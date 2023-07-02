 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Tennis

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Tiafoe heads into Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, ranked in the Top 10 for the first time on the heels of winning a grass-court tournament for the first time.
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
06:41
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Iga Swiatek headlines the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, seeking a fifth Grand Slam singles title.
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
03:50
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
The 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles draw is led by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
Caroline Wozniacki
06:41
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired.
bad homburg open general
With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann on Wednesday in the Wimbledon warmup.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz
03:50
Carlos Alcaraz -- not Novak Djokovic -- and Iga Swiatek are the No. 1 seeds for Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon on Wednesday, aligning with the ATP and WTA rankings.
Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Beatriz Haddad Maia loses in first round, title defense over at Nottingham Open
NOTTINGHAM, England - Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.

Latest

Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
SYDNEY - Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts.
Atlanta Open - Day 3
Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery
STUTTGART, Germany - Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.
Libema Open 2023
American teen Ashlyn Krueger goes on the attack to earn 1st WTA title at Veneto Open
American teenager Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title after rallying to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open on Sunday.
2011 Australian Open - Day 9
Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley get lifetime bans in match-fixing case
Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria wins opener at Veneto Open grass-court tournament
Tatjana Maria found her grass-court form at the Veneto Open last year and went on to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. She’s hoping to do it again this year as the top seed.
Hubert Hurkacz
Hurkacz needs two hours to beat Eubanks to start Halle Open title defense
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a strong challenge from American Christopher Eubanks before starting his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win on Tuesday.
Tennis: French Open
Alcaraz rallies to beat Rinderknech in first round at Queen’s Club
Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to beat lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the top-seeded player’s first match at the grass-court Queen’s Club Championships.
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 1
Boulter loses in first round of Birmingham Classic, two days after winning her first WTA title
Britain’s Katie Boulter couldn’t bring along her title-winning form to the Birmingham Classic, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Lin Zhu of China in the first round.
Tennis: Wimbledon
German qualifier Niemeier ousts defending champion Ons Jabeur in first round of Berlin Open
German qualifier Jule Niemeier upset defending champion Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Berlin Open on Tuesday.
gettyimages-1258264726_720
Former 2nd-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit retiring because of a back injury
Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.