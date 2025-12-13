Rafael Nadal undergoes right-hand surgery to relieve pain

BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal has undergone surgery to treat pain and gain mobility in his right hand, the retired tennis great said on Friday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who plays left-handed, said in an X post that he had been dealing with the issue “for a long time.”

Nadal accompanied the social media post with a photo of himself with his right arm bandaged and in a sling. He also quipped that he “won’t be able to play the Australian Open,” the first major of next year.

The surgery was “aimed at relieving pain and restoring mobility” of the joint at the base of his right thumb, according to a separate statement from Nadal’s representative. The operation was performed at a private health clinic in Barcelona.

The 39-year-old Nadal retired from tennis in November 2024, finally abandoning hope that he could prolong his immensely successful career after playing through various injuries.

In May, Nadal said at a ceremony to celebrate his record 14 French Open titles in Paris that he hadn’t touched a racket in the six months following his last professional match, a loss with Spain at the Davis Cup 13 months ago.

Last month, video circulated of him hitting balls with pro player Alexandra Eala at Nadal’s academy on his home island of Mallorca.