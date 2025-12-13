 Skip navigation
United States Women's Basketball Team - Training Camp
Caitlin Clark returns to court after injury-filled season, making USA Basketball senior team debut
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese bring a youth movement to USA Basketball camp
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo gets $1 million raise and is the highest-paid coach in Big Ten

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

United States Women's Basketball Team - Training Camp
Caitlin Clark returns to court after injury-filled season, making USA Basketball senior team debut
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese bring a youth movement to USA Basketball camp
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo gets $1 million raise and is the highest-paid coach in Big Ten

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rafael Nadal undergoes right-hand surgery to relieve pain

  
Published December 12, 2025 07:52 PM
Photocall Of The Xix As Sport Awards 2025

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 01: Tennis player Rafael Nadal poses at the photocall of the AS Sports Awards at the Palace Hotel on December 1, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. The AS Sports Awards are annual prizes awarded by the sports daily AS to recognize outstanding athletes, teams and sports figures throughout the year. This year’s edition was a tribute to tennis player Rafael Nadal, who received the Sports Legend Award. (Photo By Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal has undergone surgery to treat pain and gain mobility in his right hand, the retired tennis great said on Friday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who plays left-handed, said in an X post that he had been dealing with the issue “for a long time.”

Nadal accompanied the social media post with a photo of himself with his right arm bandaged and in a sling. He also quipped that he “won’t be able to play the Australian Open,” the first major of next year.

The surgery was “aimed at relieving pain and restoring mobility” of the joint at the base of his right thumb, according to a separate statement from Nadal’s representative. The operation was performed at a private health clinic in Barcelona.

The 39-year-old Nadal retired from tennis in November 2024, finally abandoning hope that he could prolong his immensely successful career after playing through various injuries.

In May, Nadal said at a ceremony to celebrate his record 14 French Open titles in Paris that he hadn’t touched a racket in the six months following his last professional match, a loss with Spain at the Davis Cup 13 months ago.

Last month, video circulated of him hitting balls with pro player Alexandra Eala at Nadal’s academy on his home island of Mallorca.

Mentions
Associated Press