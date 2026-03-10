 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce: I still love playing, Chiefs are making moves, I’m making another run at it

  
Published March 10, 2026 12:51 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he’s as enthusiastic as ever as he heads into his 14th season in Kansas City.

Kelce told Pat McAfee that he still loves playing football and that he believes Chiefs GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid are serious about putting a team together that can win a Super Bowl this year. Kelce particularly praised the move to sign Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker away from the Seahawks.

“Making another run at it and the Chiefs are making moves,” Kelce said. “We’ve got Brett Veach and Andy Reid going and getting the Super Bowl MVP.”

Kelce said he thinks his teammates are all in agreement that they need to be a lot better than last year, and that starts with hard work in the offseason.

“I need to get back into the gym and hunker down and get back to the craft,” Kelce said. “We’ve got to be even hungrier than we were before. . . . There’s a lot of dog mentality right now to get this thing fixed.”

And Kelce is ready to work toward one more ring.