College Football Playoffs quarterfinal round: How to watch, results, head-to-head records
The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs kickoff on Wednesday, with four games slated for Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The quarterfinal features an SEC faceoff, a first-time matchup and more.
Keep reading for how to watch the quarterfinal-round matchups, games previews and the head-to-head records between the teams.
How to watch College Football Playoff first round matchups:
Wednesday, Dec 31:
(10) Miami 24 vs. (2) Ohio State 14
Thursday, Jan 1:
Oregon (5) vs. Texas Tech (4)
When: 12pm ET
Where: Miami Gardens, FL
Watch: ESPN
Alabama (9) vs. Indiana (1)
When: 4pm ET
Where: Pasadena, CA
Watch: ESPN
Ole Miss (6) vs. Georgia (3)
When: 7:30p ET
Where: New Orleans, LA
Watch: ESPN
Oregon vs. Texas Tech preview:
Oregon and Texas Tech faceoff in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs on Thursday, Jan 1. These two teams have not played each other since 2023 when the Ducks outscored the Red Raiders 20-3 in the fourth quarter to win 38-30. Overall, Texas Tech is 0-3 against Oregon head to head, and this quarterfinal matchup will be a test of strength vs. strength for the two teams.
Alabama vs Indiana preview:
This will be the first matchup ever between the traditional college football powerhouse Crimson Tide and the relatively new national player Hoosiers. Indiana has a chance to announce its arrival as an elite program while the Crimson Tide is attempting to hang on to their status as the team beat in the country.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia preview:
The Rebels and the Bulldogs take their SEC rivalry to the College Football Playoff with a high-stakes matchup in the Superdome. In their last matchup in October 2025, Georgia outscored Ole Miss 17-0 in the fourth quarter to earn a 43-25 victory in Athens. In 2024, Ole Miss fought for a 28-10 win in Oxford. The Bulldogs are still dominating the historical matchup 34-14-1 with the Rebels having a 2016 win vacated.