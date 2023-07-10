Kansas City Chiefs
During the annual slow time, we’ve noticed a few lists that other outlets have made regarding all sorts of potential topics. We (I) started a list, for example, of the overall quarterback rooms. We (I) lost interest after the first six.
There’s definite interest in ranking coaches. Last Wednesday, during a weekly visit with KJR radio in Seattle, Dick Fain mentioned someone’s list of head coaches that omitted Seahawks coach Pete Carroll from the top 10 before asking whether I thought Carroll deserves a spot in the top 10.
The problem with providing any coach, quarterback, etc. a general spot in the top 10 is that, once you do that with all 32, you’ll end up with 20 in the top 10. So that’s what we (I) will do. A top 10 list of the best head coaches currently in the NFL.
Beyond the ten best coaches, it’s very hard to draw lines and/or not ruffle feathers. But even for whoever would have landed at No. 32 (some of you could figure out who it would have been), he’s still an NFL head coach, one of the 32 most coveted jobs in sports.
It’s a far cry from George Carlin’s explanation that, somewhere in the world, someone is the world’s worst doctor — and someone has an appointment to see him tomorrow. The worst coach in the football world won’t be anywhere close to any NFL team. (Unless his dad is the head coach.)
So that’s the plan. And to make sure I don’t lose interest after five or six, I’ll start with No. 10 and work my way up. Starting soon.
When it comes to the upcoming Netflix series titled Quarterback, one of the three quarterbacks the show follows (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota) will dominate. But while Mahomes supplies the happy ending via a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, Cousins might supply much of the intrigue.
Cousins, a really-good-not-great quarterback, has reached over the first 11 years of his career his ceiling. We know who he is. We know what he is. In Quarterback, we’ll learn how he deals with that. We think.
A recent review of the show from Neal Justin of the Minneapolis Star Tribune says that, as to Cousins, “the producers skirt controversy , focusing instead on his work ethic, charity work and religious beliefs.” Peyton Manning (whose Omaha Productions produced the show along with NFL Films) suggested otherwise in last week’s comments to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
For example, Manning said that Cousins shares his meetings with his psychologist .
“That was not part of the deal at all, but he said, ‘No, it’s OK, I want to have this documented,’” Manning said. “I thought it was awesome. It was real. It showed that it’s not all fun throwing game-winning touchdowns on Sundays.”
For Cousins (and Vikings fans), it’s usually only fun at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sundays and/or in games not regarded as “big.” That’s why, whenever he delivers a big throw in a big spot (like against the Bills on fourth and long), it makes people wonder whether he has finally figured out how to consistently do it.
Until he doesn’t, like when he nonchalantly threw several yards short of the sticks with the season on the line in the playoff loss to the Giants.
The noise around Cousins prompted Manning to take a different approach to the presentation. The show uses talking heads in the media to frame the weekly narrative for Cousins.
“At first, I went through and actually narrated each episode,” Manning said. “I filmed it. It just didn’t make as much sense. It just didn’t fit. They took it out and just had me in the beginning setting the stage. From that point, it was game on. This is what people were saying that week.”
For Cousins in 2022, most of what was said was likely very good, because the team won 13 of 17 regular-season games. But the bad still lingers heading into what could be his last season with the Vikings. Can he perform under the brightest lights, or will something go haywire? Again?
The Vikings are content to wait before extending the financial commitment. The risk for the Vikings is that, if Cousins does indeed reach a higher level of performance in his 12th NFL season, someone else (like the Rams or 49ers ) might be more determined to bring Cousins aboard.
Right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s move to the Chiefs was more than the first change of teams in his NFL career.
Taylor was born in Florida and he attended the University of Florida before being drafted in the second round in 2019, so his decision to sign with the Chiefs as a free agent this offseason represented his first move out of the state for any reason. Taylor said he “just wanted to embrace change” on all fronts and spent the offseason doing all he could to learn from offensive line coach Andy Heck.
“I’m really just soaking in everything I can soak in from coach Heck, just tweaking and adjusting different things with my game to make me better,” Taylor said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Anything I can do to do that, I can soak it in. Just taking notes in meetings, but also just learning the system, learning how they like things done around here and just doing my part.”
When Taylor first signed with the Chiefs, it looked like a position change would also be part of his new start but the arrival of Donovan Smith means Taylor will remain on the right side of the line. If he and Smith make quick transitions to their new home, the Chiefs offense should pick up right where it left off in 2022.
Last month, receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots. Since then, he has played the waiting game.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hopkins is waiting for another team to enter the mix . If that happens, his value could increase.
Obviously, this implies that neither the Titans nor the Patriots have made him an offer he can’t/won’t refuse. Per Reiss, both teams have indeed made offers — and the Titans have been “more aggressive to this point.”
It’s unclear whether another team will emerge before camp opens. Hopkins could choose to wait until a veteran currently on a team gets injured or displays ineffectiveness, creating on-the-fly interest in his services. If, as many believe, Hopkins isn’t a fan of practice, waiting until the season approaches to sign could be enticing to him.
Still, at some point, he needs to get ready to make an impact right away, especially since his eventual contract will include incentives based on playing time and/or production.
Reiss also notes that, if it ultimately comes down to the Patriots or the Titans, Hopkins could ask himself which one gives him a better chance to reach his incentives and max out his earnings. His experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be a plus in that regard.
When the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings last month, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that was the final time that the team would celebrate their victory over the Eagles in Arizona.
Safety Justin Reid said that the team has already moved on from last year’s success and turned their attention to climbing the mountain again in 2023. Reid signed with the Chiefs last year to step into a role previously filled by Tyrann Mathieu and said that “the reason they brought me there is to command the back end” as a leader on defense.
The message that he’s sending in that role is that the team cannot be complacent with two championships in the last four years.
“Honestly, the page is already turned ,” Reid said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We’re out there working, chasing another championship. Every year is different. We’ve got an even bigger target on our back than last year. We get to enjoy that moment. As far as the mentality in the room, we’re working to continue this dynasty and what we did last year and not just rest on our laurels. Where we are right now is light years ahead of where we were last year at this time. It’s really exciting.”
Reid said that he believes this will be his “greatest year yet” and making good on that prediction would be a boost to the Chiefs’ chances of extending their run of success.
Quarterback, the new show that debuts next week on Netflix, will provide an all-access look at the 2022 seasons of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.
With one big caveat. There won’t be as much Big Red as there could have been.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid insisted on no recordings of his meetings with Mahomes. It was his one condition, and the producers agreed.
Peyton Manning, whose Omaha Productions partnered with NFL Films to create the series, shared Reid’s request/demand with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
Manning also explained that, after Mahomes agreed to do it, he specifically asked Manning to secure authorization directly from Reid, even after Manning suggested that Mahomes tell Reid himself.
“He said, ‘No Peyton, you tell Coach Reid,’” Manning said. “It was very telling. Here you’ve got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say, ‘This is what I’m doing, I don’t care whether you like it or not.’ Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission.”
It’s no surprise. Mahomes, as we’ve said before, has never changed. He’s the same guy he was coming out of Texas Tech, and probably at that point the same guy he was coming out of high school. Polite when politeness is preferred. Respectful in situations that require a show of respect. Deferential when deference is appropriate.
But he’s not always like that. Manning said Mahomes will let the expletives fly , when necessary.
“I think people will be surprised to see that because obviously you don’t really have that access on the field all the time,” Manning said. “My feeling is he doesn’t really start out doing it, but if you poke the bear, look out. This is a competitive guy. A Raiders pass rusher found that out the hard way. He’s looking for things that challenge him.”
His most obvious challenge is to keep winning championships, in an effort to catch Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins. Under that umbrella, he — like other elite athletes — will look for anything that will give him an extra kick in the ass. And, like other elite athletes, he’ll make something up, if all else fails.
Linebacker Drue Tranquill, a fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019, became a free agent in March, and he made the jump to a division rival.
Appearing Thursday on NFL Network’s Total Access, Tranquill explained the extent to which Chiefs coach Andy Reid got directly involved in recruiting Tranquill.
“I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff,” Tranquill said, via NFL.com. “Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls .’ I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there.”
Tranquill shouldn’t have needed to hear it from Reid. Tranquill has lived it. In his four years with the Chargers, he saw the Chiefs go to three Super Bowls. Now that he’s with the Chiefs, he could end up personally experiencing a championship game, as soon as this year.
Given that he only signed a one-year contract, this might be the only year he thinks red. And in turn it might be the only year he thinks Super Bowl.
Former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst Mike Vick said plenty of interesting things during an 80-minute interview with Tyreek Hill on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. One thing Vick said merits further discussion.
Vick suggested that Chiefs coach Andy Reid could be the greatest coach of all time.
“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games [and] every year [the Chiefs were] in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said, via USA Today. “He might be the greatest coach of all time . You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady and that whole dynamic. But Coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death, like for real literally I’d do anything for him.”
Reid is currently fifth on the all-time wins list with 247 regular-season victories. He has another 22 in the postseason. Belichick has 298 regular-season wins and 31 postseason victories.
But Belichick had Brady at quarterback for nearly 19 seasons. Except for two starts by Bledsoe in 2001 (before he suffered the injury that opened the door for Brady), 15 in 2008 (after Brady suffered a torn ACL), and four in 2016 (during Brady’s #Deflategate suspension), it was all Brady from 2001 through 2019 — including every postseason game the Patriots played under Belichick. Since Brady left New England, Belichick has missed the playoffs twice in three years, and the Patriots lost by 30 to the Bills in their lone post-Brady playoff game.
Reid, who has been a head coach for every game of every season since 1999, has done it with a bunch of different quarterbacks starting games: Doug Pederson, Donovan McNabb, Koy Detmer, Mike McMahon, Jeff Garcia, A.J. Feeley, Kevin Kolb, Vick, Vince Young, Nick Foles, Alex Smith, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore, and Chad Henne.
Reid, unlike Belichick, is regarded as one of the greatest quarterback developers of all time. At one point during his tenure with the Eagles, he would draft quarterbacks low, turn them into great players, flip them for more than he’d given up to get them, and watch them become not nearly as good elsewhere as they had been under Reid. He also made one of the most savvy quarterback moves ever, pulling the plug on McNabb and foisting him onto Washington just as McNabb’s skills were eroding.
Here’s the other important reality that shows how the gap has closed. In the four years since Belichick last won a postseason game, Reid has won two Super Bowls and gone to another one. And he still has Mahomes. And he will have Mahomes.
And Reid is six years younger than Belichick.
So, in six years (if Reid stays that long), how many more Super Bowl wins will he have? By then, the answer to Vick’s question could become obvious — especially if Belichick continues to spin his wheels without a true franchise quarterback.
In the ongoing conversation about Mahomes’s effort to catch Brady, Reid’s effort to catch Belichick is rarely mentioned. Unlike Mahomes, who needs five to catch Brady, Reid needs only four to catch Belichick.
And, again, Reid had Mahomes. Which makes a huge difference when it comes to coaches seeming to be great coaches.
As one coach recently remarked in a text exchange over the post-Brady struggles in New England, the chess match on game day becomes a lot each when one team is playing with pawns and the other is stacked with queens and rooks.
While Belichick’s team isn’t hardly a collection of pawns, Reid has the ultimate chess piece, and he’s still on the front end of his prime.
The poor playing surface of Super Bowl LVII continues to be an issue from time to time. Eagles fans generally don’t want to be reminded of it, since it brings back bad memories of the loss. Chiefs fans generally don’t want to hear it, since it potentially undermines the win.
It recently came up after Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said the Chiefs’ offensive line was “blessed” by the subpar footing on grass that didn’t perform the way it should. That prompted our report that the league has privately blamed the Super Bowl slip-n-slide on the players for not wearing the right shoes. And as that story got traction on Monday, former Eagles (now Lions) safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson chimed in.
“Man pre-game I went through 3 different cleats!!” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. “Even the studs wasn’t working explain that please.”
Added Gardner-Johnson: “Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry.”
The idea that the bad grass affected both teams equally ignores the differences between them. The Eagles had a much better pass rush. And the slippery field took just enough steam out of the pass rush to give Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enough time to find open receivers.
At this rate, TNT will soon be taking a torch to The Match.
The ratings have cratered, with a drop of nearly 50 percent from last summer’s event pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, this year’s showdown with Mahomes and Travis Kelce taking on NBA teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had an average audience of 782,000.
Last June’s event generated an average audience of 1.452 million.
The trend has not been The Match’s friend. The first one, between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, was available on a pay-per-view basis only. The first televised event, in May 2020, featured Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. More than five million watched, on average.
The July 2021 match with Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau facing Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady had an audience of 1.729 million.
This year’s event was the first one to have an average audience under a million.
So either the notion of non-golfers in a golf competition has lost its novelty, or it needs pro golfers like Tiger Woods and/or major star power like Tom Brady.