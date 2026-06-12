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Payton driven by chance to make history in DEN
June 12, 2026 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explore Sean Payton's primary motivations to continue coaching in the NFL after signing a fresh five-year extension with the Broncos.
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