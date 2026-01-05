 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_rodgersdisc_260105.jpg
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
nbc_nba_memvslal_lukahl_260104.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 36 to power Lakers past Memphis
freiermuth_int_raw_260104.jpg
Freiermuth: Rodgers ‘keeps us calm’ under pressure

Ravens didn't 'control momentum' vs. Steelers

January 5, 2026 12:23 AM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down the Ravens' loss to the Steelers, breaking down why Baltimore was unable to outlast Pittsburgh in the second half.

nbc_psnff_rodgersdisc_260105.jpg
01:36
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
freiermuth_int_raw_260104.jpg
05:38
Freiermuth: Rodgers ‘keeps us calm’ under pressure
nbc_psnff_gameconvo_260104.jpg
01:04
Steelers earn playoff spot in ‘crazy’ finish
steelers_wk18_int_raw.jpg
03:27
Rodgers: ‘Absolute blessing’ to be the Steelers QB
nbc_snf_balpit_260104.jpg
54
Highlights: Steelers outlast Ravens in wild finish
nbc_snf_pitaustintd_260104.jpg
37
Rodgers hits Austin III for clutch touchdown
nbc_snf_flowerstd2_260104.jpg
01:12
Flowers and Jackson connect again on TD pass
nbc_snf_flowerstd_260104.jpg
54
Jackson escapes trouble, launches 50-yard TD pass
nbc_snf_wattint_260104.jpg
01:15
Watt intercepts Jackson on wild tipped pass
nbc_fnia_speedround_260104.jpg
04:46
Speed Round: NFL Week 18 Awards season picks
nbc_fnia_podnfcwcdiscv2_260104.jpg
04:23
Picking Bears vs. Packers in NFC Wild Card round
nbc_fnia_podafcwcdisc_260104.jpg
02:04
Lawrence looks like new QB ahead of WC vs. Bills
FNIALACNEMPX.jpg
02:28
Chargers vs. Patriots headlines wild card weekend
nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
58
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?
nbc_fnia_afcdisc_260104.jpg
01:10
Who can take advantage in AFC playoff bracket?
nbc_fnia_nfcdisc_260104.jpg
01:09
Analyzing loaded NFC playoff bracket
nbc_fnia_floriohotseat_260104.jpg
01:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
50
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
nbc_nfl_demecoryans_260104.jpg
55
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
nbc_fnia_clegarrettft_260104.jpg
06:15
Garrett unpacks emotions behind sack record
nbc_nfl_raheemmorris_260104.jpg
45
Morris praises ‘creative’ Falcons defense
nbc_fnia_tomlinintv_260103.jpg
16:07
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry
nbc_fnia_tomlinclip_260103.jpg
08:25
Tomlin outlines prep for ‘AFC North championship’
nbc_fnia_henrycutdownversion_260103.jpg
09:31
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
derrick_henry_FNIA.jpg
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
nbc_ffhh_passcatchers_250102.jpg
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250102.jpg
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_ontap_260102.jpg
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_memvslal_lukahl_260104.jpg
01:59
HLs: Doncic scores 36 to power Lakers past Memphis
nbc_nba_milvssac_giannishl_260104.jpg
01:54
HLs: Giannis pops off for 37 in big Bucks win
nbc_nba_okcvsphx_goodwinhlv2_260104.jpg
01:53
HLs: Goodwin’s career day helps Suns shock Thunder
nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
oly_ssm1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_pl_earleua_260104.jpg
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260104.jpg
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
nbc_pl_amoriumtz_260104.jpg
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
oly_ssw1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
oly_ssm1500_trials_myersreskate.jpg
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
oly_ssw500_trials_final_260104.jpg
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_w2rc_dakars1_260104.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
howes.jpg
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20