Tuesdays with Gorney: Recapping a busy weekend of major commits

It was not a blockbuster weekend of commitments but there were still some major ones all the way through Monday when a five-star quarterback came off the board.

In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on each one here.

MORE ON JARED CURTIS: Recruiting ripple effect | What this means for UGA | Top recruits react | Behind the scenes

RIVALS CAMP SERIES DALLAS: Position MVPs | Ranking the QBs | Rumor Mill | Programs that should be pleased

NEW 2026 RIVALS250 RELEASED: Ranking | Gorney goes position-by-position | Toughest decisions

DEREK COLMAN-BRUSA - Washington



Throughout the latter part of his recruitment, Colman-Brusa remained steadfast that he was still open to all programs and after important visits to Ohio State and Oregon in recent weeks, it looked like the four-star edge rusher was open to others. But Washington was always going to be the program to beat since the Burien (Wash.) Kennedy standout lives just miles from campus. His brother, Lowen, already plays for the Huskies and that coaching staff has made him a priority as well. Big and strong off the edge or coming from the middle, Colman-Brusa has speed and power. He can play anywhere across the defensive line.

JARED CURTIS - Georgia



After an early commitment to Georgia, Curtis backed off his pledge not because he had a falling out with the Bulldogs but because he wanted to go through his recruitment with an open mind. South Carolina emerged as a real contender along with many others but then it narrowed back down to Georgia and Oregon. On Monday evening, the five-star quarterback from Nashville (Tenn.) Nashville Christian picked the Dawgs again. It’s another huge win for Georgia as Curtis is one of the top quarterbacks in the class and it’s always so difficult to get an elite player re-committed. Oregon offered a ton and there was a time where it looked like the Ducks had the edge but after numerous visits, being sold on playing in the SEC, closer to home and reinforcing why he committed there in the first place, coach Kirby Smart and his staff won out again.

KAYDEN DIXON-WYATT - Ohio State



In late March, the high four-star receiver told me that Ohio State was No. 1 on his list followed by Oregon. Georgia, Texas and USC rounded out a top five but it was essentially a two-team race for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei star receiver. Heading into Sunday’s decision, it appeared that the Ducks might have eclipsed the Buckeyes, especially after a great visit back to Eugene. But that was not the case as Ohio State won out again. In front of five-star teammate and fellow Ohio State pledge Chris Henry Jr. and many others, Dixon-Wyatt picked the Buckeyes. The rich get only richer as they have an absolutely loaded receiver class again.

HUDSON DUNN - Minnesota



This is an under-the-radar great commitment for Minnesota. Early on, Michigan and Oregon were the front-runners for Dunn and then Arizona State looked like the team to beat for the high three-star edge rusher from Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty. But the Golden Gophers continued to have a great relationship with Dunn. He visited over the weekend and was sold. A back-to-back state champion, Dunn had 57 tackles and 13.5 sacks last season. Even though he’s a little undersized as an edge rusher he’s super fast and productive.

BRAYLON EDWARDS - SMU



When SMU coach Rhett Lashlee talked to Rivals during signing day, he made it clear that he wanted to lock up the top talent in the Dallas Metroplex and that’s why Edwards is so big. The three-star cornerback can run with anybody, does a great job redirecting and then making a play on the ball. He is coming to the Mustangs from the loaded Duncanville program. SMU also beat out Auburn and North Carolina for Edwards and winning those huge recruiting battles is crucial as the Mustangs look to return to the College Football Playoff.

MATTHIEU LAMAH - Penn State



Sometimes, going where you’re wanted and feel most comfortable is all that’s needed. That was the feeling from the three-star linebacker from Nokesville (Va.) Patriot as Lamah (formerly Kanu) picked the Nittany Lions on Monday over Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Lamah has developed an outstanding relationship with coach James Franklin, position coach Dan Connor and others. After 137 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles last season, production is not an issue with Lamah and we’ll give a second look at his ranking moving forward.

DEMETRICE MCCRAY - Pitt



The new Pitt receiver commit does an excellent job of changing up his speeds first to set up a cornerback and lull him to sleep and then accelerate by him for some big gainers. The three-star receiver only had 31 catches in his junior season but seven went for touchdowns. He has some game-breaker ability in the open field.

ALJOUR MILES II - SMU



Oklahoma State made a big move recently after a great visit to Stillwater and Oklahoma looked like the team to beat for Miles. That’s why it’s even bigger that SMU won out for Miles over the weekend. A four-star receiver outside the Rivals250, Miles is the first receiver in SMU’s class but it’s a strong group of skill players with Miles, RB Christian Rhodes and QB Cole Leinart leading the way.

JASE REYNOLDS - Nebraska



Reynolds has better tape than his offer list indicates. Maybe it was because a lot of programs didn’t want to go through the effort since Nebraska was always the front-runner for the three-star from Elkhorn (Neb.) Elkhorn North or maybe because Reynolds just slipped through the cracks, but the Huskers are getting a good one. The local prospect (he lives about an hour away from Lincoln) had more than 90 tackles in his junior season. He can come off the edge or play in space and he does a great job reading and then quickly reacting, whether it’s knocking down a pass or coming up to make the tackle.

DAMARIUS YATES - Ole Miss



Mississippi State landed an early commitment in the fall from Yates but by December, the four-star running back from De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County backed off that pledge. His teammate, Mario Nash, ended up at Florida State and it looked like the Seminoles, Nebraska and others emerged as the favorites. Over the last few months, though, and after a concerted effort from the Ole Miss coaching staff including coach Lane Kiffin, Yates committed to the Rebels following a weekend visit. With more than 2,000 all-purpose yards last season, Yates should see opportunities to get the ball in Oxford. He is the second RB in the Ole Miss class, joining four-star Ja’Michael Jones.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.