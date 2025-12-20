Zach Charbonnet on two-point conversion: I had no idea, but I always pick up the ball

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet couldn’t have imagined he was making one of the biggest plays of this NFL season on Thursday night when he casually stepped into the end zone and picked up the football. But he’s glad he did.

Charbonnet scored a crucial two-point conversion in the Seahawks’ comeback win over the Rams when a Sam Darnold pass hit a Ram’s helmet, fell to the ground and rolled into the end zone, only for Charbonnet to pick it up in the end zone. Ruled on the field an incomplete forward pass, it was changed on replay to a backward pass, which means it was a live ball until someone took possession. That someone was Charbonnet.

Afterward, Charbonnet said he didn’t know how the ball ended up in the end zone but he figured it couldn’t hurt to pick it up.

“I had no idea, but I’m always taught to pick up the ball,” Charbonnet said, via the Seattle Times.

Every football player is taught that, from Pop Warner to the pros. But many players fail to do it in the moment. The Seahawks may end up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs because Charbonnet did what he was taught to do.