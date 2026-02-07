Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spire Motorsports said Thursday it has signed Carson Hocevar to a long-term extension that will keep him in the No. 77 Chevrolet “into the next decade.”

Exact terms were not released regarding the deal that apparently will keep the 2024 Cup Series rookie of the year with the organization at least the next four seasons.

Hocevar, a 23-year-old from Michigan, won his first career Cup Series pole last year and and his nine top-10 finishes included a pair of second places. Although he finished 23rd in the final standings, it did not reflect how well he ran at times during the season.

Spire is now majority owned by TWG Motorsports, which also owns Andretti Global in IndyCar, Wayne Taylor Racing in IMSA and the Cadillac Formula 1 team that will debut this season. It’s parent company owns the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s a pretty big moment for our company to announce an extension with Carson that takes us out for multiple years,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “It’s not just about knowing he’ll be here with us for the long-haul, but it gives our sponsors and competition group the foresight to make their own plans knowing he’s in the seat of the No. 77 as far as we can see.”

Hocevar has made mistakes on and off the track that Dickerson joked has been a challenge as Spire develops its team around him.

“It has been an absolutely rewarding experience getting to know Carson and watching him grow up, and learn from the good and bad both at and away from the racetrack,” Dickerson added. “I love him like a son and it means a great deal to me, personally, knowing he’ll be here for several years.

“I expect this announcement could test the effectiveness of my blood pressure medication, so I’ve alerted my physician he may have to adjust the dosage appropriately but, it’ll be worth it.”

Hocevar this year will be teammates again with Michael McDowell, who enters his second season with Spire, and newcomer Daniel Suarez. Remaining with Spire affords him the opportunity to driver Spire’s truck series entry and dirt late model.

“This shows we’re all committed and eager to race with each other for a long time,” Hocevar said. “Everyone in the building has really become a family to me. Spire is such a different team now compared to how it was my rookie season, and especially when I made my debut in 2023. It’s fun to know I’m going to be around the Cup garage for a long time, and really a dream come true.”

Hocevar made his Cup Series debut for Spire in 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway when he was 20. Before Spire, he competed full-time in the Truck Series for Niece Motorsports and in 81 starts he collected five wins and 34 top-10s.

He made the Truck Series playoffs in all three of his full-time seasons and made the championship round in 2023.