College Football
Jason Onye should give the Irish needed depth in 2023.
Dahrran Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday after fighting cancer. He was 44.
Recent News
Latest on Notre Dame
Howard Cross forced his way into a starting role in 2022, though slowed by an ankle sprain. Now he should be one of Notre Dame’s defensive leaders.
The biggest hurdle standing between Aamil Wagner and a starting position on Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2024 may be weight. Fortunately, he has more than a year to keep adding it.
When Joe Otting first committed to Notre Dame, his recruiting profile was rather low. By the end of the cycle, he had shot up the rankings, validating the Irish insights.
Michael Vinson began as a walk-on. He then earned the starting long snapper job over a top-ranked recruit. Now, he is poised to start for a fourth season for Notre Dame.
More College Football
SDSU sent a letter to the Mountain West seeking information related to a potential exit next year, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA/ Yelm High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
At 6-foot-7, Sullivan Absher looks like a future offensive tackle, but he will need to develop quickly and impressively in pass protection to join that Notre Dame lineage.
Armel Mukam has barely played any football compared to most of his new teammates, yet Notre Dame knew it wanted the defensive end, anyway. The Irish will give him time to validate those thoughts.
Stanford University has successfully landed one of the top edge rushers in the country. 2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus High School has committed to the Cardinals.
Michael Carmody had his starting chance at Notre Dame in 2021 before an ankle injury cost him long-term hopes at left tackle. Now, he could be the first man in along the interior.
Notre Dame is on an underrated decade-long run of impressive centers. When Zeke Correll finishes up his career, could Ashton Craig be next?
In any other summer, a healthy Charles Jagusah would be hyped as a possible freshman starter at Notre Dame. But in 2023, the Irish are flush with star offensive tackles, and Jagusah is recovering from knee surgery.
Early-enrolled freshman Sam Pendleton may not be in the mix for playing time in 2023, but Notre Dame’s offensive line could see plenty of turnover in the next year.
Two years after playing a key role in spurring Notre Dame to within inches of the College Football Playoff, Andrew Kristofic looks primed to return to the Irish starting lineup.