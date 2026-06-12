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Paige Bueckers scores season-high 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70
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Svechnikov, Aho strike as Hurricanes top Golden Knights 4-2 to move within a win of the Stanley Cup
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WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers scores season-high 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Aho strike as Hurricanes top Golden Knights 4-2 to move within a win of the Stanley Cup
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Ohtani homers, leaves game with left knee inflammation in Dodgers’ 8-6 win over Pirates

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HLs: Bueckers puts up 31 points in Wings win
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How might Spurs’ Harper, Wemby fare in Game 5?

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HLs: Clark, Boston carry Fever over Sky in OT win

June 11, 2026 10:45 PM
Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark put up a combined 66 points in the Fever's 114-106 OT win over the Sky.

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