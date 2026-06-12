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Buccaneers lose offseason practice day
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Is Watson capable of injury-free season in CLE?

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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Buccaneers lose offseason practice day
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MIN ‘can’t shortchange’ starting QB’s preparation
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Is Watson capable of injury-free season in CLE?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Watch Now

Is Watson capable of injury-free season in CLE?

June 12, 2026 09:00 AM
PFT digs into the Browns' ongoing quarterback competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, where they evaluate the latter's ability to stay healthy for a full season.

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