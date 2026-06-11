Henry Ruggs denied parole on Thursday

Henry Ruggs III was denied parole on Thursday in a ruling by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, the Associated Press reports.

Ruggs, a Raiders first-round pick in the 2020 draft, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after crashing his car into another vehicle on Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs was driving his car at speeds up to 156 mph.

Ruggs was sentenced in Aug. 2023 to a three-to-10-year prison sentence.

His next chance to go before the parole board will be three months before his Aug. 24, 2027 mandatory parole release date.

Ruggs played 20 games for the Raiders over his first two seasons. He was released by the club on the same day as the fatal crash.