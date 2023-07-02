Tennis
Tiafoe heads into Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, ranked in the Top 10 for the first time on the heels of winning a grass-court tournament for the first time.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.
Iga Swiatek headlines the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, seeking a fifth Grand Slam singles title.
The 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles draw is led by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired.
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann on Wednesday in the Wimbledon warmup.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon on Wednesday, aligning with the ATP and WTA rankings.
NOTTINGHAM, England - Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.
SYDNEY - Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts.
STUTTGART, Germany - Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.
American teenager Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title after rallying to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open on Sunday.
Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.
Tatjana Maria found her grass-court form at the Veneto Open last year and went on to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. She’s hoping to do it again this year as the top seed.
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a strong challenge from American Christopher Eubanks before starting his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win on Tuesday.
Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to beat lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the top-seeded player’s first match at the grass-court Queen’s Club Championships.
Britain’s Katie Boulter couldn’t bring along her title-winning form to the Birmingham Classic, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Lin Zhu of China in the first round.
German qualifier Jule Niemeier upset defending champion Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Berlin Open on Tuesday.
Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.