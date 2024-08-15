 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Analysis: Austin Dillon ‘crossed the line’ without NASCAR specifying where its line actually is
Mike Gundy
Big 12 bigger even after losing two national champs, newcomer Utah is league’s highest-ranked team
Spencer Danielson
Boise State, UNLV favored in Mountain West, which has Pac-12’s Oregon St, Washington St on schedule

nbc_pst_chemc_240815.jpg
Man City massive road favorites against Chelsea
nbc_pst_plpredictions_240815.jpg
PL season predictions: Title, relegation picks
nbc_pst_pochusmnt_240815.jpg
USMNT made the right choice hiring Pochettino

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 CFB Schedule
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
DelSt Delaware State Hornets  Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors  08/25/24 12:00 AM EST Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
SMU SMU Mustangs  Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  08/24/24 8:00 PM EST CBSS Clarence Mackay Stadium
MontSt Montana State Bobcats  NM New Mexico Lobos  08/24/24 4:00 PM EST FS1 University Stadium
Sac Sacramento State Hornets  SJSU San Jose State Spartans  08/29/24 10:00 PM EST TRU CEFCU Stadium
Merrim Merrimack Warriors  AF Air Force Falcons  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST CBSS Falcon Stadium
Boise Boise State Broncos  GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles  08/31/24 4:00 PM EST ESPU Allen E. Paulson Stadium
ColoSt Colorado State Rams  Tex Texas Longhorns  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ESPN Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Fres Fresno State Bulldogs  Mich Michigan Wolverines  08/31/24 7:30 PM EST NBC, Peacock Michigan Stadium
UCLA UCLA Bruins  Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors  08/31/24 7:30 PM EST CBS Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  Troy Troy Trojans  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
NM New Mexico Lobos  Ari Arizona Wildcats  08/31/24 10:30 PM EST ESPN Arizona Stadium
TXA&MC Texas A&M-Commerce Lions  SDSU San Diego State Aztecs  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST TRU Snapdragon Stadium
UNLV UNLV Rebels  Hou Houston Cougars  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST FS1 TDECU Stadium
RMor Robert Morris Colonials  UtahSt Utah State Aggies  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Wyo Wyoming Cowboys  AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils  08/31/24 10:30 PM EST FS1 Mountain America Stadium
IdaSt Idaho State Bengals  OreSt Oregon State Beavers  08/31/24 6:30 PM EST CW Reser Stadium
PorSt Portland State Vikings  WashSt Washington State Cougars  08/31/24 3:00 PM EST CW Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
Alc Alcorn State Braves  UAB UAB Blazers  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Protective Stadium
SELa Southeastern Louisiana Lions  Tulane Tulane Green Wave  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
NWSt Northwestern State Demons  Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Lehigh Lehigh Mountain Hawks  Army Army West Point Black Knights  08/30/24 6:00 PM EST CBSS Blaik Field at Michie Stadium
JMU James Madison Dukes  Char Charlotte 49ers  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ESPU Jerry Richardson Stadium
Nor Norfolk State Spartans  ECU East Carolina Pirates  08/31/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls  MSU Michigan State Spartans  08/30/24 7:00 PM EST BTN Spartan Stadium
NortAL North Alabama Lions  Mem Memphis Tigers  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Buck Bucknell Bison  Navy Navy Midshipmen  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST CBSS Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
NorTx North Texas Mean Green  USA South Alabama Jaguars  08/31/24 5:00 PM EST ESP+ Hancock Whitney Stadium
SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats  Rice Rice Owls  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Rice Stadium
B-C Bethune-Cookman Wildcats  USF South Florida Bulls  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Raymond James Stadium
Temple Temple Owls  Okla Oklahoma Sooners  08/30/24 7:00 PM EST ESPN Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
KennSt Kennesaw State Owls  Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Alamodome
WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers  Ala Alabama Crimson Tide  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESPN Bryant-Denny Stadium
Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes  Fla Florida Gators  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ABC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
EastKy Eastern Kentucky Colonels  MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs  08/31/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Murray Murray State Racers  Missou Missouri Tigers  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST SECN Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
Furman Furman Paladins  Miss Ole Miss Rebels  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
Ark-PB Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions  Ark Arkansas Razorbacks  08/29/24 7:30 PM EST ESPU War Memorial Stadium
AlaA&M Alabama A&M Bulldogs  Auburn Auburn Tigers  08/31/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Clem Clemson Tigers  UGa Georgia Bulldogs  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST ABC Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ODU Old Dominion Monarchs  SCar South Carolina Gamecocks  08/31/24 4:15 PM EST SECN Williams-Brice Stadium
ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish  TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies  08/31/24 7:30 PM EST ABC Kyle Field
VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies  Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST ESPN FirstBank Stadium
Chat Chattanooga Mocs  Tenn Tennessee Volunteers  08/31/24 12:45 PM EST SECN Neyland Stadium
USC USC Trojans  LSU LSU Tigers  09/01/24 7:30 PM EST ABC Allegiant Stadium
CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST CBSS AmFirst Stadium
SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles  Kty Kentucky Wildcats  08/31/24 7:45 PM EST SECN Kroger Field
EastTn ETSU Buccaneers  App Appalachian State Mountaineers  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Kidd Brewer Stadium
GaSt Georgia State Panthers  GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ACCN Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
StnyBr Stony Brook Seawolves  Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd  08/31/24 5:00 PM EST ESP+ Joan C. Edwards Stadium
CenArk Central Arkansas Bears  ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Centennial Bank Stadium
JkSt Jackson State Tigers  UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
Gram Grambling State Tigers  UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Cajun Field
Lamar Lamar Cardinals  TxSt Texas State Bobcats  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ UFCU Stadium
Linden Lindenwood Lions  Kansas Kansas Jayhawks  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Children’s Mercy Park
UNH New Hampshire Wildcats  UCF UCF Knights  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ FBC Mortgage Stadium
SoUt Southern Utah Thunderbirds  Utah Utah Utes  08/29/24 9:00 PM EST ESP+ Rice-Eccles Stadium
TCU TCU Horned Frogs  Stan Stanford Cardinal  08/30/24 10:30 PM EST ESPN Stanford Stadium
SIU Southern Illinois Salukis  BYU BYU Cougars  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ LaVell Edwards Stadium
SDakSt South Dakota State Jackrabbits  OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys  08/31/24 2:00 PM EST ESP+ Boone Pickens Stadium
AbiChr Abilene Christian Wildcats  TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders  08/31/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ Jones AT&T Stadium
PSU Penn State Nittany Lions  WVU West Virginia Mountaineers  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST FOX Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
TarlSt Tarleton State Texans  Baylor Baylor Bears  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ McLane Stadium
NorDak North Dakota Fighting Hawks  IaSt Iowa State Cyclones  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST FS1 Jack Trice Stadium
Towson Towson Tigers  Cin Cincinnati Bearcats  08/31/24 2:30 PM EST ESP+ Nippert Stadium
TN-Mar UT Martin Skyhawks  KanSt Kansas State Wildcats  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Bill Snyder Family Stadium
NDakSt North Dakota State Bison  Colo Colorado Buffaloes  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST ESPN Folsom Field
UTEP UTEP Miners  Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST FOX Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
Nich Nicholls Colonels  LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Joe Aillet Stadium
FIU FIU Panthers  Ind Indiana Hoosiers  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST BTN Memorial Stadium
SEMO Southeast Missouri State Redhawks  NMSt New Mexico State Aggies  08/31/24 9:00 PM EST ESP+ Aggie Memorial Stadium
Camp Campbell Fighting Camels  Lib Liberty Flames  08/31/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Williams Stadium
TnTech Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles  MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders  08/31/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
Laf Lafayette Leopards  Buff Buffalo Bulls  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ UB Stadium
Duq Duquesne Dukes  Toledo Toledo Rockets  08/29/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ Glass Bowl
Ford Fordham Rams  BGSU Bowling Green Falcons  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Doyt L. Perry Stadium
CentCt Central Connecticut State Blue Devils  CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Akron Akron Zips  OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST CBS Ohio Stadium
EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles  UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ McGuirk Alumni Stadium
KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes  Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST ESPU Acrisure Stadium
Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks  NW Northwestern Wildcats  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST BTN Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
Ohio Ohio Bobcats  Syr Syracuse Orange  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ACCN JMA Wireless Dome
WestIl Western Illinois Leathernecks  NIU Northern Illinois Huskies  08/31/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
WestMI Western Michigan Broncos  Wisc Wisconsin Badgers  08/30/24 9:00 PM EST FS1 Camp Randall Stadium
FlaSt Florida State Seminoles  GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  08/24/24 12:00 PM EST ESPN Aviva Stadium
WCU Western Carolina Catamounts  NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ACCN Carter-Finley Stadium
Elon Elon Phoenix  Duke Duke Blue Devils  08/30/24 7:30 PM EST ACCN Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
APSU Austin Peay Governors  Lou Louisville Cardinals  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST ACCN L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
BC Boston College Eagles  FlaSt Florida State Seminoles  09/02/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
UNC North Carolina Tar Heels  Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers  08/29/24 8:00 PM EST FOX Huntington Bank Stadium
HouChr Houston Christian Huskies  SMU SMU Mustangs  08/31/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Rich Richmond Spiders  UVa Virginia Cavaliers  08/31/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
NCA&T North Carolina A&T Aggies  Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons  08/29/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
UCDav UC Davis Aggies  Cal California Golden Bears  08/31/24 5:00 PM EST ESP+ California Memorial Stadium
IllSt Illinois State Redbirds  Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST BTN Kinnick Stadium
UConn Connecticut Huskies  MD Maryland Terrapins  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST FS1 SECU Stadium
Idaho Idaho Vandals  Oregon Oregon Ducks  08/31/24 7:30 PM EST BTN Autzen Stadium
Howard Howard Bison  Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights  08/29/24 6:00 PM EST BTN SHI Stadium
Web Weber State Wildcats  Wash Washington Huskies  08/31/24 11:00 PM EST BTN Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
InSt Indiana State Sycamores  Purdue Purdue Boilermakers  08/31/24 12:00 PM EST BTN Ross-Ade Stadium
EastIl Eastern Illinois Panthers  Ill Illinois Fighting Illini  08/29/24 9:00 PM EST BTN Memorial Stadium
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
SJSU San Jose State Spartans  AF Air Force Falcons  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST CBSS Falcon Stadium
Boise Boise State Broncos  Oregon Oregon Ducks  09/07/24 10:00 PM EST Peacock Autzen Stadium
NorCol Northern Colorado Bears  ColoSt Colorado State Rams  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST MWN Canvas Stadium
GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles  Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST TRU Clarence Mackay Stadium
OreSt Oregon State Beavers  SDSU San Diego State Aztecs  09/07/24 10:30 PM EST CBSS Snapdragon Stadium
UtahTe Utah Tech Trailblazers  UNLV UNLV Rebels  09/07/24 3:00 PM EST Allegiant Stadium
UtahSt Utah State Aggies  USC USC Trojans  09/07/24 11:00 PM EST BTN United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Idaho Idaho Vandals  Wyo Wyoming Cowboys  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST TRU Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders  WashSt Washington State Cougars  09/07/24 10:00 PM EST FOX Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
UAB UAB Blazers  UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
Army Army West Point Black Knights  FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST CBSS FAU Stadium
Char Charlotte 49ers  UNC North Carolina Tar Heels  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST ACCN Kenan Stadium
ECU East Carolina Pirates  ODU Old Dominion Monarchs  09/07/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Troy Troy Trojans  Mem Memphis Tigers  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST ESPU Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Temple Temple Owls  Navy Navy Midshipmen  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST CBSS Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
SFA Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks  NorTx North Texas Mean Green  09/07/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ DATCU Stadium
TxSo Texas Southern Tigers  Rice Rice Owls  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Rice Stadium
USF South Florida Bulls  Ala Alabama Crimson Tide  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESPN Bryant-Denny Stadium
Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners  TxSt Texas State Bobcats  09/07/24 4:00 PM EST ESPU UFCU Stadium
KanSt Kansas State Wildcats  Tulane Tulane Green Wave  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane  ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Centennial Bank Stadium
Nich Nicholls Colonels  LSU LSU Tigers  09/07/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ Tiger Stadium
MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders  Miss Ole Miss Rebels  09/07/24 4:15 PM EST SECN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
Tex Texas Longhorns  Mich Michigan Wolverines  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST FOX Michigan Stadium
McNe McNeese Cowboys  TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies  09/07/24 12:45 PM EST SECN Kyle Field
Alc Alcorn State Braves  Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores  09/07/24 7:30 PM EST ESPU FirstBank Stadium
Cal California Golden Bears  Auburn Auburn Tigers  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST ESP2 Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
TnTech Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles  UGa Georgia Bulldogs  09/07/24 2:00 PM EST ESP+ Sanford Stadium
Tenn Tennessee Volunteers  NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack  09/07/24 7:30 PM EST ABC Bank of America Stadium
Ark Arkansas Razorbacks  OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST ABC Boone Pickens Stadium
SCar South Carolina Gamecocks  Kty Kentucky Wildcats  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST ABC Kroger Field
Buff Buffalo Bulls  Missou Missouri Tigers  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats  UCF UCF Knights  09/07/24 6:30 PM EST ESP+ FBC Mortgage Stadium
MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs  AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils  09/07/24 10:30 PM EST ESPN Mountain America Stadium
Hou Houston Cougars  Okla Oklahoma Sooners  09/07/24 7:45 PM EST SECN Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Sac Sacramento State Hornets  Fres Fresno State Bulldogs  09/07/24 10:00 PM EST Valley Children’s Stadium
Chat Chattanooga Mocs  GaSt Georgia State Panthers  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Center Parc Stadium
App Appalachian State Mountaineers  Clem Clemson Tigers  09/07/24 8:00 PM EST ACCN Memorial Stadium
W&M William & Mary Tribe  CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Brooks Stadium
G-Webb Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs  JMU James Madison Dukes  09/07/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium
Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd  VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies  09/07/24 4:30 PM EST CW Lane Stadium/Worsham Field
USA South Alabama Jaguars  Ohio Ohio Bobcats  09/07/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Peden Stadium
UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns  KennSt Kennesaw State Owls  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Fifth Third Bank Stadium
SELa Southeastern Louisiana Lions  SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
BYU BYU Cougars  SMU SMU Mustangs  09/06/24 7:00 PM EST ESP2 Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Sam Samford Bulldogs  Fla Florida Gators  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Kansas Kansas Jayhawks  Ill Illinois Fighting Illini  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST FS1 Memorial Stadium
Colo Colorado Buffaloes  Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers  09/07/24 7:30 PM EST NBC, Peacock Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
IaSt Iowa State Cyclones  Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST CBS Kinnick Stadium
Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers  Cin Cincinnati Bearcats  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST Nippert Stadium
NoAri Northern Arizona Lumberjacks  Ari Arizona Wildcats  09/07/24 10:00 PM EST ESP+ Arizona Stadium
Albany Albany Great Danes  WVU West Virginia Mountaineers  09/07/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
LIU LIU Sharks  TCU TCU Horned Frogs  09/07/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Amon G. Carter Stadium
Baylor Baylor Bears  Utah Utah Utes  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST FOX Rice-Eccles Stadium
Lib Liberty Flames  NMSt New Mexico State Aggies  09/07/24 10:15 PM EST ESP2 Aggie Memorial Stadium
SoUt Southern Utah Thunderbirds  UTEP UTEP Miners  09/07/24 9:00 PM EST ESP+ Sun Bowl
EastKy Eastern Kentucky Colonels  WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles  Wash Washington Huskies  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST BTN Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Akron Akron Zips  Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST BTN SHI Stadium
MoStU Missouri State Bears  BallSt Ball State Cardinals  09/07/24 2:00 PM EST ESP+ Scheumann Stadium
BGSU Bowling Green Falcons  PSU Penn State Nittany Lions  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST BTN Beaver Stadium
UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  Toledo Toledo Rockets  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Glass Bowl
StF-Pa Saint Francis U Red Flash  KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes  09/07/24 2:30 PM EST ESP+ Dix Stadium
NIU Northern Illinois Huskies  ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST NBC, Peacock Notre Dame Stadium
WestMI Western Michigan Broncos  OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes  09/07/24 7:30 PM EST BTN Ohio Stadium
CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas  FIU FIU Panthers  09/07/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Pitbull Stadium
GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  Syr Syracuse Orange  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST ACCN JMA Wireless Dome
JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks  Lou Louisville Cardinals  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
FlaA&M Florida A&M Rattlers  Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes  09/07/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Hard Rock Stadium
Duq Duquesne Dukes  BC Boston College Eagles  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Alumni Stadium
Duke Duke Blue Devils  NW Northwestern Wildcats  09/06/24 9:00 PM EST FS1 Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
CalPly Cal Poly Mustangs  Stan Stanford Cardinal  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Stanford Stadium
UVa Virginia Cavaliers  Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons  09/07/24 7:00 PM EST ESP2 Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
WestIl Western Illinois Leathernecks  Ind Indiana Hoosiers  09/06/24 7:00 PM EST BTN Memorial Stadium
URI Rhode Island Rams  Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST Peacock Huntington Bank Stadium
SouDak South Dakota Coyotes  Wisc Wisconsin Badgers  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST FS1 Camp Randall Stadium
MSU Michigan State Spartans  MD Maryland Terrapins  09/07/24 3:30 PM EST BTN SECU Stadium
Merrim Merrimack Warriors  UConn Connecticut Huskies  09/07/24 12:00 PM EST Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
AF Air Force Falcons  Baylor Baylor Bears  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST FS1 McLane Stadium
Colo Colorado Buffaloes  ColoSt Colorado State Rams  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST CBS Canvas Stadium
NMSt New Mexico State Aggies  Fres Fresno State Bulldogs  09/14/24 10:30 PM EST TRU Valley Children’s Stadium
Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors  SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Elliot T. Bowers Stadium
Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST BTN Huntington Bank Stadium
NM New Mexico Lobos  Auburn Auburn Tigers  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
SDSU San Diego State Aztecs  Cal California Golden Bears  09/14/24 10:30 PM EST ESPN California Memorial Stadium
KennSt Kennesaw State Owls  SJSU San Jose State Spartans  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST TRU CEFCU Stadium
UAB UAB Blazers  Ark Arkansas Razorbacks  09/14/24 4:15 PM EST SECN Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
G-Webb Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs  Char Charlotte 49ers  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Jerry Richardson Stadium
App Appalachian State Mountaineers  ECU East Carolina Pirates  09/14/24 4:00 PM EST ESPU Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
FIU FIU Panthers  FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ FAU Stadium
Mem Memphis Tigers  FlaSt Florida State Seminoles  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST ESPN Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
NorTx North Texas Mean Green  TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST FS1 Jones AT&T Stadium
Rice Rice Owls  Hou Houston Cougars  09/14/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ TDECU Stadium
USF South Florida Bulls  SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  Temple Temple Owls  09/14/24 2:00 PM EST ESP+ Lincoln Financial Field
Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners  Tex Texas Longhorns  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST ESPN Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Tulane Tulane Green Wave  Okla Oklahoma Sooners  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys  Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST ESP2 Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
UNLV UNLV Rebels  Kansas Kansas Jayhawks  09/13/24 7:00 PM EST ESPN Children’s Mercy Park
Utah Utah Utes  UtahSt Utah State Aggies  09/14/24 4:30 PM EST CBSS Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
BYU BYU Cougars  Wyo Wyoming Cowboys  09/14/24 9:00 PM EST CBSS Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
WashSt Washington State Cougars  Wash Washington Huskies  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST Peacock Lumen Field
Oregon Oregon Ducks  OreSt Oregon State Beavers  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST FOX Reser Stadium
TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies  Fla Florida Gators  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST ABC Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Ala Alabama Crimson Tide  Wisc Wisconsin Badgers  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST FOX Camp Randall Stadium
UGa Georgia Bulldogs  Kty Kentucky Wildcats  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST ABC Kroger Field
Miss Ole Miss Rebels  Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons  09/14/24 6:30 PM EST CW Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
Toledo Toledo Rockets  MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
BC Boston College Eagles  Missou Missouri Tigers  09/14/24 12:45 PM EST SECN Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
LSU LSU Tigers  SCar South Carolina Gamecocks  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST ABC Williams-Brice Stadium
KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes  Tenn Tennessee Volunteers  09/14/24 7:45 PM EST SECN Neyland Stadium
Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores  GaSt Georgia State Panthers  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Center Parc Stadium
ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves  Mich Michigan Wolverines  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST BTN Michigan Stadium
SCSt South Carolina State Bulldogs  GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Allen E. Paulson Stadium
NWSt Northwestern State Demons  USA South Alabama Jaguars  09/12/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ Hancock Whitney Stadium
VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies  ODU Old Dominion Monarchs  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils  TxSt Texas State Bobcats  09/12/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN UFCU Stadium
Troy Troy Trojans  Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes  09/14/24 4:00 PM EST FS1 Kinnick Stadium
UCF UCF Knights  TCU TCU Horned Frogs  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST FOX Amon G. Carter Stadium
WVU West Virginia Mountaineers  Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST Acrisure Stadium
Cin Cincinnati Bearcats  Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST ESPU Fred C. Yager Stadium
Ari Arizona Wildcats  KanSt Kansas State Wildcats  09/13/24 8:00 PM EST FOX Bill Snyder Family Stadium
LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs  NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST ACCN Carter-Finley Stadium
UTEP UTEP Miners  Lib Liberty Flames  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Williams Stadium
WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers  MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  Buff Buffalo Bulls  09/14/24 1:00 PM EST CBSS UB Stadium
Colg Colgate Raiders  Akron Akron Zips  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
BallSt Ball State Cardinals  Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST ACCN Hard Rock Stadium
CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas  Ill Illinois Fighting Illini  09/14/24 12:00 PM EST Peacock Memorial Stadium
MorgSt Morgan State Bears  Ohio Ohio Bobcats  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Peden Stadium
B-C Bethune-Cookman Wildcats  WestMI Western Michigan Broncos  09/14/24 6:30 PM EST ESP+ Waldo Stadium
JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks  EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles  09/14/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Rynearson Stadium
UConn Connecticut Huskies  Duke Duke Blue Devils  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
VMI VMI Keydets  GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
NCCent North Carolina Central Eagles  UNC North Carolina Tar Heels  09/14/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Kenan Stadium
MD Maryland Terrapins  UVa Virginia Cavaliers  09/14/24 8:00 PM EST ACCN David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
PVA&M Prairie View A&M Panthers  MSU Michigan State Spartans  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST BTN Spartan Stadium
ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish  Purdue Purdue Boilermakers  09/14/24 3:30 PM EST CBS Ross-Ade Stadium
Ind Indiana Hoosiers  UCLA UCLA Bruins  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST NBC, Peacock Rose Bowl
EastIl Eastern Illinois Panthers  NW Northwestern Wildcats  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST BTN Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
UNI UNI Panthers  Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers  09/14/24 7:30 PM EST BTN Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
Rice Rice Owls  Army Army West Point Black Knights  09/21/24 12:00 PM EST CBSS Blaik Field at Michie Stadium
Char Charlotte 49ers  Ind Indiana Hoosiers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Memorial Stadium
ECU East Carolina Pirates  Lib Liberty Flames  09/21/24 6:00 PM EST Williams Stadium
FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls  UConn Connecticut Huskies  09/21/24 7:00 PM EST CBSS Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Mem Memphis Tigers  Navy Navy Midshipmen  09/21/24 3:30 PM EST CBSS Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Wyo Wyoming Cowboys  NorTx North Texas Mean Green  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST DATCU Stadium
Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes  USF South Florida Bulls  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Raymond James Stadium
UtahSt Utah State Aggies  Temple Temple Owls  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Lincoln Financial Field
HouChr Houston Christian Huskies  Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners  09/21/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Alamodome
Tulane Tulane Green Wave  UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Cajun Field
Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane  LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs  09/21/24 7:00 PM EST Joe Aillet Stadium
Fres Fresno State Bulldogs  NM New Mexico Lobos  09/21/24 8:30 PM EST TRU University Stadium
UNI UNI Panthers  Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors  09/22/24 12:00 AM EST Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
EastWa Eastern Washington Eagles  Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  09/21/24 3:00 PM EST Clarence Mackay Stadium
UTEP UTEP Miners  ColoSt Colorado State Rams  09/21/24 5:00 PM EST TRU Canvas Stadium
SJSU San Jose State Spartans  WashSt Washington State Cougars  09/20/24 10:00 PM EST CW Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
Purdue Purdue Boilermakers  OreSt Oregon State Beavers  09/21/24 8:30 PM EST CW Reser Stadium
PorSt Portland State Vikings  Boise Boise State Broncos  09/21/24 9:45 PM EST FS1 Albertsons Stadium
Ark Arkansas Razorbacks  Auburn Auburn Tigers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Ohio Ohio Bobcats  Kty Kentucky Wildcats  09/21/24 12:45 PM EST SECN Kroger Field
Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores  Missou Missouri Tigers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
Tenn Tennessee Volunteers  Okla Oklahoma Sooners  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Fla Florida Gators  MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs  09/21/24 12:00 PM EST Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
UCLA UCLA Bruins  LSU LSU Tigers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Tiger Stadium
GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles  Miss Ole Miss Rebels  09/21/24 7:45 PM EST SECN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
Akron Akron Zips  SCar South Carolina Gamecocks  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Williams-Brice Stadium
UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks  Tex Texas Longhorns  09/21/24 8:00 PM EST ESP+ Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
BGSU Bowling Green Falcons  TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies  09/21/24 7:30 PM EST ESP+ Kyle Field
USA South Alabama Jaguars  App Appalachian State Mountaineers  09/19/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN Kidd Brewer Stadium
ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves  IaSt Iowa State Cyclones  09/21/24 2:00 PM EST ESP+ Jack Trice Stadium
SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles  JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks  09/21/24 3:00 PM EST ESP+ AmFirst Stadium
UVa Virginia Cavaliers  CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Brooks Stadium
JMU James Madison Dukes  UNC North Carolina Tar Heels  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Kenan Stadium
Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd  OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Ohio Stadium
FlaA&M Florida A&M Rattlers  Troy Troy Trojans  09/21/24 7:00 PM EST ESP+ Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
KanSt Kansas State Wildcats  BYU BYU Cougars  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST LaVell Edwards Stadium
Baylor Baylor Bears  Colo Colorado Buffaloes  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Folsom Field
Hou Houston Cougars  Cin Cincinnati Bearcats  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Nippert Stadium
Kansas Kansas Jayhawks  WVU West Virginia Mountaineers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils  TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Jones AT&T Stadium
Utah Utah Utes  OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Boone Pickens Stadium
TCU TCU Horned Frogs  SMU SMU Mustangs  09/21/24 5:00 PM EST CW Gerald J. Ford Stadium
NMSt New Mexico State Aggies  SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats  09/21/24 7:00 PM EST Elliot T. Bowers Stadium
Monm Monmouth Hawks  FIU FIU Panthers  09/21/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Pitbull Stadium
Buff Buffalo Bulls  NIU Northern Illinois Huskies  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
StF-Pa Saint Francis U Red Flash  EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles  09/21/24 2:00 PM EST ESP+ Rynearson Stadium
KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes  PSU Penn State Nittany Lions  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Beaver Stadium
Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks  ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish  09/21/24 3:30 PM EST NBC, Peacock Notre Dame Stadium
BallSt Ball State Cardinals  CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Toledo Toledo Rockets  WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers  09/21/24 7:00 PM EST Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Cal California Golden Bears  FlaSt Florida State Seminoles  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Duke Duke Blue Devils  MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders  09/21/24 7:00 PM EST Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  Lou Louisville Cardinals  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights  VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Lane Stadium/Worsham Field
YSU Youngstown State Penguins  Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers  09/21/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ Acrisure Stadium
Stan Stanford Cardinal  Syr Syracuse Orange  09/20/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN JMA Wireless Dome
MSU Michigan State Spartans  BC Boston College Eagles  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Alumni Stadium
NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack  Clem Clemson Tigers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Memorial Stadium
Ill Illinois Fighting Illini  Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST FOX Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes  Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Huntington Bank Stadium
Vill Villanova Wildcats  MD Maryland Terrapins  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST SECU Stadium
USC USC Trojans  Mich Michigan Wolverines  09/21/24 3:30 PM EST CBS Michigan Stadium
NW Northwestern Wildcats  Wash Washington Huskies  09/20/24 8:00 PM EST Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
CentCt Central Connecticut State Blue Devils  UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  09/21/24 3:30 PM EST ESP+ McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
Army Army West Point Black Knights  Temple Temple Owls  09/26/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN Lincoln Financial Field
Navy Navy Midshipmen  UAB UAB Blazers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Protective Stadium
Char Charlotte 49ers  Rice Rice Owls  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Rice Stadium
Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners  ECU East Carolina Pirates  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Wagner Wagner Seahawks  FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls  09/28/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ FAU Stadium
MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders  Mem Memphis Tigers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane  NorTx North Texas Mean Green  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST DATCU Stadium
USF South Florida Bulls  Tulane Tulane Green Wave  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
Fres Fresno State Bulldogs  UNLV UNLV Rebels  09/28/24 3:30 PM EST FS1 Allegiant Stadium
NM New Mexico Lobos  NMSt New Mexico State Aggies  09/28/24 8:00 PM EST Aggie Memorial Stadium
SDSU San Diego State Aztecs  CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
AF Air Force Falcons  Wyo Wyoming Cowboys  09/28/24 8:00 PM EST CBSS Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
WashSt Washington State Cougars  Boise Boise State Broncos  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Albertsons Stadium
Ark Arkansas Razorbacks  TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST AT&T Stadium
Okla Oklahoma Sooners  Auburn Auburn Tigers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
USA South Alabama Jaguars  LSU LSU Tigers  09/28/24 7:45 PM EST SECN Tiger Stadium
Kty Kentucky Wildcats  Miss Ole Miss Rebels  09/28/24 12:00 PM EST Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs  Tex Texas Longhorns  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
UGa Georgia Bulldogs  Ala Alabama Crimson Tide  09/28/24 7:30 PM EST ABC Bryant-Denny Stadium
TCU TCU Horned Frogs  Kansas Kansas Jayhawks  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Colo Colorado Buffaloes  UCF UCF Knights  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST FBC Mortgage Stadium
Lib Liberty Flames  App Appalachian State Mountaineers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Kidd Brewer Stadium
GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles  GaSt Georgia State Panthers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Center Parc Stadium
BallSt Ball State Cardinals  JMU James Madison Dukes  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium
WestMI Western Michigan Broncos  Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Joan C. Edwards Stadium
ODU Old Dominion Monarchs  BGSU Bowling Green Falcons  09/28/24 5:00 PM EST Doyt L. Perry Stadium
UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns  Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
TxSt Texas State Bobcats  SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats  09/28/24 3:00 PM EST ESP+ NRG Stadium
UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks  Troy Troy Trojans  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
TN-Mar UT Martin Skyhawks  KennSt Kennesaw State Owls  09/28/24 6:00 PM EST ESP+ Fifth Third Bank Stadium
LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs  FIU FIU Panthers  09/28/24 6:00 PM EST Pitbull Stadium
Cin Cincinnati Bearcats  TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Jones AT&T Stadium
OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys  KanSt Kansas State Wildcats  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Ari Arizona Wildcats  Utah Utah Utes  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Rice-Eccles Stadium
BYU BYU Cougars  Baylor Baylor Bears  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST McLane Stadium
IaSt Iowa State Cyclones  Hou Houston Cougars  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST TDECU Stadium
EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles  KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Dix Stadium
Akron Akron Zips  Ohio Ohio Bobcats  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Peden Stadium
Buff Buffalo Bulls  UConn Connecticut Huskies  09/28/24 12:00 PM EST CBSS Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Fred C. Yager Stadium
NIU Northern Illinois Huskies  NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Carter-Finley Stadium
Stan Stanford Cardinal  Clem Clemson Tigers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Memorial Stadium
Lou Louisville Cardinals  ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish  09/28/24 3:30 PM EST Peacock Notre Dame Stadium
VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies  Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes  09/27/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN Hard Rock Stadium
WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers  BC Boston College Eagles  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Alumni Stadium
UNC North Carolina Tar Heels  Duke Duke Blue Devils  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
HolyCr Holy Cross Crusaders  Syr Syracuse Orange  09/28/24 12:00 PM EST ESP+ JMA Wireless Dome
FlaSt Florida State Seminoles  SMU SMU Mustangs  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Ill Illinois Fighting Illini  PSU Penn State Nittany Lions  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Beaver Stadium
MD Maryland Terrapins  Ind Indiana Hoosiers  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Memorial Stadium
Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers  Mich Michigan Wolverines  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Michigan Stadium
OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes  MSU Michigan State Spartans  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Spartan Stadium
Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers  Purdue Purdue Boilermakers  09/28/24 12:00 PM EST Ross-Ade Stadium
Oregon Oregon Ducks  UCLA UCLA Bruins  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST Rose Bowl
Wash Washington Huskies  Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST FOX SHI Stadium
Wisc Wisconsin Badgers  USC USC Trojans  09/27/24 8:00 PM EST United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
Tulane Tulane Green Wave  UAB UAB Blazers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Protective Stadium
Army Army West Point Black Knights  Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
ECU East Carolina Pirates  Char Charlotte 49ers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Jerry Richardson Stadium
Navy Navy Midshipmen  AF Air Force Falcons  10/05/24 12:00 PM EST CBS Falcon Stadium
Temple Temple Owls  UConn Connecticut Huskies  10/05/24 3:30 PM EST CBSS Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
ColoSt Colorado State Rams  OreSt Oregon State Beavers  10/05/24 6:30 PM EST CW Reser Stadium
Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  SJSU San Jose State Spartans  10/05/24 7:30 PM EST TRU CEFCU Stadium
UtahSt Utah State Aggies  Boise Boise State Broncos  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Albertsons Stadium
Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors  SDSU San Diego State Aztecs  10/05/24 8:00 PM EST CBSS Snapdragon Stadium
Syr Syracuse Orange  UNLV UNLV Rebels  10/04/24 9:00 PM EST FS1 Allegiant Stadium
Missou Missouri Tigers  TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies  10/05/24 12:00 PM EST Kyle Field
Tenn Tennessee Volunteers  Ark Arkansas Razorbacks  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Auburn Auburn Tigers  UGa Georgia Bulldogs  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Sanford Stadium
Miss Ole Miss Rebels  SCar South Carolina Gamecocks  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Williams-Brice Stadium
Ala Alabama Crimson Tide  Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST FirstBank Stadium
UCF UCF Knights  Fla Florida Gators  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
TxSt Texas State Bobcats  Troy Troy Trojans  10/03/24 7:00 PM EST ESPU Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
ODU Old Dominion Monarchs  CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Brooks Stadium
App Appalachian State Mountaineers  Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Joan C. Edwards Stadium
USA South Alabama Jaguars  ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves  10/05/24 7:00 PM EST Centennial Bank Stadium
JMU James Madison Dukes  UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns  SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats  UTEP UTEP Miners  10/03/24 9:00 PM EST CBSS Sun Bowl
JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks  KennSt Kennesaw State Owls  10/04/24 7:00 PM EST CBSS Fifth Third Bank Stadium
Hou Houston Cougars  TCU TCU Horned Frogs  10/04/24 7:30 PM EST ESPN Amon G. Carter Stadium
WVU West Virginia Mountaineers  OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Boone Pickens Stadium
Kansas Kansas Jayhawks  AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Mountain America Stadium
Baylor Baylor Bears  IaSt Iowa State Cyclones  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Jack Trice Stadium
TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders  Ari Arizona Wildcats  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Arizona Stadium
BGSU Bowling Green Falcons  Akron Akron Zips  10/05/24 3:30 PM EST InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks  Toledo Toledo Rockets  10/05/24 3:30 PM EST Glass Bowl
UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  NIU Northern Illinois Huskies  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
WestMI Western Michigan Broncos  BallSt Ball State Cardinals  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Scheumann Stadium
Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes  Cal California Golden Bears  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST California Memorial Stadium
BC Boston College Eagles  UVa Virginia Cavaliers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
Duke Duke Blue Devils  GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
SMU SMU Mustangs  Lou Louisville Cardinals  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons  NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Carter-Finley Stadium
Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers  UNC North Carolina Tar Heels  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Kenan Stadium
Clem Clemson Tigers  FlaSt Florida State Seminoles  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies  Stan Stanford Cardinal  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Stanford Stadium
Ind Indiana Hoosiers  NW Northwestern Wildcats  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes  OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Ohio Stadium
Mich Michigan Wolverines  Wash Washington Huskies  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
MSU Michigan State Spartans  Oregon Oregon Ducks  10/04/24 9:00 PM EST FOX Autzen Stadium
USC USC Trojans  Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Huntington Bank Stadium
Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights  Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
Purdue Purdue Boilermakers  Wisc Wisconsin Badgers  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Camp Randall Stadium
UCLA UCLA Bruins  PSU Penn State Nittany Lions  10/04/24 8:00 PM EST Beaver Stadium
Away TeamAway Team Home TeamHome Team Game TimeGame Time NetworkNetwork VenueVenue
Mem Memphis Tigers  USF South Florida Bulls  10/11/24 7:00 PM EST ESPN Raymond James Stadium
UAB UAB Blazers  Army Army West Point Black Knights  10/12/24 12:00 PM EST CBSS Blaik Field at Michie Stadium
NorTx North Texas Mean Green  FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST FAU Stadium
Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners  Rice Rice Owls  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Rice Stadium
Boise Boise State Broncos  Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors  10/12/24 11:00 PM EST CBSS Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
OreSt Oregon State Beavers  Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack  10/12/24 7:30 PM EST CBSS Clarence Mackay Stadium
UNLV UNLV Rebels  UtahSt Utah State Aggies  10/11/24 9:00 PM EST CBSS Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
WashSt Washington State Cougars  Fres Fresno State Bulldogs  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Valley Children’s Stadium
AF Air Force Falcons  NM New Mexico Lobos  10/12/24 7:00 PM EST TRU University Stadium
SDSU San Diego State Aztecs  Wyo Wyoming Cowboys  10/12/24 3:30 PM EST CBSS Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
SJSU San Jose State Spartans  ColoSt Colorado State Rams  10/12/24 3:30 PM EST TRU Canvas Stadium
SCar South Carolina Gamecocks  Ala Alabama Crimson Tide  10/12/24 12:00 PM EST Bryant-Denny Stadium
Miss Ole Miss Rebels  LSU LSU Tigers  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Tiger Stadium
Tex Texas Longhorns  Okla Oklahoma Sooners  10/12/24 3:30 PM EST Cotton Bowl
MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs  UGa Georgia Bulldogs  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Sanford Stadium
Fla Florida Gators  Tenn Tennessee Volunteers  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Neyland Stadium
Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores  Kty Kentucky Wildcats  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Kroger Field
Missou Missouri Tigers  UMass Massachusetts Minutemen  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST McGuirk Alumni Stadium
CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  JMU James Madison Dukes  10/10/24 7:30 PM EST ESP2 Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium
Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd  GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles  10/12/24 6:00 PM EST Allen E. Paulson Stadium
ODU Old Dominion Monarchs  GaSt Georgia State Panthers  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Center Parc Stadium
App Appalachian State Mountaineers  UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Cajun Field
SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles  UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves  TxSt Texas State Bobcats  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST UFCU Stadium
Stan Stanford Cardinal  ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish  10/12/24 3:30 PM EST NBC, Peacock Notre Dame Stadium
FIU FIU Panthers  Lib Liberty Flames  10/08/24 7:00 PM EST CBSS Williams Stadium
NMSt New Mexico State Aggies  JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks  10/09/24 7:30 PM EST ESP2 AmFirst Stadium
MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders  LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs  10/10/24 8:00 PM EST CBSS Joe Aillet Stadium
UTEP UTEP Miners  WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers  10/10/24 8:00 PM EST ESPU Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Ari Arizona Wildcats  BYU BYU Cougars  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST LaVell Edwards Stadium
IaSt Iowa State Cyclones  WVU West Virginia Mountaineers  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
KanSt Kansas State Wildcats  Colo Colorado Buffaloes  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Folsom Field
Cin Cincinnati Bearcats  UCF UCF Knights  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST FBC Mortgage Stadium
Utah Utah Utes  AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils  10/11/24 10:30 PM EST ESPN Mountain America Stadium
Akron Akron Zips  WestMI Western Michigan Broncos  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Waldo Stadium
NIU Northern Illinois Huskies  BGSU Bowling Green Falcons  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Doyt L. Perry Stadium
BallSt Ball State Cardinals  KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Dix Stadium
Toledo Toledo Rockets  Buff Buffalo Bulls  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST UB Stadium
Ohio Ohio Bobcats  CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks  EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles  10/11/24 8:00 PM EST Rynearson Stadium
Cal California Golden Bears  Pitt Pittsburgh 