Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Austin Rivers to coach Rising Stars during All-Star weekend
The four NBC broadcasters, three of them Hall of Famers, have picked up a side hustle doing a little coaching on All-Star Friday night.
All Star Schedule (Feb. 13-15)
Friday
9 p.m. ET
|Rising Stars
|Peacock
Friday
11 p.m. ET
|NBA HBCU Classic
|Peacock
Saturday
5 p.m. ET
|All-Star Saturday
|NBC / Peacock
Sunday
5 p.m. ET
|NBA All-Star Game
|NBC / Peacock
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic remain on top in second round of fan voting for NBA All-Star Game
None of the starters changed from the first round of fan voting.
Numbers on the Board runs through every current non-playoff team in the NBA and ranks each by how much trust they have in them to perform during the rest of the season.
Numbers on the Board gives their flowers to a handful of players who have turned up the heat, including Caleb Love, Peyton Watson, Julius Randle, and others.
Numbers on the Board reveals their pick 6 set on DraftKings SportsBook for Thursday night’s slate, buying into a bounce back from Karl-Anthony Towns and LaMelo Ball’s ability to exploit a soft Los Angeles Lakers defense.
With just a few weeks until the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there is a lot of trade talk smoke but a few fires as well.
Numbers on the Board breaks down how Malik Monk has been elevating the Sacramento Kings after defeating the New York Knicks for impressive back-to-back wins.
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to battle through injuries despite a dominant win over the 76ers, and Numbers on the Board breaks down if the team needs to make a move at the trade deadline.
Chris Mannix analyzes the market for Jonathan Kuminga after reportedly demanding a trade from the Golden State Warriors and why the 23 year old can maximize his potential with a fresh start.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “absurd” usage in the clutch and potential long shots to close the gap in the market if the Thunder continue to dominate.
How did Cooper Flagg get hurt and how much time could he miss?
We dig into shifting rotations, uncovering which players deserve more attention or are falling out of favor.