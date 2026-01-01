 Skip navigation
How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
How to watch No. 24 USC vs. No. 2 Michigan: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for January 1

Top Clips

Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Top Clips

Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

College Football Playoffs quarterfinal round: How to watch, results, head-to-head records

  
Published January 1, 2026 06:00 AM

The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs kickoff on Wednesday, with four games slated for Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The quarterfinal features an SEC faceoff, a first-time matchup and more.

Keep reading for how to watch the quarterfinal-round matchups, games previews and the head-to-head records between the teams.

2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels
The playoff field is set. It’s time to find out who will be the national champion.

How to watch College Football Playoff first round matchups:

Wednesday, Dec 31:

(10) Miami 24 vs. (2) Ohio State 14

Thursday, Jan 1:

Oregon (5) vs. Texas Tech (4)
When: 12pm ET
Where: Miami Gardens, FL
Watch: ESPN

Alabama (9) vs. Indiana (1)
When: 4pm ET
Where: Pasadena, CA
Watch: ESPN

Ole Miss (6) vs. Georgia (3)
When: 7:30p ET
Where: New Orleans, LA
Watch: ESPN

Oregon vs. Texas Tech preview:

Oregon and Texas Tech faceoff in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs on Thursday, Jan 1. These two teams have not played each other since 2023 when the Ducks outscored the Red Raiders 20-3 in the fourth quarter to win 38-30. Overall, Texas Tech is 0-3 against Oregon head to head, and this quarterfinal matchup will be a test of strength vs. strength for the two teams.

nbc_rtf_orangebowl_251229.jpg
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry are excited for Oregon-Texas Tech because of the matchup between two elite units when the Ducks have the ball.

Alabama vs Indiana preview:

This will be the first matchup ever between the traditional college football powerhouse Crimson Tide and the relatively new national player Hoosiers. Indiana has a chance to announce its arrival as an elite program while the Crimson Tide is attempting to hang on to their status as the team beat in the country.

nbc_rtf_rosebowl_251229.jpg
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry break down the key storylines and matchups when Alabama takes on Indiana at the Rose Bowl.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia preview:

The Rebels and the Bulldogs take their SEC rivalry to the College Football Playoff with a high-stakes matchup in the Superdome. In their last matchup in October 2025, Georgia outscored Ole Miss 17-0 in the fourth quarter to earn a 43-25 victory in Athens. In 2024, Ole Miss fought for a 28-10 win in Oxford. The Bulldogs are still dominating the historical matchup 34-14-1 with the Rebels having a 2016 win vacated.

nbc_rtf_sugarbowl_251229.jpg
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry explain how the regular-season matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia could influence their rematch in the CFP quarterfinals.