Met Gala: Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles arrival photos

Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles returned to the Met Gala on Monday, four years after each appeared at the prestigious annual New York City fashion event for the first time.
The Met Gala, formally titled the Costume Institute Benefit, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on Fifth Avenue on Manhattan.
The theme of this year’s gala and Costume Institute exhibition is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
The gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, plus honorary chair LeBron James (who is unable to attend the gala due to a knee injury).
Biles and Richardson are among those on the host committee.
Olympians to appear at previous Met Galas include gymnast Suni Lee (2021), snowboarder Shaun White (2014, 2018) and Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn (2010, 2013).
Below are photos of Biles (with husband Jonathan Owens), Richardson, Lyles (with Ana Khouri), plus fellow Olympic gold medalists Serena Williams (with Edward Enninful) and basketball players Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on Monday evening.