Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Rugby

Cheta Emba
U.S. women’s rugby team qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics as medal contender
The U.S. women’s rugby team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by clinching a top-four finish in this season’s World Series.
Rugby Sevens Hollywood Moment
USA Rugby and HSBC reveal feature length documentary starring USA Mens’ and Women’s Rugby Sevens Tokyo Olympic journey.
NBC SPORTS CONTINUES COVERAGE OF 2023 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY WITH THIRD ROUND THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC
Live and Upcoming
Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
live
Peacock
live
Final: Maulers at Stallions
NBC
Sun, Jul 02
6:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
6:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
7:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Peacock

View Full Schedule

The Scrum Down with Alex Corbisiero features regular guest Jonathan Fisher and input from other current Premiership Rugby players. A conversation on all things Rugby related from a player’s point of view.

More Rugby

17:21
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results
Rugby World Cup: Tournament schedule, TV/streaming info for the premier event in women’s union 15s, which begins this week in New Zealand.
Rugby World Cup: France, host New Zealand secure spots in semifinals
Winger Joanna Grisez notched a hat trick in France’s win over Italy, and New Zealand trounced Wales to set up the first semifinal at the Rugby World Cup.
Rugby World Cup: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play full time
For many U.S. players, the Rugby World Cup is a rare time to focus on their sport -- not the financial and logistical obstacles they face to play it.
PEACOCK TO PRESENT LIVE COVERAGE OF WOMEN’S RUGBY WORLD CUP BEGINNING THIS WEEK FROM NEW ZEALAND
More Than 50 Hours of Live Women’s Rugby World Cup Coverage Features Every Match Streamed Live on Peacock; Select Encore Coverage Presented on CNBC Coverage Begins Friday at 9:15 p.m.
PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2022-23 PREMIERSHIP RUGBY SEASON, BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Season Opens this Friday with Bristol Bears v.
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF 2022 RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS FROM CAPE TOWN ON NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC
Tournament is Quadrennial World Championship of Rugby Sevens More Than 30 Hours of Men’s Rugby World Cup Sevens Live Coverage Across NBC, Peacock and CNBC Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 2:30 a.m.
Olympic champion Ellia Green comes out as transgender, advocates for inclusion
“Banning transgender people from sport is disgraceful and hurtful,” says 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ellia Green. “It only means the rates of suicide and mental health issues will get even worse.”
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF RUGBY 7S NATIONAL COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK
Inaugural Tournament from Kennesaw State University to Crown National Champions in Men’s and Women’s Collegiate 7s Commentators: Dan Lyle (Play-by-Play), Alex Corbisiero (Analyst) and Abby Gustaitis (Sideline Reporter) Rugby Offerings Available to U.S.
U.S. to host Rugby World Cups in 2031, 2033
The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time as the host of the men’s tournament in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later.
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FINAL ROUND COVERAGE OF 2022 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 19 ON NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK
Fifth Round of World’s Oldest Rugby Championship Begins Saturday with Wales v.