HLs: Fire storm back to beat Liberty

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens
Svechnikov scores in OT as Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 3 of East final
WNBA: Portland Fire at New York Liberty
Expansion Portland Fire hand New York 3rd straight loss with 81-74 victory
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Houston Astros starter Tatsuya Imai and 2 releivers throw combined no-hitter against Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_alldefensive_260525.jpg
Was Scottie Barnes snubbed from First Team?
nbc_nba_enjoy_stevekerr_260525.jpg
Where does Steve Kerr rank all-time as a coach?
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260525.jpg
Eyes on Bridges, Mitchell in ECF Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens
Svechnikov scores in OT as Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 3 of East final
WNBA: Portland Fire at New York Liberty
Expansion Portland Fire hand New York 3rd straight loss with 81-74 victory
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Houston Astros starter Tatsuya Imai and 2 releivers throw combined no-hitter against Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_alldefensive_260525.jpg
Was Scottie Barnes snubbed from First Team?
nbc_nba_enjoy_stevekerr_260525.jpg
Where does Steve Kerr rank all-time as a coach?
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260525.jpg
Eyes on Bridges, Mitchell in ECF Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

HLs: Fire storm back to beat Liberty

May 25, 2026 10:52 PM
Trailing by nine entering the fourth quarter, the Portland Fire used a 25-8 run to rally past New York and secure the comeback win.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_was_260524.jpg
01:40
HLs: Hiedeman powers Storm past Mystics
260524wnbaatlphx.jpg
02:07
HLs: Howard, Reese fuel Dream past Mercury
nbc_wnba_postazziintv_260524.jpg
04:00
Fudd on slowing her game down vs Liberty
nbc_wnba_postnylporscout_260524.jpg
02:00
Bird: It’s not ‘time to panic’ about Liberty
nbc_wnba_digitalhit_260524.jpg
02:23
Wings’ win over Liberty was a ‘tale of two halves’
nbc_wnba_postpaigeintv_260524.jpg
01:21
Bueckers recaps Fudd’s record-breaking game
azzi_new_thumb.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wings’ Fudd breaks record vs Liberty
nbc_wnba_pgbirdwatching_260524.jpg
01:26
Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance
nbc_wnba_pgccconvo_260524.jpg
01:38
Bird on Clark’s recovery: ‘Mental part’ is harder
aces_sparks_mpx.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Plum goes off as Sparks beat Aces
tempo_fire_mpx.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
nbc_wnba_minchi_260523.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky’s comeback attempt
sea_conn.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle
nbc_wnba_fever_260522.jpg
01:56
HLs: Clark, Boston power Fever past Golden State
nbc_wnba_dal_atl_260522.jpg
01:49
HLs: Howard drops 25 in Dream win over Wings
nbc_wnba_sparksmercury_260522.jpg
01:47
HLs: Sparks roll to first road win vs. Mercury
liberty_valkyries.jpg
01:44
HLs: Valkyries make statement win over Liberty
tempo_lynx.jpg
01:37
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
nbc_wnba_dalvchi_260520.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
nbc_wnba_feverfire_260520.jpg
01:40
Highlights: Fever take down Fire behind Boston
nbc_wnba_wnbpachase_260519.jpg
16:05
WNBPA grows players financial education after CBA
nbc_wnba_rickeainj_260520.jpg
14:22
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?
nbc_bte_chicagosky_260520.jpg
01:44
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
terri_jackson_mpx.jpg
20:31
Jackson goes behind the curtain on WNBA’s CBA
nbc_wnba_torvphx_260519.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
nbc_wnba_wshvdal_260518.jpg
02:01
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
nbc_wnba_ws_260518.jpg
05:03
Lynx’s Miles already is ‘separating herself’
digital_hit.jpg
01:54
Wings ‘set the tone’ during win vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_azziclubdub_260518.jpg
02:03
Fudd puts up best performance yet vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_arikeintv_260518.jpg
03:21
Ogunbowale: Fudd is ‘just getting comfortable’

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_alldefensive_260525.jpg
04:33
Was Scottie Barnes snubbed from First Team?
nbc_nba_enjoy_stevekerr_260525.jpg
04:12
Where does Steve Kerr rank all-time as a coach?
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260525.jpg
03:19
Eyes on Bridges, Mitchell in ECF Game 4
nbc_smx_deegan_260525.jpg
11:57
Deegan ‘locked in’ on becoming 450MX champion
nbc_smx_jettinjury_260525.jpg
07:09
Lawrence has ‘the right mindset’ ahead of return
nbc_smx_champdraft_260525.JPG
11:07
Who will be the next 250MX champion in 2026?
nbc_nba_post_nykclepreview_260524.jpg
04:57
Can the Cavaliers pull out a Game 4 win?
nbc_nba_postgame_castlekornet_260524.jpg
02:00
Castle, Kornet recap Spurs’ Game 4 win over OKC
nbc_nas_coke600_260524.jpg
23:45
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
FULL_GAME_SITE_HL.jpg
02:01
HLs: Angels walk off Rangers after Detmers dazzles
nbc_nba_postgame_foxintv_260524.jpg
06:58
Fox: Everything you hear about Wemby is true
nbc_nba_okcsas_260524.jpg
01:54
HLs: Spurs dominate Thunder in Game 4, tie series
nbc_nba_okcsasdigitalhit_260524.jpg
01:50
Spurs respond with ‘terrific effort’ in Game 4
nbc_nba_wembycomp_260524.jpg
02:00
HLs: Wemby leaves no doubt with 33 in Game 4
nbc_nba_postgame_spursanalysis_260524.jpg
03:58
Wemby was the ‘best player on the court’ in Game 4
nbc_nba_postgame_wembyintv_260524.jpg
51
Wemby after Game 4: ‘We’re not surprised’
new_for_mpx.jpg
01:29
Angels gain ‘momentum’ after sweeping Rangers
nbc_mlb_perazaintv_260524.jpg
01:23
LAA’s Peraza after sweeping TEX: We ‘needed’ that
nbc_mlb_walkoff_260524.jpg
01:39
Angels’ walk-off win comes in unlikely fashion
nbc_nba_wembybuzzer_260524.jpg
26
Wemby drills half court buzzer beater to end half
DETMERS_MPX.jpg
01:55
HLs: Detmers racks up 14 Ks for new career high
nbc_mlb_troutrbi_260524.jpg
41
Trout makes Gore pay for walks with RBI single
nbc_nba_tmacbday_260524.jpg
01:05
NBA Showtime wishes T-Mac a happy birthday
nbc_nba_pregame_wembyworkout_260524.jpg
04:04
Crawford shares experience working out with Wemby
nbc_nba_pregame_knickscavs_260524.jpg
02:37
Cavs look ‘defeated’ with Knicks on verge of sweep
nbc_mlb_smashburger_260524.jpg
51
Burger smashes 10th home run of the year
nbc_nba_pregame_allnba_260524.jpg
05:05
All-NBA teams: SGA, Doncic lead stacked group
nbc_golf_cjcuprd4v2_260524.jpg
07:05
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4
nbc_pl_jgarnerint_260524.jpg
03:30
Garner reflects on disappointing end to season
nbc_pl_jmaddisonint_260524.jpg
08:13
Maddison feels ‘relief’ after avoiding relegation