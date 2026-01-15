49ers LT Trent Williams returns to full participation in practice

49ers left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) returned to full participation at Wednesday’s practice.

He was limited on Tuesday’s report.

Williams tweaked his hamstring early in Week 17 and missed Week 18’s loss to the Seahawks. He returned for Sunday’s playoff victory over the Eagles, playing all 59 snaps.

The 49ers had no other changes to their injury report on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) remained a limited participant. He has missed the past two games after aggravating his PCL injury in the Week 17 game against the Bears.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring) and linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) again were non-participants.

Linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), defensive end Keion White (groin/hamstring), offensive guard Dominick Puni (ankle), linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) were limited for a second consecutive day. The 49ers opened Warner’s 21-day practice window on Tuesday as he works his way back from a dislocation and fracture of his right ankle in Week 6.

He won’t play this week but could return for the NFC Championship Game if the 49ers win Saturday.