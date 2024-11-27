Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik finish 2nd, 4th on Dancing with the Stars

Paris Olympic bronze medalists Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik placed second and fourth, respectively, on the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Maher, a rugby player, took runner-up to “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei in the 33rd season of the TV series. Nedoroscik, a gymnast, was behind Graziadei, Maher and actress and singer Chandler Kinney.

Maher and Nedoroscik were each looking to become the seventh Olympian to win Dancing with the Stars after Apolo Ohno (2007), Kristi Yamaguchi (2008), Shawn Johnson (2009), Meryl Davis (2014), Laurie Hernandez (2016) and Adam Rippon (2018).

Maher became the first Olympic or Paralympic athlete to finish runner-up since Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy in 2014.

At least one Olympian or Paralympian has competed on 25 of the series’ 33 seasons dating to its debut in 2005.

Maher was the first rugby player to take part. Nedoroscik was the first male gymnast to do so.

At the Paris Games, Maher was part of a sevens team that won the U.S.’ first women’s rugby medals in Olympic history.

Nedoroscik’s lone routine in the men’s team gymnastics final was the very last U.S. routine on pommel horse. It clinched bronze for the first American podium finish in the event since 2008. He later added individual pommel horse bronze.