2024 CFB Schedule

|DelSt Delaware State Hornets
|Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|08/25/24 12:00 AM EST
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
|SMU SMU Mustangs
|Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack
|08/24/24 8:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Clarence Mackay Stadium
|MontSt Montana State Bobcats
|NM New Mexico Lobos
|08/24/24 4:00 PM EST
|FS1
|University Stadium
|Sac Sacramento State Hornets
|SJSU San Jose State Spartans
|08/29/24 10:00 PM EST
|TRU
|CEFCU Stadium
|Merrim Merrimack Warriors
|AF Air Force Falcons
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBSS
|Falcon Stadium
|Boise Boise State Broncos
|GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles
|08/31/24 4:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Allen E. Paulson Stadium
|ColoSt Colorado State Rams
|Tex Texas Longhorns
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
|Fres Fresno State Bulldogs
|Mich Michigan Wolverines
|08/31/24 7:30 PM EST
|NBC, Peacock
|Michigan Stadium
|UCLA UCLA Bruins
|Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|08/31/24 7:30 PM EST
|CBS
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
|Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack
|Troy Troy Trojans
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|NM New Mexico Lobos
|Ari Arizona Wildcats
|08/31/24 10:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Arizona Stadium
|TXA&MC Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|SDSU San Diego State Aztecs
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|TRU
|Snapdragon Stadium
|UNLV UNLV Rebels
|Hou Houston Cougars
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|FS1
|TDECU Stadium
|RMor Robert Morris Colonials
|UtahSt Utah State Aggies
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
|Wyo Wyoming Cowboys
|AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils
|08/31/24 10:30 PM EST
|FS1
|Mountain America Stadium
|IdaSt Idaho State Bengals
|OreSt Oregon State Beavers
|08/31/24 6:30 PM EST
|CW
|Reser Stadium
|PorSt Portland State Vikings
|WashSt Washington State Cougars
|08/31/24 3:00 PM EST
|CW
|Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
|Alc Alcorn State Braves
|UAB UAB Blazers
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Protective Stadium
|SELa Southeastern Louisiana Lions
|Tulane Tulane Green Wave
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
|NWSt Northwestern State Demons
|Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
|Lehigh Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|Army Army West Point Black Knights
|08/30/24 6:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Blaik Field at Michie Stadium
|JMU James Madison Dukes
|Char Charlotte 49ers
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Jerry Richardson Stadium
|Nor Norfolk State Spartans
|ECU East Carolina Pirates
|08/31/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
|FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls
|MSU Michigan State Spartans
|08/30/24 7:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Spartan Stadium
|NortAL North Alabama Lions
|Mem Memphis Tigers
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
|Buck Bucknell Bison
|Navy Navy Midshipmen
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|NorTx North Texas Mean Green
|USA South Alabama Jaguars
|08/31/24 5:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
|SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats
|Rice Rice Owls
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Rice Stadium
|B-C Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|USF South Florida Bulls
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Raymond James Stadium
|Temple Temple Owls
|Okla Oklahoma Sooners
|08/30/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|KennSt Kennesaw State Owls
|Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Alamodome
|WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|Ala Alabama Crimson Tide
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Bryant-Denny Stadium
|Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|Fla Florida Gators
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|EastKy Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs
|08/31/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
|Murray Murray State Racers
|Missou Missouri Tigers
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|SECN
|Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
|Furman Furman Paladins
|Miss Ole Miss Rebels
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
|Ark-PB Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|Ark Arkansas Razorbacks
|08/29/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPU
|War Memorial Stadium
|AlaA&M Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|Auburn Auburn Tigers
|08/31/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
|Clem Clemson Tigers
|UGa Georgia Bulldogs
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|ABC
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|ODU Old Dominion Monarchs
|SCar South Carolina Gamecocks
|08/31/24 4:15 PM EST
|SECN
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies
|08/31/24 7:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Kyle Field
|VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies
|Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|FirstBank Stadium
|Chat Chattanooga Mocs
|Tenn Tennessee Volunteers
|08/31/24 12:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Neyland Stadium
|USC USC Trojans
|LSU LSU Tigers
|09/01/24 7:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Allegiant Stadium
|CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|AmFirst Stadium
|SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|Kty Kentucky Wildcats
|08/31/24 7:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Kroger Field
|EastTn ETSU Buccaneers
|App Appalachian State Mountaineers
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Kidd Brewer Stadium
|GaSt Georgia State Panthers
|GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
|StnyBr Stony Brook Seawolves
|Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd
|08/31/24 5:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Joan C. Edwards Stadium
|CenArk Central Arkansas Bears
|ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Centennial Bank Stadium
|JkSt Jackson State Tigers
|UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
|Gram Grambling State Tigers
|UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Cajun Field
|Lamar Lamar Cardinals
|TxSt Texas State Bobcats
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|UFCU Stadium
|Linden Lindenwood Lions
|Kansas Kansas Jayhawks
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Children’s Mercy Park
|UNH New Hampshire Wildcats
|UCF UCF Knights
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|FBC Mortgage Stadium
|SoUt Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|Utah Utah Utes
|08/29/24 9:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|TCU TCU Horned Frogs
|Stan Stanford Cardinal
|08/30/24 10:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Stanford Stadium
|SIU Southern Illinois Salukis
|BYU BYU Cougars
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|LaVell Edwards Stadium
|SDakSt South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys
|08/31/24 2:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|AbiChr Abilene Christian Wildcats
|TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders
|08/31/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Jones AT&T Stadium
|PSU Penn State Nittany Lions
|WVU West Virginia Mountaineers
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
|TarlSt Tarleton State Texans
|Baylor Baylor Bears
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|McLane Stadium
|NorDak North Dakota Fighting Hawks
|IaSt Iowa State Cyclones
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|FS1
|Jack Trice Stadium
|Towson Towson Tigers
|Cin Cincinnati Bearcats
|08/31/24 2:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Nippert Stadium
|TN-Mar UT Martin Skyhawks
|KanSt Kansas State Wildcats
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Bill Snyder Family Stadium
|NDakSt North Dakota State Bison
|Colo Colorado Buffaloes
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Folsom Field
|UTEP UTEP Miners
|Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|FOX
|Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
|Nich Nicholls Colonels
|LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Joe Aillet Stadium
|FIU FIU Panthers
|Ind Indiana Hoosiers
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium
|SEMO Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
|NMSt New Mexico State Aggies
|08/31/24 9:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Aggie Memorial Stadium
|Camp Campbell Fighting Camels
|Lib Liberty Flames
|08/31/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Williams Stadium
|TnTech Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|08/31/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
|Laf Lafayette Leopards
|Buff Buffalo Bulls
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|UB Stadium
|Duq Duquesne Dukes
|Toledo Toledo Rockets
|08/29/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Glass Bowl
|Ford Fordham Rams
|BGSU Bowling Green Falcons
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Doyt L. Perry Stadium
|CentCt Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
|Akron Akron Zips
|OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBS
|Ohio Stadium
|EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles
|UMass Massachusetts Minutemen
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|McGuirk Alumni Stadium
|KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes
|Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Acrisure Stadium
|Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks
|NW Northwestern Wildcats
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
|Ohio Ohio Bobcats
|Syr Syracuse Orange
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ACCN
|JMA Wireless Dome
|WestIl Western Illinois Leathernecks
|NIU Northern Illinois Huskies
|08/31/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
|WestMI Western Michigan Broncos
|Wisc Wisconsin Badgers
|08/30/24 9:00 PM EST
|FS1
|Camp Randall Stadium
|FlaSt Florida State Seminoles
|GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|08/24/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Aviva Stadium
|WCU Western Carolina Catamounts
|NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|Carter-Finley Stadium
|Elon Elon Phoenix
|Duke Duke Blue Devils
|08/30/24 7:30 PM EST
|ACCN
|Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
|APSU Austin Peay Governors
|Lou Louisville Cardinals
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
|BC Boston College Eagles
|FlaSt Florida State Seminoles
|09/02/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
|UNC North Carolina Tar Heels
|Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers
|08/29/24 8:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|HouChr Houston Christian Huskies
|SMU SMU Mustangs
|08/31/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|Rich Richmond Spiders
|UVa Virginia Cavaliers
|08/31/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
|NCA&T North Carolina A&T Aggies
|Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|08/29/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
|UCDav UC Davis Aggies
|Cal California Golden Bears
|08/31/24 5:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|California Memorial Stadium
|IllSt Illinois State Redbirds
|Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Kinnick Stadium
|UConn Connecticut Huskies
|MD Maryland Terrapins
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|FS1
|SECU Stadium
|Idaho Idaho Vandals
|Oregon Oregon Ducks
|08/31/24 7:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Autzen Stadium
|Howard Howard Bison
|Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|08/29/24 6:00 PM EST
|BTN
|SHI Stadium
|Web Weber State Wildcats
|Wash Washington Huskies
|08/31/24 11:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
|InSt Indiana State Sycamores
|Purdue Purdue Boilermakers
|08/31/24 12:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|EastIl Eastern Illinois Panthers
|Ill Illinois Fighting Illini
|08/29/24 9:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium
|SJSU San Jose State Spartans
|AF Air Force Falcons
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Falcon Stadium
|Boise Boise State Broncos
|Oregon Oregon Ducks
|09/07/24 10:00 PM EST
|Peacock
|Autzen Stadium
|NorCol Northern Colorado Bears
|ColoSt Colorado State Rams
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|MWN
|Canvas Stadium
|GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles
|Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|TRU
|Clarence Mackay Stadium
|OreSt Oregon State Beavers
|SDSU San Diego State Aztecs
|09/07/24 10:30 PM EST
|CBSS
|Snapdragon Stadium
|UtahTe Utah Tech Trailblazers
|UNLV UNLV Rebels
|09/07/24 3:00 PM EST
|Allegiant Stadium
|UtahSt Utah State Aggies
|USC USC Trojans
|09/07/24 11:00 PM EST
|BTN
|United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|Idaho Idaho Vandals
|Wyo Wyoming Cowboys
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|TRU
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
|TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders
|WashSt Washington State Cougars
|09/07/24 10:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
|UAB UAB Blazers
|UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
|Army Army West Point Black Knights
|FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|FAU Stadium
|Char Charlotte 49ers
|UNC North Carolina Tar Heels
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|ACCN
|Kenan Stadium
|ECU East Carolina Pirates
|ODU Old Dominion Monarchs
|09/07/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Troy Troy Trojans
|Mem Memphis Tigers
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
|Temple Temple Owls
|Navy Navy Midshipmen
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBSS
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|SFA Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
|NorTx North Texas Mean Green
|09/07/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|DATCU Stadium
|TxSo Texas Southern Tigers
|Rice Rice Owls
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Rice Stadium
|USF South Florida Bulls
|Ala Alabama Crimson Tide
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Bryant-Denny Stadium
|Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners
|TxSt Texas State Bobcats
|09/07/24 4:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|UFCU Stadium
|KanSt Kansas State Wildcats
|Tulane Tulane Green Wave
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
|Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Centennial Bank Stadium
|Nich Nicholls Colonels
|LSU LSU Tigers
|09/07/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Tiger Stadium
|MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|Miss Ole Miss Rebels
|09/07/24 4:15 PM EST
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
|Tex Texas Longhorns
|Mich Michigan Wolverines
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Michigan Stadium
|McNe McNeese Cowboys
|TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies
|09/07/24 12:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Kyle Field
|Alc Alcorn State Braves
|Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores
|09/07/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPU
|FirstBank Stadium
|Cal California Golden Bears
|Auburn Auburn Tigers
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP2
|Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
|TnTech Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|UGa Georgia Bulldogs
|09/07/24 2:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Sanford Stadium
|Tenn Tennessee Volunteers
|NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack
|09/07/24 7:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Bank of America Stadium
|Ark Arkansas Razorbacks
|OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|ABC
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|SCar South Carolina Gamecocks
|Kty Kentucky Wildcats
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Kroger Field
|Buff Buffalo Bulls
|Missou Missouri Tigers
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
|SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats
|UCF UCF Knights
|09/07/24 6:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|FBC Mortgage Stadium
|MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs
|AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils
|09/07/24 10:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Mountain America Stadium
|Hou Houston Cougars
|Okla Oklahoma Sooners
|09/07/24 7:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|Sac Sacramento State Hornets
|Fres Fresno State Bulldogs
|09/07/24 10:00 PM EST
|Valley Children’s Stadium
|Chat Chattanooga Mocs
|GaSt Georgia State Panthers
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Center Parc Stadium
|App Appalachian State Mountaineers
|Clem Clemson Tigers
|09/07/24 8:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|Memorial Stadium
|W&M William & Mary Tribe
|CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Brooks Stadium
|G-Webb Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|JMU James Madison Dukes
|09/07/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium
|Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd
|VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies
|09/07/24 4:30 PM EST
|CW
|Lane Stadium/Worsham Field
|USA South Alabama Jaguars
|Ohio Ohio Bobcats
|09/07/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Peden Stadium
|UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|KennSt Kennesaw State Owls
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|SELa Southeastern Louisiana Lions
|SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
|BYU BYU Cougars
|SMU SMU Mustangs
|09/06/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP2
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|Sam Samford Bulldogs
|Fla Florida Gators
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|Kansas Kansas Jayhawks
|Ill Illinois Fighting Illini
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|FS1
|Memorial Stadium
|Colo Colorado Buffaloes
|Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers
|09/07/24 7:30 PM EST
|NBC, Peacock
|Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
|IaSt Iowa State Cyclones
|Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBS
|Kinnick Stadium
|Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers
|Cin Cincinnati Bearcats
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|Nippert Stadium
|NoAri Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
|Ari Arizona Wildcats
|09/07/24 10:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Arizona Stadium
|Albany Albany Great Danes
|WVU West Virginia Mountaineers
|09/07/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
|LIU LIU Sharks
|TCU TCU Horned Frogs
|09/07/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|Baylor Baylor Bears
|Utah Utah Utes
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|FOX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Lib Liberty Flames
|NMSt New Mexico State Aggies
|09/07/24 10:15 PM EST
|ESP2
|Aggie Memorial Stadium
|SoUt Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|UTEP UTEP Miners
|09/07/24 9:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Sun Bowl
|EastKy Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
|EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles
|Wash Washington Huskies
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
|Akron Akron Zips
|Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|BTN
|SHI Stadium
|MoStU Missouri State Bears
|BallSt Ball State Cardinals
|09/07/24 2:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Scheumann Stadium
|BGSU Bowling Green Falcons
|PSU Penn State Nittany Lions
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Beaver Stadium
|UMass Massachusetts Minutemen
|Toledo Toledo Rockets
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Glass Bowl
|StF-Pa Saint Francis U Red Flash
|KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes
|09/07/24 2:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Dix Stadium
|NIU Northern Illinois Huskies
|ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|NBC, Peacock
|Notre Dame Stadium
|WestMI Western Michigan Broncos
|OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes
|09/07/24 7:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Ohio Stadium
|CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas
|FIU FIU Panthers
|09/07/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Pitbull Stadium
|GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|Syr Syracuse Orange
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|JMA Wireless Dome
|JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|Lou Louisville Cardinals
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
|FlaA&M Florida A&M Rattlers
|Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|09/07/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Duq Duquesne Dukes
|BC Boston College Eagles
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Alumni Stadium
|Duke Duke Blue Devils
|NW Northwestern Wildcats
|09/06/24 9:00 PM EST
|FS1
|Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
|CalPly Cal Poly Mustangs
|Stan Stanford Cardinal
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Stanford Stadium
|UVa Virginia Cavaliers
|Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|09/07/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP2
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
|WestIl Western Illinois Leathernecks
|Ind Indiana Hoosiers
|09/06/24 7:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium
|URI Rhode Island Rams
|Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|Peacock
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|SouDak South Dakota Coyotes
|Wisc Wisconsin Badgers
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|FS1
|Camp Randall Stadium
|MSU Michigan State Spartans
|MD Maryland Terrapins
|09/07/24 3:30 PM EST
|BTN
|SECU Stadium
|Merrim Merrimack Warriors
|UConn Connecticut Huskies
|09/07/24 12:00 PM EST
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|AF Air Force Falcons
|Baylor Baylor Bears
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|FS1
|McLane Stadium
|Colo Colorado Buffaloes
|ColoSt Colorado State Rams
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|CBS
|Canvas Stadium
|NMSt New Mexico State Aggies
|Fres Fresno State Bulldogs
|09/14/24 10:30 PM EST
|TRU
|Valley Children’s Stadium
|Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Elliot T. Bowers Stadium
|Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack
|Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|NM New Mexico Lobos
|Auburn Auburn Tigers
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
|SDSU San Diego State Aztecs
|Cal California Golden Bears
|09/14/24 10:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|California Memorial Stadium
|KennSt Kennesaw State Owls
|SJSU San Jose State Spartans
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|TRU
|CEFCU Stadium
|UAB UAB Blazers
|Ark Arkansas Razorbacks
|09/14/24 4:15 PM EST
|SECN
|Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
|G-Webb Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|Char Charlotte 49ers
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Jerry Richardson Stadium
|App Appalachian State Mountaineers
|ECU East Carolina Pirates
|09/14/24 4:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
|FIU FIU Panthers
|FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|FAU Stadium
|Mem Memphis Tigers
|FlaSt Florida State Seminoles
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
|NorTx North Texas Mean Green
|TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|FS1
|Jones AT&T Stadium
|Rice Rice Owls
|Hou Houston Cougars
|09/14/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|TDECU Stadium
|USF South Florida Bulls
|SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
|CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|Temple Temple Owls
|09/14/24 2:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners
|Tex Texas Longhorns
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
|Tulane Tulane Green Wave
|Okla Oklahoma Sooners
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys
|Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESP2
|Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
|UNLV UNLV Rebels
|Kansas Kansas Jayhawks
|09/13/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESPN
|Children’s Mercy Park
|Utah Utah Utes
|UtahSt Utah State Aggies
|09/14/24 4:30 PM EST
|CBSS
|Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
|BYU BYU Cougars
|Wyo Wyoming Cowboys
|09/14/24 9:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
|WashSt Washington State Cougars
|Wash Washington Huskies
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|Peacock
|Lumen Field
|Oregon Oregon Ducks
|OreSt Oregon State Beavers
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|FOX
|Reser Stadium
|TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies
|Fla Florida Gators
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|Ala Alabama Crimson Tide
|Wisc Wisconsin Badgers
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Camp Randall Stadium
|UGa Georgia Bulldogs
|Kty Kentucky Wildcats
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Kroger Field
|Miss Ole Miss Rebels
|Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|09/14/24 6:30 PM EST
|CW
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
|Toledo Toledo Rockets
|MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
|BC Boston College Eagles
|Missou Missouri Tigers
|09/14/24 12:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
|LSU LSU Tigers
|SCar South Carolina Gamecocks
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|ABC
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes
|Tenn Tennessee Volunteers
|09/14/24 7:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Neyland Stadium
|Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores
|GaSt Georgia State Panthers
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Center Parc Stadium
|ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves
|Mich Michigan Wolverines
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|BTN
|Michigan Stadium
|SCSt South Carolina State Bulldogs
|GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Allen E. Paulson Stadium
|NWSt Northwestern State Demons
|USA South Alabama Jaguars
|09/12/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
|VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies
|ODU Old Dominion Monarchs
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils
|TxSt Texas State Bobcats
|09/12/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|UFCU Stadium
|Troy Troy Trojans
|Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes
|09/14/24 4:00 PM EST
|FS1
|Kinnick Stadium
|UCF UCF Knights
|TCU TCU Horned Frogs
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|FOX
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|WVU West Virginia Mountaineers
|Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|Acrisure Stadium
|Cin Cincinnati Bearcats
|Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Fred C. Yager Stadium
|Ari Arizona Wildcats
|KanSt Kansas State Wildcats
|09/13/24 8:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Bill Snyder Family Stadium
|LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|Carter-Finley Stadium
|UTEP UTEP Miners
|Lib Liberty Flames
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Williams Stadium
|WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
|UMass Massachusetts Minutemen
|Buff Buffalo Bulls
|09/14/24 1:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|UB Stadium
|Colg Colgate Raiders
|Akron Akron Zips
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
|BallSt Ball State Cardinals
|Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|ACCN
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas
|Ill Illinois Fighting Illini
|09/14/24 12:00 PM EST
|Peacock
|Memorial Stadium
|MorgSt Morgan State Bears
|Ohio Ohio Bobcats
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Peden Stadium
|B-C Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|WestMI Western Michigan Broncos
|09/14/24 6:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Waldo Stadium
|JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles
|09/14/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Rynearson Stadium
|UConn Connecticut Huskies
|Duke Duke Blue Devils
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
|VMI VMI Keydets
|GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
|NCCent North Carolina Central Eagles
|UNC North Carolina Tar Heels
|09/14/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Kenan Stadium
|MD Maryland Terrapins
|UVa Virginia Cavaliers
|09/14/24 8:00 PM EST
|ACCN
|David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
|PVA&M Prairie View A&M Panthers
|MSU Michigan State Spartans
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Spartan Stadium
|ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Purdue Purdue Boilermakers
|09/14/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBS
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|Ind Indiana Hoosiers
|UCLA UCLA Bruins
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|NBC, Peacock
|Rose Bowl
|EastIl Eastern Illinois Panthers
|NW Northwestern Wildcats
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
|UNI UNI Panthers
|Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers
|09/14/24 7:30 PM EST
|BTN
|Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
|Rice Rice Owls
|Army Army West Point Black Knights
|09/21/24 12:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Blaik Field at Michie Stadium
|Char Charlotte 49ers
|Ind Indiana Hoosiers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Memorial Stadium
|ECU East Carolina Pirates
|Lib Liberty Flames
|09/21/24 6:00 PM EST
|Williams Stadium
|FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls
|UConn Connecticut Huskies
|09/21/24 7:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|Mem Memphis Tigers
|Navy Navy Midshipmen
|09/21/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBSS
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|Wyo Wyoming Cowboys
|NorTx North Texas Mean Green
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|DATCU Stadium
|Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|USF South Florida Bulls
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Raymond James Stadium
|UtahSt Utah State Aggies
|Temple Temple Owls
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Lincoln Financial Field
|HouChr Houston Christian Huskies
|Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners
|09/21/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Alamodome
|Tulane Tulane Green Wave
|UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Cajun Field
|Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|09/21/24 7:00 PM EST
|Joe Aillet Stadium
|Fres Fresno State Bulldogs
|NM New Mexico Lobos
|09/21/24 8:30 PM EST
|TRU
|University Stadium
|UNI UNI Panthers
|Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|09/22/24 12:00 AM EST
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
|EastWa Eastern Washington Eagles
|Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack
|09/21/24 3:00 PM EST
|Clarence Mackay Stadium
|UTEP UTEP Miners
|ColoSt Colorado State Rams
|09/21/24 5:00 PM EST
|TRU
|Canvas Stadium
|SJSU San Jose State Spartans
|WashSt Washington State Cougars
|09/20/24 10:00 PM EST
|CW
|Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
|Purdue Purdue Boilermakers
|OreSt Oregon State Beavers
|09/21/24 8:30 PM EST
|CW
|Reser Stadium
|PorSt Portland State Vikings
|Boise Boise State Broncos
|09/21/24 9:45 PM EST
|FS1
|Albertsons Stadium
|Ark Arkansas Razorbacks
|Auburn Auburn Tigers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
|Ohio Ohio Bobcats
|Kty Kentucky Wildcats
|09/21/24 12:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Kroger Field
|Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores
|Missou Missouri Tigers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
|Tenn Tennessee Volunteers
|Okla Oklahoma Sooners
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|Fla Florida Gators
|MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs
|09/21/24 12:00 PM EST
|Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
|UCLA UCLA Bruins
|LSU LSU Tigers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Tiger Stadium
|GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles
|Miss Ole Miss Rebels
|09/21/24 7:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
|Akron Akron Zips
|SCar South Carolina Gamecocks
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|Tex Texas Longhorns
|09/21/24 8:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
|BGSU Bowling Green Falcons
|TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies
|09/21/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Kyle Field
|USA South Alabama Jaguars
|App Appalachian State Mountaineers
|09/19/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Kidd Brewer Stadium
|ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves
|IaSt Iowa State Cyclones
|09/21/24 2:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Jack Trice Stadium
|SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|09/21/24 3:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|AmFirst Stadium
|UVa Virginia Cavaliers
|CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Brooks Stadium
|JMU James Madison Dukes
|UNC North Carolina Tar Heels
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Kenan Stadium
|Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd
|OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Ohio Stadium
|FlaA&M Florida A&M Rattlers
|Troy Troy Trojans
|09/21/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|KanSt Kansas State Wildcats
|BYU BYU Cougars
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|LaVell Edwards Stadium
|Baylor Baylor Bears
|Colo Colorado Buffaloes
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Folsom Field
|Hou Houston Cougars
|Cin Cincinnati Bearcats
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Nippert Stadium
|Kansas Kansas Jayhawks
|WVU West Virginia Mountaineers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
|AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils
|TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Jones AT&T Stadium
|Utah Utah Utes
|OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|TCU TCU Horned Frogs
|SMU SMU Mustangs
|09/21/24 5:00 PM EST
|CW
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|NMSt New Mexico State Aggies
|SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats
|09/21/24 7:00 PM EST
|Elliot T. Bowers Stadium
|Monm Monmouth Hawks
|FIU FIU Panthers
|09/21/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Pitbull Stadium
|Buff Buffalo Bulls
|NIU Northern Illinois Huskies
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
|StF-Pa Saint Francis U Red Flash
|EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles
|09/21/24 2:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Rynearson Stadium
|KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes
|PSU Penn State Nittany Lions
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Beaver Stadium
|Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks
|ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|09/21/24 3:30 PM EST
|NBC, Peacock
|Notre Dame Stadium
|BallSt Ball State Cardinals
|CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
|Toledo Toledo Rockets
|WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|09/21/24 7:00 PM EST
|Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
|Cal California Golden Bears
|FlaSt Florida State Seminoles
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
|Duke Duke Blue Devils
|MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|09/21/24 7:00 PM EST
|Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
|GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|Lou Louisville Cardinals
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
|Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Lane Stadium/Worsham Field
|YSU Youngstown State Penguins
|Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers
|09/21/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|Acrisure Stadium
|Stan Stanford Cardinal
|Syr Syracuse Orange
|09/20/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|JMA Wireless Dome
|MSU Michigan State Spartans
|BC Boston College Eagles
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Alumni Stadium
|NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack
|Clem Clemson Tigers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Memorial Stadium
|Ill Illinois Fighting Illini
|Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
|Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes
|Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|Vill Villanova Wildcats
|MD Maryland Terrapins
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|SECU Stadium
|USC USC Trojans
|Mich Michigan Wolverines
|09/21/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBS
|Michigan Stadium
|NW Northwestern Wildcats
|Wash Washington Huskies
|09/20/24 8:00 PM EST
|Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
|CentCt Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|UMass Massachusetts Minutemen
|09/21/24 3:30 PM EST
|ESP+
|McGuirk Alumni Stadium
|Army Army West Point Black Knights
|Temple Temple Owls
|09/26/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Navy Navy Midshipmen
|UAB UAB Blazers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Protective Stadium
|Char Charlotte 49ers
|Rice Rice Owls
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Rice Stadium
|Tx-SA UTSA Roadrunners
|ECU East Carolina Pirates
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
|Wagner Wagner Seahawks
|FlaAtl Florida Atlantic Owls
|09/28/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|FAU Stadium
|MiddTn Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|Mem Memphis Tigers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
|Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|NorTx North Texas Mean Green
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|DATCU Stadium
|USF South Florida Bulls
|Tulane Tulane Green Wave
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
|Fres Fresno State Bulldogs
|UNLV UNLV Rebels
|09/28/24 3:30 PM EST
|FS1
|Allegiant Stadium
|NM New Mexico Lobos
|NMSt New Mexico State Aggies
|09/28/24 8:00 PM EST
|Aggie Memorial Stadium
|SDSU San Diego State Aztecs
|CentMi Central Michigan Chippewas
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium
|AF Air Force Falcons
|Wyo Wyoming Cowboys
|09/28/24 8:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
|WashSt Washington State Cougars
|Boise Boise State Broncos
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Albertsons Stadium
|Ark Arkansas Razorbacks
|TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|AT&T Stadium
|Okla Oklahoma Sooners
|Auburn Auburn Tigers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium
|USA South Alabama Jaguars
|LSU LSU Tigers
|09/28/24 7:45 PM EST
|SECN
|Tiger Stadium
|Kty Kentucky Wildcats
|Miss Ole Miss Rebels
|09/28/24 12:00 PM EST
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
|MissSt Mississippi State Bulldogs
|Tex Texas Longhorns
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
|UGa Georgia Bulldogs
|Ala Alabama Crimson Tide
|09/28/24 7:30 PM EST
|ABC
|Bryant-Denny Stadium
|TCU TCU Horned Frogs
|Kansas Kansas Jayhawks
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Colo Colorado Buffaloes
|UCF UCF Knights
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|FBC Mortgage Stadium
|Lib Liberty Flames
|App Appalachian State Mountaineers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Kidd Brewer Stadium
|GaSo Georgia Southern Eagles
|GaSt Georgia State Panthers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Center Parc Stadium
|BallSt Ball State Cardinals
|JMU James Madison Dukes
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium
|WestMI Western Michigan Broncos
|Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Joan C. Edwards Stadium
|ODU Old Dominion Monarchs
|BGSU Bowling Green Falcons
|09/28/24 5:00 PM EST
|Doyt L. Perry Stadium
|UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
|TxSt Texas State Bobcats
|SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats
|09/28/24 3:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|NRG Stadium
|UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|Troy Troy Trojans
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|TN-Mar UT Martin Skyhawks
|KennSt Kennesaw State Owls
|09/28/24 6:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|LaTech Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|FIU FIU Panthers
|09/28/24 6:00 PM EST
|Pitbull Stadium
|Cin Cincinnati Bearcats
|TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Jones AT&T Stadium
|OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys
|KanSt Kansas State Wildcats
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Bill Snyder Family Stadium
|Ari Arizona Wildcats
|Utah Utah Utes
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|BYU BYU Cougars
|Baylor Baylor Bears
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|McLane Stadium
|IaSt Iowa State Cyclones
|Hou Houston Cougars
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|TDECU Stadium
|EastMi Eastern Michigan Eagles
|KentSt Kent State Golden Flashes
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Dix Stadium
|Akron Akron Zips
|Ohio Ohio Bobcats
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Peden Stadium
|Buff Buffalo Bulls
|UConn Connecticut Huskies
|09/28/24 12:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|UMass Massachusetts Minutemen
|Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Fred C. Yager Stadium
|NIU Northern Illinois Huskies
|NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Carter-Finley Stadium
|Stan Stanford Cardinal
|Clem Clemson Tigers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Memorial Stadium
|Lou Louisville Cardinals
|ND Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|09/28/24 3:30 PM EST
|Peacock
|Notre Dame Stadium
|VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies
|Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|09/27/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Hard Rock Stadium
|WestKy Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|BC Boston College Eagles
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Alumni Stadium
|UNC North Carolina Tar Heels
|Duke Duke Blue Devils
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
|HolyCr Holy Cross Crusaders
|Syr Syracuse Orange
|09/28/24 12:00 PM EST
|ESP+
|JMA Wireless Dome
|FlaSt Florida State Seminoles
|SMU SMU Mustangs
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|Ill Illinois Fighting Illini
|PSU Penn State Nittany Lions
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Beaver Stadium
|MD Maryland Terrapins
|Ind Indiana Hoosiers
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Memorial Stadium
|Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers
|Mich Michigan Wolverines
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Michigan Stadium
|OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes
|MSU Michigan State Spartans
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Spartan Stadium
|Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers
|Purdue Purdue Boilermakers
|09/28/24 12:00 PM EST
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|Oregon Oregon Ducks
|UCLA UCLA Bruins
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|Rose Bowl
|Wash Washington Huskies
|Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|FOX
|SHI Stadium
|Wisc Wisconsin Badgers
|USC USC Trojans
|09/27/24 8:00 PM EST
|United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|Tulane Tulane Green Wave
|UAB UAB Blazers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Protective Stadium
|Army Army West Point Black Knights
|Tulsa Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
|ECU East Carolina Pirates
|Char Charlotte 49ers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Jerry Richardson Stadium
|Navy Navy Midshipmen
|AF Air Force Falcons
|10/05/24 12:00 PM EST
|CBS
|Falcon Stadium
|Temple Temple Owls
|UConn Connecticut Huskies
|10/05/24 3:30 PM EST
|CBSS
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|ColoSt Colorado State Rams
|OreSt Oregon State Beavers
|10/05/24 6:30 PM EST
|CW
|Reser Stadium
|Nevada Nevada Wolf Pack
|SJSU San Jose State Spartans
|10/05/24 7:30 PM EST
|TRU
|CEFCU Stadium
|UtahSt Utah State Aggies
|Boise Boise State Broncos
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Albertsons Stadium
|Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|SDSU San Diego State Aztecs
|10/05/24 8:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Snapdragon Stadium
|Syr Syracuse Orange
|UNLV UNLV Rebels
|10/04/24 9:00 PM EST
|FS1
|Allegiant Stadium
|Missou Missouri Tigers
|TexA&M Texas A&M Aggies
|10/05/24 12:00 PM EST
|Kyle Field
|Tenn Tennessee Volunteers
|Ark Arkansas Razorbacks
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
|Auburn Auburn Tigers
|UGa Georgia Bulldogs
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Sanford Stadium
|Miss Ole Miss Rebels
|SCar South Carolina Gamecocks
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|Ala Alabama Crimson Tide
|Vandy Vanderbilt Commodores
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|FirstBank Stadium
|UCF UCF Knights
|Fla Florida Gators
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|TxSt Texas State Bobcats
|Troy Troy Trojans
|10/03/24 7:00 PM EST
|ESPU
|Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|ODU Old Dominion Monarchs
|CoastC Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Brooks Stadium
|App Appalachian State Mountaineers
|Marsh Marshall Thundering Herd
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Joan C. Edwards Stadium
|USA South Alabama Jaguars
|ArkSt Arkansas State Red Wolves
|10/05/24 7:00 PM EST
|Centennial Bank Stadium
|JMU James Madison Dukes
|UL-Mon Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium
|UL-Laf Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|SouMis Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
|SamHou Sam Houston Bearkats
|UTEP UTEP Miners
|10/03/24 9:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Sun Bowl
|JacSt Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|KennSt Kennesaw State Owls
|10/04/24 7:00 PM EST
|CBSS
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|Hou Houston Cougars
|TCU TCU Horned Frogs
|10/04/24 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|WVU West Virginia Mountaineers
|OkSt Oklahoma State Cowboys
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|Kansas Kansas Jayhawks
|AriSt Arizona State Sun Devils
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Mountain America Stadium
|Baylor Baylor Bears
|IaSt Iowa State Cyclones
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Jack Trice Stadium
|TxTch Texas Tech Red Raiders
|Ari Arizona Wildcats
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Arizona Stadium
|BGSU Bowling Green Falcons
|Akron Akron Zips
|10/05/24 3:30 PM EST
|InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
|Mia-O Miami (OH) RedHawks
|Toledo Toledo Rockets
|10/05/24 3:30 PM EST
|Glass Bowl
|UMass Massachusetts Minutemen
|NIU Northern Illinois Huskies
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
|WestMI Western Michigan Broncos
|BallSt Ball State Cardinals
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Scheumann Stadium
|Mia-Fl Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|Cal California Golden Bears
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|California Memorial Stadium
|BC Boston College Eagles
|UVa Virginia Cavaliers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
|Duke Duke Blue Devils
|GaTech Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
|SMU SMU Mustangs
|Lou Louisville Cardinals
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
|Wake Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|NCSU North Carolina State Wolfpack
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Carter-Finley Stadium
|Pitt Pittsburgh Panthers
|UNC North Carolina Tar Heels
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Kenan Stadium
|Clem Clemson Tigers
|FlaSt Florida State Seminoles
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
|VaTech Virginia Tech Hokies
|Stan Stanford Cardinal
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Stanford Stadium
|Ind Indiana Hoosiers
|NW Northwestern Wildcats
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
|Iowa Iowa Hawkeyes
|OhioSt Ohio State Buckeyes
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Ohio Stadium
|Mich Michigan Wolverines
|Wash Washington Huskies
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
|MSU Michigan State Spartans
|Oregon Oregon Ducks
|10/04/24 9:00 PM EST
|FOX
|Autzen Stadium
|USC USC Trojans
|Minn Minnesota Golden Gophers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|Rut Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Neb Nebraska Cornhuskers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium
|Purdue Purdue Boilermakers
|Wisc Wisconsin Badgers
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Camp Randall Stadium
|UCLA UCLA Bruins
|PSU Penn State Nittany Lions
|10/04/24 8:00 PM EST
|Beaver Stadium