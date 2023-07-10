San Francisco 49ers
When it comes to the upcoming Netflix series titled Quarterback, one of the three quarterbacks the show follows (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota) will dominate. But while Mahomes supplies the happy ending via a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, Cousins might supply much of the intrigue.
Cousins, a really-good-not-great quarterback, has reached over the first 11 years of his career his ceiling. We know who he is. We know what he is. In Quarterback, we’ll learn how he deals with that. We think.
A recent review of the show from Neal Justin of the Minneapolis Star Tribune says that, as to Cousins, “the producers skirt controversy , focusing instead on his work ethic, charity work and religious beliefs.” Peyton Manning (whose Omaha Productions produced the show along with NFL Films) suggested otherwise in last week’s comments to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
For example, Manning said that Cousins shares his meetings with his psychologist .
“That was not part of the deal at all, but he said, ‘No, it’s OK, I want to have this documented,’” Manning said. “I thought it was awesome. It was real. It showed that it’s not all fun throwing game-winning touchdowns on Sundays.”
For Cousins (and Vikings fans), it’s usually only fun at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sundays and/or in games not regarded as “big.” That’s why, whenever he delivers a big throw in a big spot (like against the Bills on fourth and long), it makes people wonder whether he has finally figured out how to consistently do it.
Until he doesn’t, like when he nonchalantly threw several yards short of the sticks with the season on the line in the playoff loss to the Giants.
The noise around Cousins prompted Manning to take a different approach to the presentation. The show uses talking heads in the media to frame the weekly narrative for Cousins.
“At first, I went through and actually narrated each episode,” Manning said. “I filmed it. It just didn’t make as much sense. It just didn’t fit. They took it out and just had me in the beginning setting the stage. From that point, it was game on. This is what people were saying that week.”
For Cousins in 2022, most of what was said was likely very good, because the team won 13 of 17 regular-season games. But the bad still lingers heading into what could be his last season with the Vikings. Can he perform under the brightest lights, or will something go haywire? Again?
The Vikings are content to wait before extending the financial commitment. The risk for the Vikings is that, if Cousins does indeed reach a higher level of performance in his 12th NFL season, someone else (like the Rams or 49ers ) might be more determined to bring Cousins aboard.
Laremy Tunsil is fired up about the Texans’ decision to hire DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach and the left tackle from Ryans’ former team also thinks the team has made a winning choice.
Trent Williams didn’t play on the side of the ball that Ryans coached during their time with the 49ers, but he spent the last three seasons facing off against Ryans’ defense in practice. He was left with a positive impression of Ryans’ coaching acumen and he believes that 2023 is going to be the start of an extended run of good things in Houston.
“Yeah, I think they got a steal ,” Williams said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He can be a staple for this organization for a long time. He’s a very talented coach. Obviously, has pedigree, played this game for a long time, played it the right way and he coaches it the right way. I think he’s going to have a lot of success out here.”
The Texans also hired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik away from the 49ers and Williams called him “a brilliant mind” who will do an “excellent job” in helping Ryans steer the Texans toward better days.
John Lynch finally made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021, in his ninth year of eligibility and his eighth year as a finalist. Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens said he believes Cowboys safety Darren Woodson should be in Canton over Lynch, a safety for the Buccaneers and the Broncos in the same era as Woodson.
“I’m thinking about a guy like Darren Woodson that’s not in the Hall of Fame, but John Lynch is. How in the hell do you quantify that?” Owens asked rhetorically, on Fubo Sports’ Getcha Popcorn Ready.
Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed, who appeared as a guest with Owens, agreed that Woodson “no doubt” should be in the Hall of Fame.
Woodson and Lynch’s careers overlapped by 11 seasons. Woodson was named All-Pro three times to twice for Lynch, though Lynch’s nine Pro Bowls were four more than Woodson. Neither was all-decade. Woodson won three Super Bowl rings and Lynch one.
“When I got with the Niners, like I said, I didn’t know anything about no rivalry with the Cowboys and the Niners, I knew nothing about that,” Owens told Reed. “But when it comes to the game plan [it was about where is Woodson]? Granted John Lynch did some great things here and there, but I’m not looking for John [on the field]. I wasn’t. But when I played from my rookie year on, and I played against the Cowboys, I had to identify [where Woodson was]. Just because a guy starts on a defense and he is the No. 1 guy back there in the secondary for that defense, for me overall in totality, that doesn’t mean he’s impacting what I’m going to be doing. Yeah, he has to be accounted for that day because you’re game planning, but I wasn’t scared of No. 47 (Lynch]. And when I was with the Eagles and he was with Denver at the time [shrugs].”
Woodson got a step closer to Canton this year, becoming a finalist for the first time.
After going 2-14 in Chip Kelly’s only season as coach, the 49ers were looking for stability. They had gone through three coaches in three years as they began their search in 2017.
Offensive tackle Joe Staley, one of the team leaders that season, went to 49ers CEO Jed York to advocate for Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers’ next head coach.
“I was like, ‘You have to make this happen,’ ” Staley said during an appearance on the Mojobreak Media podcast last week, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “ ‘Everything I’ve heard about from a player’s side, management side, he is the next big thing . He is an unbelievable coach, the way that he sees the game. You need to -- whatever you can do -- try to make this happen.’ ”
The 49ers hired Shanahan on Feb. 6, 2017, after the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI. But it has proved to be a good move for the team as the 49ers have had three playoff appearances the past six years. All three playoff appearances resulted in trips to at least the NFC Championship Game, with a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.
“That’s why I was so behind Shanahan, because I saw the system, saw what he was trying to build, him and [49ers General Manager] John [Lynch],” Staley said. “And it was the first time in my career, since probably before [Trent] Baalke and [Jim] Harbaugh, that I felt a connect from the top level down -- ownership, General Manager, head coach, support staff -- everything was on the same page, and I knew what they were going to build from that point on.”
Staley retired after the 2019 season that ended in the loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. San Francisco has yet to get back there, but Staley said the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy is only a matter of time. That’s how much he believes in Lynch and Shanahan.
“As long as they’re there, [the 49ers are] going to be unbelievable,” Staley said.
The 49ers have all but said if Brock Purdy can return to health by the season opener he will start. The question is: Will he?
Purdy earned the right to start this season with the way he played in an emergency last season. Still, the 49ers have Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, and free agent signee Sam Darnold, a former first-round pick, standing by in case.
Quarterback is the biggest question for the 49ers as they head into training camp as one of the favorites in the NFC.
49ers players are as eager as everyone else to see what happens.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan],” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, “and with Brock recovering from his injury, he can’t really be in a competition during OTAs and that sort of thing. We’ll see when we get back for training camp how much he can do. But from my understanding, it seems like Brock has the upper hand , and I don’t know if that’s the official word.
“At the end of the day, we all have to win our spots when you come into training camp. So I’m sure that’ll be the case, and we’ll see who can go out there and perform the best when we get back. And I think it’s really going to be as simple as that.”
Purdy took advantage of his playing time as a rookie after injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games during the regular season. Purdy completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games, injuring his elbow early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
“When I describe Brock to people—and truly, this is the biggest compliment that I could ever receive—I say, ‘He’s a football player,’” Juszczyk told Eisen. “The guy has just played a lot of ball. He started since he was a freshman at Iowa State, so he played a lot of games. When you’re playing that position, especially a quarterback, you just need those reps. You need those live reps, those live bullets, and just certain little things, timing things, natural reactions, they just get ingrained in your head, and you’re just not thinking as much out there. You’re just reacting.
“And I felt like that’s what he was doing, is he was just going out there, and he was reacting. He didn’t have to think about it as much. It sounds so much easier than what it really is—to have the confidence to do that as the last pick of the draft, rookie, you’re in the first year in this offense, to have the trust in Kyle to [say], ‘All right, this is what Kyle told me to do during the week when we did the install. I’m just going to go do that, and I’m going to react. I’m not going to overthink it.’ And I felt like that’s what he really did. He was so well prepared that he didn’t have to overthink things, and he really just ran the offense. He didn’t try to do too much. He trusted in the playmakers that he had. He’s got a plethora of weapons in our offense, and he didn’t try to take on too much. He just went out there, and he reacted.”
As long as Brock Purdy remains in rehab mode for his elbow, the 49ers will have a competition between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.
The 49ers acquired Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft, so he has spent three years with head coach Kyle Shanahan in the team’s offensive system. Darnold was with the Jets and Panthers before signing with the 49ers this offseason, so he’s had to get a handle on the offense while also trying to show that he can run it well enough to play this fall.
During an interview with Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com at teammate George Kittle’s Tight End University, Darnold gave an update on how that’s going.
“Yeah, it’s been a work in progress ,” Darnold said. “I thought I got better throughout camp and just got more comfortable with the system, so still got to study and go through the process of continuing to learn the system. But I’m excited for it, and it’s been really fun so far.”
Word from the 49ers and Purdy has been that he’s on track to be ready for the regular season, so Darnold’s work might be put toward a bid for the No. 2 job when all is said and done.
Since the 49ers drafted Trey Lance as their next franchise quarterback, he has experienced nothing but injuries and disappointment.
Lance heads into his third season happy and, most importantly, healthy.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Lance told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area during the recent Tight End University. “I’m in a great spot physically, mentally and just excited for this year.”
Lance broke a finger in the preseason of his rookie season and saw his second season end only 16 snaps into Week 2 with an ankle injury. The No. 3 overall pick in 2021 has played only 262 snaps in eight games over two seasons, with two starts.
“I like to play,” Lance said. “That’s why I came here, so it’s definitely hard when I don’t get that opportunity, and last year was part of it. Just a bump in the road and I’ll be better for it.”
Lance headed into his second season as the team’s starter. He heads into his third behind at least Brock Purdy, if Purdy can return from elbow surgery before the start of the season. The 49ers, though, started three quarterbacks last season and played four, so Lance will stay ready for whatever happens.
At some point, he will get another chance, whether that’s in San Francisco or somewhere else.
The 49ers report to Santa Clara for training camp on July 25.
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017. Whether the product of collusion or coincidentally individual business decisions resulting from the potential impact of giving Kaepernick a roster spot on a team’s bottom line, he was shunned by the NFL for his role in sparking protests during the national anthem.
Even now, he still wants to play.
“I’m going to keep pushing ,” Kaepernick told Gilberto Manzano of SI.com earlier this month, in an item posted on Thursday. “I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, ‘He’s still an elite player,’ to ‘The workout was great; it was better than expected.’”
He has had only one official workout with a team since becoming a free agent in March 2017. Last May, the Raiders brought him in. They did not offer him a contract, and no team has shown any interest in him in the 13 months since the workout occurred.
“When I had my workout with the Raiders last year, even training with guys, there’s a decent amount of people who may have forgotten what I was capable of doing on the field, so any chance to be able to remind people of what I can do out there, I look forward to and embrace, and I look forward to the day that I get to step on the field and show people what I can do,” Kaepernick said.
Kaepernick was asked why his workout with the Raiders didn’t result in a roster spot.
“I’ve heard a lot of excuses over the years, but most of the time it ends up, ‘Oh, we’re going to see how the guys that we have do,’” Kaepernick said. “With the Raiders’ situation last year, that was [Jarrett] Stidham and Nick Mullens [as the backups to Derek Carr], which to me, you just compare resumes and capabilities, on top of the workout and the feedback, it’s like, ‘OK, cool.’”
Kaepernick continues to believe that he’s being overlooked for reasons other than his skills and abilities.
“Obviously, there’s something else within this decision,” Kaepernick said of the Raiders’ decision not to offer him a contract. “To me, that’s typically what it ends up being, or has been for the last seven years. So, I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have.”
The biggest problem that Kaepernick now faces is that six-plus years of “something else” has resulted in something tangible. It’s been too long since he has played.
That’s the easiest reason for teams to avoid him now. It’s been too long. The league successfully kept him out for so long that the duration of the absence at some point became the easiest justification for continuing to keep him out.
Kaepernick said he’s still training five or six days per week. It’s admirable. But it’s also irrelevant. He hasn’t played in more than six years. Even now, with rosters at 90, he’s not on a team.
It’s no longer a matter of right or wrong or up or down or woke or whatever. He hasn’t played in more than six years. It’s over. It’s done. Last year’s workout with the Raiders was a surprise. A roster spot at this point would be more than a stunner.
Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is among today’s layoffs at ESPN.
Young has been with ESPN for more than two decades. He is among approximately 20 on-air personalities who are losing their jobs today, as Disney makes significant budget cuts at ESPN.
The 61-year-old Young began working part-time with ABC and ESPN almost immediately after retiring from the 49ers in 1999, and he has been full-time with ESPN since 2021.
Young was the NFL’s regular-season MVP in 1992 and 1994 and won the Super Bowl XXIX MVP award.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has an eye on Jerry Rice as he heads into his 10th NFL season.
Evans has racked up at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons, which puts him close to Rice’s record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Rice reeled off 11 straight seasons with that many yards during his remarkable run with the 49ers and Evans is well aware of that fact.
During an interview at his youth football camp, Evans said winning is his main focus but acknowledged that he’d love to take away one of Rice’s many NFL records.
“I think about it ,” Evans said, via Ari Alexander of KPRC. “It’s right there, so I’m going to definitely try to get that. I’m already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously nobody will pass his records — probably like ever total. But that 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”
The Buccaneers haven’t settled on a quarterback for the 2023 season yet, so Evans will have to wait to see if Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be the one helping him work toward another step on the path to the record books.