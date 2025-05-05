Met Gala: Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles arrival photos

Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles returned to the Met Gala on Monday, four years after each appeared at the prestigious annual New York City fashion event for the first time.

The Met Gala, formally titled the Costume Institute Benefit, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on Fifth Avenue on Manhattan.

The theme of this year’s gala and Costume Institute exhibition is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, plus honorary chair LeBron James (who is unable to attend the gala due to a knee injury).

Biles and Richardson are among those on the host committee.

Olympians to appear at previous Met Galas include gymnast Suni Lee (2021), snowboarder Shaun White (2014, 2018) and Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn (2010, 2013).

Below are photos of Biles (with husband Jonathan Owens), Richardson, Lyles (with Ana Khouri), plus fellow Olympic gold medalists Serena Williams (with Edward Enninful) and basketball players Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on Monday evening.

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sha’Carri Richardson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Noah Lyles and Ana Khouri attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Edward Enninful and Serena Williams attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Breanna Stewart attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sabrina Ionescu attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images