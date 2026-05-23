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Associated Press
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,
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Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky's comeback attempt
May 23, 2026 03:47 PM
Natasha Howard scored 26 points for the Minnesota Lynx as they took to the road and weathered a fourth-quarter push by the Chicago Sky to emerge victorious and move to 4-2 on the year.
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