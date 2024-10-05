 Skip navigation
Commanders activate Marcus Mariota from IR

  
Published October 5, 2024 05:49 PM

The Commanders will have quarterback Marcus Mariota back on the roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Mariota was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Mariota suffered a chest injury this summer that led to him going on the list and he returned to practice once eligible to do so this week.

Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman were the backups to Jayden Daniels in the first four weeks of the regular season.

The Commanders also elevated cornerback Kevon Seymour and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne from the practice squad.

In non-transaction news, the Commanders ruled out defensive end Efe Obada and linebacker Jordan Magee. Both players were designated for return along with Mariota. Safety Tyler Owens was downgraded to doubtful with a shin injury.