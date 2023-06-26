 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets
Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings
  • Noah Rubin
  • Noah Rubin
John Collins
Report: Hawks finally trade John Collins in salary dump to Jazz for Rudy Gay
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_skyjudge_v2_230626.jpg
USFL shows how NFL could benefit from ‘sky judge’
nbc_pft_pm_gamblinglines_230626__873966.jpg
How reporters could affect NFL betting lines
nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football

Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time
Jason Onye should give the Irish needed depth in 2023.
Nebraska v Purdue
Dahrran Diedrick, the former Nebraska and CFL running back, dies of cancer at 44
Dahrran Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday after fighting cancer. He was 44.
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game
Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs
Recent News
Brauntae Johnson.jpg
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae Johnson
nbc_usfl_scarbroughmilkshakeleader_230623.JPG
07:32
All In: Stallions’ RB Bo Scarbrough on winning culture and Crimson Tide habits
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter
Taebron Bennie-Powell
Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell’s commitment gives Notre Dame needed numbers on its back line

Latest on Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 05 Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter
Howard Cross forced his way into a starting role in 2022, though slowed by an ankle sprain. Now he should be one of Notre Dame’s defensive leaders.
Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
The biggest hurdle standing between Aamil Wagner and a starting position on Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2024 may be weight. Fortunately, he has more than a year to keep adding it.
notre-dame-football
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
When Joe Otting first committed to Notre Dame, his recruiting profile was rather low. By the end of the cycle, he had shot up the rankings, validating the Irish insights.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter
Michael Vinson began as a walk-on. He then earned the starting long snapper job over a top-ranked recruit. Now, he is poised to start for a fourth season for Notre Dame.

More College Football

NCAA Football: Hawaii Bowl-Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State
San Diego State reportedly seeks info from Mountain West related to potential exit
SDSU sent a letter to the Mountain West seeking information related to a potential exit next year, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA/ Yelm High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Linebacker Brayden Platt Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA/ Yelm High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Sullivan Absher Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
At 6-foot-7, Sullivan Absher looks like a future offensive tackle, but he will need to develop quickly and impressively in pass protection to join that Notre Dame lineage.
Armel Mukam
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
Armel Mukam has barely played any football compared to most of his new teammates, yet Notre Dame knew it wanted the defensive end, anyway. The Irish will give him time to validate those thoughts.
2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus High School has committed to Stanford University.
2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson Commits to Stanford
Stanford University has successfully landed one of the top edge rushers in the country. 2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus High School has committed to the Cardinals.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
Michael Carmody had his starting chance at Notre Dame in 2021 before an ankle injury cost him long-term hopes at left tackle. Now, he could be the first man in along the interior.
Ashton Craig
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
Notre Dame is on an underrated decade-long run of impressive centers. When Zeke Correll finishes up his career, could Ashton Craig be next?
Charles Jagusah Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
In any other summer, a healthy Charles Jagusah would be hyped as a possible freshman starter at Notre Dame. But in 2023, the Irish are flush with star offensive tackles, and Jagusah is recovering from knee surgery.
Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 72 Sam Pendleton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
Early-enrolled freshman Sam Pendleton may not be in the mix for playing time in 2023, but Notre Dame’s offensive line could see plenty of turnover in the next year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
Two years after playing a key role in spurring Notre Dame to within inches of the College Football Playoff, Andrew Kristofic looks primed to return to the Irish starting lineup.