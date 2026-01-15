 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
Where CFP expansion talks sit ahead of title game
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
Love, Watson making most of opportunities

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
Where CFP expansion talks sit ahead of title game
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
Love, Watson making most of opportunities

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA All Star Game

rising_stars_gfx.jpg
Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Austin Rivers to coach Rising Stars during All-Star weekend
The four NBC broadcasters, three of them Hall of Famers, have picked up a side hustle doing a little coaching on All-Star Friday night.
All Star Schedule (Feb. 13-15)
Friday
9 p.m. ET 		Rising Stars Peacock
Friday
11 p.m. ET 		NBA HBCU Classic Peacock
Saturday
5 p.m. ET 		All-Star Saturday NBC / Peacock
Sunday
5 p.m. ET 		NBA All-Star Game NBC / Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic remain on top in second round of fan voting for NBA All-Star Game
None of the starters changed from the first round of fan voting.
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic lead in first round of All-Star Game fan voting

All NBA News

nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
Numbers on the Board runs through every current non-playoff team in the NBA and ranks each by how much trust they have in them to perform during the rest of the season.
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
Numbers on the Board gives their flowers to a handful of players who have turned up the heat, including Caleb Love, Peyton Watson, Julius Randle, and others.
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
Numbers on the Board reveals their pick 6 set on DraftKings SportsBook for Thursday night’s slate, buying into a bounce back from Karl-Anthony Towns and LaMelo Ball’s ability to exploit a soft Los Angeles Lakers defense.
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Jonathan Kuminga demands trade, Ja Morant eyes Miami, more
With just a few weeks until the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there is a lot of trade talk smoke but a few fires as well.
Mentions
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
Numbers on the Board breaks down how Malik Monk has been elevating the Sacramento Kings after defeating the New York Knicks for impressive back-to-back wins.
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to battle through injuries despite a dominant win over the 76ers, and Numbers on the Board breaks down if the team needs to make a move at the trade deadline.
nbc_nba_mannixkuminga_250115.jpg
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
Chris Mannix analyzes the market for Jonathan Kuminga after reportedly demanding a trade from the Golden State Warriors and why the 23 year old can maximize his potential with a fresh start.
nbc_roto_clutchplayer_260115.jpg
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “absurd” usage in the clutch and potential long shots to close the gap in the market if the Thunder continue to dominate.
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg leaves Wednesday’s loss to Nuggets early with ankle injury
How did Cooper Flagg get hurt and how much time could he miss?
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
NBA Minutes Report: Franz Wagner returning, Wizards guards shining post-trade
We dig into shifting rotations, uncovering which players deserve more attention or are falling out of favor.
Load More