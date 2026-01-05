 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Watch Now

Rodgers on win: 'Just takes a little belief'

January 5, 2026 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers' comments after the Sunday Night Football win over the Baltimore Ravens and Rodgers' impact during the game.

nbc_roto_packersbears_260105.jpg
01:50
Bears have enough edges to be the bet vs. Packers
nbc_roto_ramspanthers_260105.jpg
01:46
Rams have too many points on the road vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
02:43
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
02:14
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
01:41
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?
nbc_pft_nfcplayoffs_260105.jpg
08:43
Unpacking Seahawks win, NFC playoff picture
nbc_pft_raiders_260105.jpg
01:02
Who could the Raiders take as No. 1 draft pick?
nbc_pft_colts_260105.jpg
03:54
Colts’ HC Steichen and GM Ballard will return
nbc_pft_coacheshotseat_260105.jpg
10:00
Which NFL coaches are in the hot seat?
nbc_pft_falcons_260105.jpg
11:14
Impacts of Falcons firing HC Morris, GM Fontenot
nbc_pft_finalseconds_260105.jpg
07:45
Did Ravens ‘settle’ for 44-yard try vs. PIT?
nbc_pft_tomlin_260105.jpg
08:19
Tomlin has to feel ‘vindicated’ after Steelers win
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260105.jpg
06:32
Baltimore Ravens have ‘chronically underachieved’
jagsthumb.jpg
09:34
Ahead of AFC playoffs, who is the best team?
nbc_pft_nextforravens_260105.jpg
08:22
How do Ravens ‘pick up the pieces’ after loss?
nbc_pft_tylerloop_260105.jpg
04:21
Ravens’ Loop on missing game-winning field goal
nbc_pft_steelersbeatravens_260105.jpg
07:44
Steelers outlast Ravens, clinch AFC North title
RaheemPSNFFMPX1-5.jpg
01:02
Dungy ‘surprised’ that Falcons fired Morris
nbc_psnff_rodgersdisc_260105.jpg
01:36
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
nbc_psnff_gameconvo2_260105.jpg
02:59
Ravens didn’t ‘control momentum’ vs. Steelers
freiermuth_int_raw_260104.jpg
05:38
Freiermuth: Rodgers ‘keeps us calm’ under pressure
nbc_psnff_gameconvo_260104.jpg
01:04
Steelers earn playoff spot in ‘crazy’ finish
steelers_wk18_int_raw.jpg
03:27
Rodgers: ‘Absolute blessing’ to be the Steelers QB
nbc_snf_balpit_260104.jpg
54
Highlights: Steelers outlast Ravens in wild finish
nbc_snf_pitaustintd_260104.jpg
37
Rodgers hits Austin III for clutch touchdown
nbc_snf_flowerstd2_260104.jpg
01:12
Flowers and Jackson connect again on TD pass
nbc_snf_flowerstd_260104.jpg
54
Jackson escapes trouble, launches 50-yard TD pass
nbc_snf_wattint_260104.jpg
01:15
Watt intercepts Jackson on wild tipped pass
nbc_fnia_speedround_260104.jpg
04:46
Speed Round: NFL Week 18 Awards season picks
nbc_fnia_podnfcwcdiscv2_260104.jpg
04:23
Picking Bears vs. Packers in NFC Wild Card round

nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_260105.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in GSW vs. LAC
nbc_roto_knickspistons_260105.jpg
01:47
Best bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
nbc_dps_cfbplayoff_260105.jpg
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
nbc_dps_stefanskifired_260105.jpg
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
nbc_nba_memvslal_lukahl_260104.jpg
01:59
HLs: Doncic scores 36 to power Lakers past Memphis
nbc_nba_milvssac_giannishl_260104.jpg
01:54
HLs: Giannis pops off for 37 in big Bucks win
nbc_nba_okcvsphx_goodwinhlv2_260104.jpg
01:53
HLs: Goodwin’s career day helps Suns shock Thunder
nbc_fnia_podafcwcdisc_260104.jpg
02:04
Lawrence looks like new QB ahead of WC vs. Bills
FNIALACNEMPX.jpg
02:28
Chargers vs. Patriots headlines wild card weekend
nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
58
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?
nbc_fnia_afcdisc_260104.jpg
01:10
Who can take advantage in AFC playoff bracket?
nbc_fnia_nfcdisc_260104.jpg
01:09
Analyzing loaded NFC playoff bracket
nbc_fnia_floriohotseat_260104.jpg
01:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
oly_ssm1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
50
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
nbc_nfl_demecoryans_260104.jpg
55
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
nbc_fnia_clegarrettft_260104.jpg
06:15
Garrett unpacks emotions behind sack record
nbc_nfl_raheemmorris_260104.jpg
45
Morris praises ‘creative’ Falcons defense
nbc_pl_earleua_260104.jpg
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260104.jpg
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
nbc_pl_amoriumtz_260104.jpg
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
oly_ssw1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
oly_ssm1500_trials_myersreskate.jpg
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1