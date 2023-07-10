Seattle Seahawks
During the annual slow time, we’ve noticed a few lists that other outlets have made regarding all sorts of potential topics. We (I) started a list, for example, of the overall quarterback rooms. We (I) lost interest after the first six.
There’s definite interest in ranking coaches. Last Wednesday, during a weekly visit with KJR radio in Seattle, Dick Fain mentioned someone’s list of head coaches that omitted Seahawks coach Pete Carroll from the top 10 before asking whether I thought Carroll deserves a spot in the top 10.
The problem with providing any coach, quarterback, etc. a general spot in the top 10 is that, once you do that with all 32, you’ll end up with 20 in the top 10. So that’s what we (I) will do. A top 10 list of the best head coaches currently in the NFL.
Beyond the ten best coaches, it’s very hard to draw lines and/or not ruffle feathers. But even for whoever would have landed at No. 32 (some of you could figure out who it would have been), he’s still an NFL head coach, one of the 32 most coveted jobs in sports.
It’s a far cry from George Carlin’s explanation that, somewhere in the world, someone is the world’s worst doctor — and someone has an appointment to see him tomorrow. The worst coach in the football world won’t be anywhere close to any NFL team. (Unless his dad is the head coach.)
So that’s the plan. And to make sure I don’t lose interest after five or six, I’ll start with No. 10 and work my way up. Starting soon.
Eagles receiver Devon Allen, who recently ran the fourth fastest 110-meter hurdles of the year, believes he’s faster than any other man in the NFL.
Allen made that declaration recently to TMZ.com.
“I definitely am ,” Allen said. “I’m not gonna roast [Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf] because what they did [in track appearances] was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s six-three, six-four, 225, but I think especially at the top level — top-five, top-10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”
The problem for Allen is that the gap he owns in raw speed he doesn’t own in raw football ability. He has yet to make a 53-man roster, and he’s 28.
In his defense, he deliberately took him off from football. He’s now getting back into it.
“The first whirlwind for me was training camp, getting thrown into the fire, and realizing this isn’t college anymore,” Allen said of his 2022 experience with the Eagles. “I played at the University of Oregon, which is high-level ball, but the NFL takes it the another level.”
The clock is ticking for Allen to get to that other level. And he ultimately needs to be much more than fast (as many past track stars have learned) to make it in the NFL.
With Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at a career crossroads, there’s a question as to whether his subpar performance in 2022 was an aberration or a new, post-Seahawks normal. The question has prompted a closer examination of Wilson’s work habits and commitment to becoming the best player he can be — not based on what he chooses to highlight on social media, but based on the reality of what he’s truly doing.
In Seattle, Wilson tried to augment his understanding of the team’s offense by talking to Mike Holmgren, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Packers and Super Bowl-qualifying coach of the Seahawks. Holmgren, who worked during Wilson’s Seahawks career as a radio analyst in Seattle, seemed to be interested in avoiding a political football when Wilson wanted Holmgren’s help.
“I kind of was keeping my distance there because when he was with Seattle, I got to know him and he would text me and ask me questions,’’ Holmgren told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “I’m the old coach. I’ve got to be careful. You’ve got other guys coaching. Let’s keep it like that.”
Holmgren did sit down with Wilson, but it sounds as if his help was generic in nature.
“I remember one of my earliest conversations with him,’’ Holmgren said. “He wanted to sit down and talk to me when I was doing a show [at the Seahawks facility]. He seemed to be very attentive. I told him, ‘You’re going to be pulled in a million different directions in the league and you’ve got to learn to say no. You have to learn to focus on your football.’”
Wilson wanted to know from Holmgren what it was like to coach the likes of Joe Montana, Steve Young, and Brett Favre.
“He’s very curious,’’ Holmgren said of Wilson. “He was very inquisitive. I told him, ‘If I lived through Brett, I can live through anything.”’
Careful, Mike. You don’t want Brett to sue you.
Broncos fans might want the team to sue Wilson for a full refund if he doesn’t improve this year. If anyone can turn things around, it’s new coach Sean Payton, who aspires to do what Holmgren nearly did: become the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.
News continues to trickle out of ESPN’s on-air layoffs and another former NFL player is among the cuts.
Matt Hasselbeck has been let go from the company, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
Hasselbeck has been with ESPN since retiring from the league in 2016. He was an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show, along with Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, and host Samantha Ponder.
A Packers sixth-round pick in 1998, Hasselbeck became a franchise quarterback with the Seahawks, helping lead the club to Super Bowl XL in the 2005 season. He is second on Seattle’s all-time list with 29,434 yards passing and third with 174 touchdowns in 138 games.
Hasselbeck was Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2011, going 9-7. He finished his career with a three-year stint in Indianapolis, compiling a 5-3 record in eight starts in 2015.
ESPN’s NFL coverage is set to have a significantly different look in 2023, as the company has reportedly laid off Steve Young, Todd McShay, and Keyshawn Johnson. Longtime Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber also announced she’s been let go.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Seahawks used the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and head coach Pete Carroll says Witherspoon is already proving that he is ready for the mental part of the pro game.
Witherspoon was slowed by a hamstring injury early in the offseason but was working with the starting defense once he got back to full speed. Carroll said that Witherspoon didn’t let the time off with the hamstring stop him from taking every mental rep.
“When we gave him the chance, he jumped right on it,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “He’s a really good football learner . He gets it, man. It makes sense to him, and he does things naturally really well, and that expedites the process.”
The Seahawks are counting on Witherspoon being able to start from Week One of his rookie year, and they think he’s going to be ready to do it -- both physically and mentally.
The Seahawks took wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of this year’s draft despite the hamstring injury that limited the wideout to 60 snaps during his final season at Ohio State and making sure he’s healthy enough to contribute in the fall was the focus of their offseason work with the rookie.
Smith-Njigba was held out of full-speed work for the early portions of the team’s work, but they put more on his plate as the program went on and he was let loose to show all that he can do for an offense. That approach resulted in Smith-Njigba feeling good about his health and the way that the Seahawks have gone about getting him ready for his first professional season.
“I think we did it the right way ,” Smith-Njigba said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I appreciate the training staff and the coaching staff for doing that. It’s been a long time since I’ve really been out there since when I started OTAs, so I feel like we did it the right way, and I appreciate them just slowly building me up, and I feel like we are all ready to go and checked a lot of boxes.”
The Seahawks may take a little time ramping Smith-Njigba back up come training camp in order to ensure no relapses for his hamstring, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any reason to think the arrow will be pointing anywhere but up for the rookie heading into the fall.
The Seahawks have two great safeties in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. They added another potentially great one in former Giants safety Julian Love.
This between, coach Pete Carroll had great things to say about Love -- and Love had great things to say about Carroll.
“He’s been fantastic,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday regarding Love. “I think he’s 26 or something, he’s a young kid still, a young man still. But he’s like he’s been around forever. He’s got great sense, great awareness, presence. He totally gets football, it makes sense to him, he’s an excellent communicator, really a gifted, smooth athlete with real quickness, and real quickness, and that comes from really great instincts. He looked great. I know that it’s been obvious to Quandre that he’s got a guy that really can command what’s going on. And so they’re sharing the duties and working together and growing. And so he’s another guy who made a great first impression on us.”
Love, on Wednesday, was asked for his first impressions regarding Carroll.
“He’s one of the best I’ve been around,” Love told reporters. “I didn’t know much about him. I’m a
Notre Dame guy. Obviously USC, you know of him. But just being around him, I can see why he has the respect that he has around the league and just around the football world, in general. I mean, sometimes I leave his team meetings and he gives you a nugget here or there. But, man, I
want to say it to my kids one day. He’s that type of leader. I think he was born into it. And he’s
just, I don’t know, he’s changed and improved with the times, which not every coach does. So I
mean I’m really blessed to be able to play here.”
Having Love is a blessing for the Seahawks, given the questions regarding the availability of Adams. And if/when Adams is ready to go, the Seahawks could get all three of them on the field at the same time.
The Seahawks still can’t say for certain whether safety Jamal Adams will be ready to play by the start of the season.
The team hopes the quadriceps Adams tore in the season opener in 2022 will heal in time. But coach Pete Carroll expressed uncertainty when asked if he had any concerns about Adams’ availability for Sept. 10.
“No, not yet. We’ll see . Let’s get to camp and see what happens,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “It may be too much to ask; I don’t know. We’ll see.”
Adams has spent the offseason rehabbing back home in Texas. He attended meetings virtually this offseason before arriving in Seattle this week for the mandatory minicamp, where team doctors and athletic trainers have gotten a look at his leg.
Carroll said Adams has good range of motion and now is working on getting his strength back, which will take time.
“He’s going to do everything he can to get it right,” Carroll said. “As soon as he can be right, he’s going to be right.”
The Seahawks added insurance by signing free agent Julian Love, but they hope to employ a three-safety scheme with Adams, Love and Quandre Diggs.
The Seahawks added to their group of receivers by selecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick of this year’s draft.
After veteran Tyler Lockett said he thinks the rookie is “going to be phenomenal ” earlier this week, D.K. Metcalf had some praise of his own for the Ohio State product.
“I mean, he’s come in and he’s treated it like he’s a vet already ,” Metcalf said in his Wednesday press conference. “He knows how to run routes. He knows his body. He knows how to catch. So, it’s really just teaching him the playbook — and he’s already ahead of the curve of learning the technique that [receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal is] teaching.
“So, he’s just fitting right in with the drills and with the plays that we’re calling.”
Last year, both Metcalf and Lockett finished with over 1,000 yards receiving. Tight end Noah Fant was third on the team with 50 receptions and 486 yards.
If Metcalf and Lockett are right about Smith-Njigba, the rookie receiver should be in that mix toward the top in 2023.