snyder appears to be on the outs when all is said and done. The league appears ready to be done with Snyder and his history of antics that have made the Commanders a near-impossible team to support and/or market. The league is set to vote on the sale on July 20th, giving them a little less than a week to iron out whatever issues are at hand.