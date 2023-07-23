A look back at the day that was in the NFL. Mike Florio will also include conversations with top names and newsmakers in Pro Football. Mike is highly regarded in the world of the NFL with his wildly popular website, ProFootbalTalk.com, his morning radio show on NBC Sports Radio and his role on the #1 rated “Football Night in America” Sunday nights on NBC. The PFT PM Podcast lets Florio update his fans on breaking news and story lines that take place during the day and prepare listeners for what is coming next. Nobody has more knowledge about the most important sport in America than Mike Florio. Nobody!