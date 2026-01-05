Simms ‘not surprised’ that Raiders fired Carroll

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Miami – CFP Semifinal prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Miami – CFP Semifinal prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Simms ‘not surprised’ that Raiders fired Carroll
January 5, 2026 12:08 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Raiders firing head coach Pete Carroll after just one season, breaking down why things never seemed right in Las Vegas.
Related Videos
03:51
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
02:55
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
02:27
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
05:00
Dart ‘fantastic’ as rookie despite Giants’ issues
02:29
Stevenson ‘not going away’ in Patriots’ backfield
03:50
Where Rams’ Stafford, Pats’ Maye sit in MVP race
05:06
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
04:42
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
01:33
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
05:46
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear
07:01
Carroll ‘had to go’ after disastrous season
04:51
Buy or sell Cardinals’ Wilson in fantasy for 2026?
03:33
Henry’s longevity is ‘completely unprecedented’
06:57
Gainwell ‘has to be’ on 2026 fantasy radars
01:38
Give me the headlines: ‘Myles-Stone’
02:31
Will Stefanski get another head coaching job?
01:26
Seahawks, Rams, Eagles lead odds to win NFC
02:19
Analyzing odds to win AFC Championship
01:50
Bears have enough edges to be the bet vs. Packers
01:46
Rams have too many points on the road vs. Panthers
02:43
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
02:14
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
01:41
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?
08:43
Unpacking Seahawks win, NFC playoff picture
01:02
Who could the Raiders take as No. 1 draft pick?
03:54
Colts’ HC Steichen and GM Ballard will return
04:52
Rodgers on win: ‘Just takes a little belief’
10:00
Which NFL coaches are in the hot seat?
11:14
Impacts of Falcons firing HC Morris, GM Fontenot
07:45
Did Ravens ‘settle’ for 44-yard try vs. PIT?
Latest Clips
04:44
Gobert again a top-line NBA defender, DPOY option
09:55
Suns are defying expectations with playoff spot
09:18
Brown balling for Celtics with Tatum out
04:48
Warriors’ Curry among best bets for NBA Monday
10:00
76ers are a real contender in Eastern conference
08:36
Does the NBA’s 65-game rule need to be changed?
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
17:12
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in GSW vs. LAC
01:47
Best bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
08:19
Tomlin has to feel ‘vindicated’ after Steelers win
06:32
Baltimore Ravens have ‘chronically underachieved’
09:34
Ahead of AFC playoffs, who is the best team?
08:22
How do Ravens ‘pick up the pieces’ after loss?
04:21
Ravens’ Loop on missing game-winning field goal
07:44
Steelers outlast Ravens, clinch AFC North title
01:02
Dungy ‘surprised’ that Falcons fired Morris
01:36
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
02:59
Ravens didn’t ‘control momentum’ vs. Steelers
01:59
HLs: Doncic scores 36 to power Lakers past Memphis
05:38
Freiermuth: Rodgers ‘keeps us calm’ under pressure
01:04
Steelers earn playoff spot in ‘crazy’ finish
03:27
Rodgers: ‘Absolute blessing’ to be the Steelers QB
54
Highlights: Steelers outlast Ravens in wild finish
01:54
HLs: Giannis pops off for 37 in big Bucks win
37
Rodgers hits Austin III for clutch touchdown
01:12
Flowers and Jackson connect again on TD pass
54
Jackson escapes trouble, launches 50-yard TD pass
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue