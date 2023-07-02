Rugby
The U.S. women’s rugby team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by clinching a top-four finish in this season’s World Series.
USA Rugby and HSBC reveal feature length documentary starring USA Mens’ and Women’s Rugby Sevens Tokyo Olympic journey.
The Scrum Down with Alex Corbisiero features regular guest Jonathan Fisher and input from other current Premiership Rugby players. A conversation on all things Rugby related from a player’s point of view.
Rugby World Cup: Tournament schedule, TV/streaming info for the premier event in women’s union 15s, which begins this week in New Zealand.
Winger Joanna Grisez notched a hat trick in France’s win over Italy, and New Zealand trounced Wales to set up the first semifinal at the Rugby World Cup.
For many U.S. players, the Rugby World Cup is a rare time to focus on their sport -- not the financial and logistical obstacles they face to play it.
More Than 50 Hours of Live Women’s Rugby World Cup Coverage Features Every Match Streamed Live on Peacock; Select Encore Coverage Presented on CNBC Coverage Begins Friday at 9:15 p.m.
PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2022-23 PREMIERSHIP RUGBY SEASON, BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Season Opens this Friday with Bristol Bears v.
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF 2022 RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS FROM CAPE TOWN ON NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC
Tournament is Quadrennial World Championship of Rugby Sevens More Than 30 Hours of Men’s Rugby World Cup Sevens Live Coverage Across NBC, Peacock and CNBC Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 2:30 a.m.
“Banning transgender people from sport is disgraceful and hurtful,” says 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ellia Green. “It only means the rates of suicide and mental health issues will get even worse.”
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF RUGBY 7S NATIONAL COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK
Inaugural Tournament from Kennesaw State University to Crown National Champions in Men’s and Women’s Collegiate 7s Commentators: Dan Lyle (Play-by-Play), Alex Corbisiero (Analyst) and Abby Gustaitis (Sideline Reporter) Rugby Offerings Available to U.S.
The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time as the host of the men’s tournament in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later.
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FINAL ROUND COVERAGE OF 2022 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 19 ON NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK
Fifth Round of World’s Oldest Rugby Championship Begins Saturday with Wales v.