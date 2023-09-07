2023 CFB Scores

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Sam Jane
,
Sam Jane
,
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Hunter, Deegan lead 250 SMX World Championship
Can Jett continue reign in SMX World Championship?
Weigandt, Letarte preview SMX World Championship
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Sam Jane
,
Sam Jane
,
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Hunter, Deegan lead 250 SMX World Championship
Can Jett continue reign in SMX World Championship?
Weigandt, Letarte preview SMX World Championship
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
2023 CFB Scores
Big Ten
Notre Dame
Big Ten Teams
IIIinois Fighting IIIini
Indiana Hoosiers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Maryland Terrapins
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Northwestern Wildcats
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Purdue Boilermakers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Wisconsin Badgers
IIIinois Fighting IIIini
Indiana Hoosiers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Maryland Terrapins
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Northwestern Wildcats
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Purdue Boilermakers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Wisconsin Badgers
Betting
Live Odds
Game Predictions
Player Props
Trends
Live Odds
Game Predictions
Player Props
Trends
Podcasts
B1G Talk with Todd and Noah
Go B1G or Go Home
Notre Dame on NBC
B1G Talk with Todd and Noah
Go B1G or Go Home
Notre Dame on NBC
Scores
League
CFB
Close Ad