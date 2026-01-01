How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

In a Big Ten showdown of top-15 teams Friday, No. 13 Nebraska will play host to No. 9 Michigan State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Peacock.

The Spartans (2-0, 12-1) have won four consecutive games, most recently a 114-97 victory over Cornell at home. It’s the largest points total for Michigan State since a 114-63 victory over Michigan on March 4, 2000.

The Cornhuskers are off to 13-0 start that is the best in program history (topping a 10-0 streak to begin the 1977-78 season), and Nebraska’s ranking is its highest since March 11, 1991 when the program was 11th in AP’s final regular-season poll. The Cornhuskers opened conference play with wins over Wisconsin and Illinois last month.

More information below on No. 9 Michigan State and No. 13 Nebraska and how to watch the game.

No. 9 Michigan State:

The Spartans shot a season-high 55.4% from the field in the victory over Cornell, the 10th time they’ve topped 50% FG shooting this season. They also had season highs in assists (30) and field goals (36), tying a season high with 13 3-pointers.

Jeremy Fears Jr. scored a career-high 21 points with 11 assists, his third double-double this year. Michigan State also had solid contributions from Coen Carr (19 points, seven rebounds), Jaxon Kohler (10 points, game-high 11 rebounds), Trey Fort (14 points), Divine Ugochukwu (12 points) and Kur Teng (10 points).

The Spartans, who are in their 31st season under head coach Tom Izzo, are 12-0 when outrebounding opponents this year.

No. 13 Nebraska:

The Cornhuskers are averaging more than 80 points per game, which is the program’s best offense since 1995-96, and they are ranked in the top 20 nationally for opposing field goal percentage.

Nebraska has double-figure scorers in Rienk Mast (17.0 points per game), Pryce Sandfort (16.3) and Braden Frager (11.3).

Head coach Fred Hoiberg, who is in his seventh season at Nebraska, has 33 wins over ranked opponents, including 11 against top-10 teams.

How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska:

When: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

